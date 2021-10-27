Dodge Charger & Challenger Get Freaky for Halloween With New Hemi Orange & SRT Black Packages

Dodge is getting their freak on with two new styling packages for the 2022 Charger and Challenger. The Hemi Orange and SRT Black appearance packages are sure to delight fans by adding more curb appeal to the already striking modern-day muscle cars. Let’s take a quick look at both of these appearance packages.

Hemi Orange Appearance Package

Suitable for the Wolfman himself, this appearance package pays homage to the Hemi engine, synonymous with the Dodge muscle car movement since the beginning. Essentially, the Hemi Orange appearance package is a throwback of the best kind as it duplicates the look of the early-era, old-school Hemis.

Exterior

An orange accent tracer complements the vehicle-length Gunmetal striping. The orange outlines show up again on the Midnight Grey Metallic grille and fender badging. On Scat Pack Widebody, orange Brembo six-piston calipers contrast with Carbon Black “Warp Speed” 20-by-11-inch wheels (GT RWD features Brembo four-piston calipers with Medium Gloss Black 20-by-9-inch wheels).

Interior

On the inside, the orange accent stitching carries over to the instrument panel, door uppers and armrest, console lid, shifter boot, seats, and leather flat-bottom steering wheel. Blacked-out interior modifications include the steering wheel bezels, shifter body and cluster trim, cup holder, and vent rings. Scat Pack Widebody models receive a cool orange-and-black “392” instrument panel badge.

Pricing & Availability

The Hemi Orange appearance package will be available through dealerships starting in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a U.S. MSRP of $2,995 for GT RWD (includes Performance Handling package with Brembo four-piston calipers and 20-by-9-inch wheels) and $1,500 for Scat Pack Widebody. A Hemi Orange option will also be offered for the 2022 Dodge Durango R/T and R/T Tow N Go, with details and availability to come in the first quarter of 2022.

SRT Black Package

If Tom Jane were ever to reprise his role as The Punisher, this is what he would drive. Available for Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye, the SRT Black package comes with an array of blacked-out exterior badges and accents. The package is complete with Black Nickel exhaust tips.

Pricing & Availability

Charger and Challenger join Durango in offering the SRT Black package, which is available on the Durango SRT 392. The SRT Black appearance package will be available through dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2021 with an MSRP of $695.

Photos & Source: Dodge.