Photo Gallery: 2022 Dodge Charger & Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak

Clear the road because Jailbreak editions of the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger are coming to town! Officially called the “Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak” (say that five times fast), these modern-day-muscle cars offer Mopar enthusiasts the sweet satisfaction of having something new to chew on.

Unique Combinations & Creations

As the name suggests, the Jailbreak editions “unlock” a number of features, including new color combinations for the seats, wheels, exterior badging, body stripes, and brake calipers. According to Dodge, the Jailbreak models help drivers create their own one-of-a-kind performance vehicle. Jailbreak models also have revised powertrain calibrations, bumping both cars up to 807 horsepower.

Challenger Jailbreak

In addition to unlocking previously restricted color combinations, Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models can also include:

Chrome fuel door finish.

Blue and yellow brake calipers.

Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents.

Decklid stripe and Widebody side stripe.

Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats.

Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome, and red exterior badging.

20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low-Gloss Granite wheels.

Overall, the Jailbreak model for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody lets drivers customize from over 20 categories. These include seven options for seats, stripes, and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes; four choices each of steering wheels, seat belt colors, and floor mats; and much more.

Charger Jailbreak

The Jailbreak model of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody includes seven wheel options; six exterior stripe and brake caliper color offerings, five varieties of seats and exterior badging finishes, and four options of steering wheels, seat belt colors, and floor mats. Other features can include:

Black Nickel exhaust tip finish.

Blue and yellow brake calipers.

Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents.

Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats.

Leather steering wheel and Alcantara steering wheel options, with white SRT logo.

20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low-Gloss Granite wheels.

Pricing & Availability

The Jailbreak option for the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is available for order through dealerships for an MSRP of $995. Enthusiasts looking for inspiration can use “recipes” from the official Jailbreak order guide, including the “Old School” and “Brass Funky” ordering combinations.

In the gallery above, the Challenger is decked out in the Old School combination. It features an F8 Green exterior color, the Warp Speed Satin Carbon wheels, and Hammerhead Grey seats and seat belts. The Charger photos are of the Brass Funky design.

If you are in the market for a new Dodge Charger or Challenger, our free and easy search tools* will help get you started. You can see dealer inventory and pricing in your area through those links.

Photos & Source: Dodge.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission when you use this link.