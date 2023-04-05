Gap insurance is completely optional for used car owners, though some may want it.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

If you’re on a limited budget, buying a used car is a smart move. As long as you’ve researched well and carefully checked the car’s condition, you should be able to drive the vehicle for years to come. Note that while you do not need gap insurance on a used car, it may be a smart choice for some buyers.

Our team of experts has narrowed down a list of reliable auto insurance providers to help you find the best car insurance in your area. The easiest way to find affordable rates for coverage is by comparing rates from multiple companies before landing on a final selection.

What is Gap Insurance?

Guaranteed asset protection, often known as gap insurance, is a type of auto coverage that pays off your loan amount if your car gets wrecked or is stolen. This type of insurance will cover the remaining balance of your loan after factoring in the depreciated value of your car.

Gap coverage is not the same as new car replacement coverage, which will pay for the cost of a new vehicle if yours is totaled in an accident. Even full coverage car insurance policies, which include comprehensive insurance and collision coverage, usually don’t include gap insurance.

How Does Gap Insurance Work?

We’ll use an example to explain how gap insurance on a used car might work. Let’s say that you purchased a vehicle worth $20,000, paid $5,000 in cash and then took out a car loan for the remaining $15,000. After driving it for some time, your car was totaled by a drunk driver.

At this point, comprehensive or collision insurance may cover the cost of your damaged car, but it’s usually not enough to cover the remaining balance of your auto loan. This is because comprehensive and collision insurance, if you have them, will consider the depreciated value of the car in their calculations.

What is a Car’s Actual Cash Value?

Auto insurance companies don’t cover the entire replacement cost of your vehicle as listed by the Kelley Blue Book. You’ll instead receive the actual cash value (ACV), which is the car’s initial value minus the depreciation that comes over time and through wear and tear.

Your car’s actual cash value is calculated through undisclosed processes, but it explains the payout you’ll receive based on the value of your vehicle at the time of a crash. Note that your vehicle’s actual cash value will nearly always be much less than its replacement cost.

Gap Insurance vs. Lease Payoff Coverage

While lease payoff coverage is similar to gap insurance, there are a few significant differences. First off, you’ll need to buy gap coverage near the start of your vehicle ownership period. That’s not necessary with lease payoff coverage, which can be picked up at nearly any point in time.

Gap insurance is also much more extensive than lease payoff coverage. You’ll typically receive around 25% of your car’s actual cash value (ACV) with the latter, rather than the full value as with gap insurance. Expect to receive a far larger payout with gap coverage.

Do You Need Gap Insurance on a Used Car?

No, you do not need gap insurance on a used car. Gap insurance coverage is typically targeted toward car owners with brand-new units, not secondhand or used vehicles. Since new cars are usually more expensive and owners are more likely to apply for large loans on them, gap insurance is needed more by this group.

Used car owners can buy gap insurance if they’d like to, though. Gap coverage is nearly always an option for car owners regardless of whether they’ve got a new or an older model. The only requirement is that you are the original lender or leaseholder of the covered car.

Is Gap Insurance Worth It?

The cost of gap insurance is pretty low, so your insurance rates shouldn’t spike much if you add it as additional car insurance coverage. Still, there are certain situations when it’s not worth it to pick up even an affordable gap insurance plan.

Gap insurance isn’t ever needed if you’ve already paid for your car in full. That’s because you don’t have an auto loan to pay off to begin with, making gap insurance completely unnecessary.

It’s also not worth it if you already paid at least 20% of the vehicle’s value as a down payment. You’ll likely have covered enough of your car by then that negative equity won’t be something to worry much about. If you plan to finish up auto loan payments in less than five years, a gap insurance policy could also be an unnecessary expense.

How Quickly Do Car Values Depreciate?

A new vehicle’s value depreciates by 9 to 11% the moment that you drive it away from the dealership. For a car that’s originally worth $20,000, it would have a value of around $18,000 when you get it home. With a few weeks of use, the car’s value drops even more.

The problem is that your auto loan remains the same despite the inevitable depreciation of your car. Suppose your insurance provider paid out only $13,000 after your accident while your auto loan sat at $15,000. You’d still need to pay off the remaining $2,000 on that loan, and gap insurance covers that difference after your deductible.

Remember, though, that you may not need gap insurance on a used car since its value has already depreciated at its fastest rate. While you can add it on, it might be wiser to consider options such as collision and comprehensive coverage first.

Pros and Cons of Gap Insurance

If you’re considering whether you need gap insurance on a used car, it’s best to weigh its benefits and downsides before deciding. Below, we’ll run through some of the main factors:

Pros of Gap Insurance Your car is covered in the case of a total loss event, whether from theft or collision. It offers peace of mind to owners of fast-depreciating cars. Owners can opt out if they consider coverage to be unnecessary Cons of Gap Insurance Gap coverage is only limited to the loan balance and won’t include replacement. It can only be offered to the registered owner or leaseholder of the car. Gap insurance providers usually won’t cover luxury cars or supercars.

Note that gap coverage requirements could vary from one auto insurer to another. Certain providers may not agree to cover used cars with gap insurance, while some might allow it if the loan term is short enough or if the car is no more than two or three years old.

Our Recommendations for Auto Insurance

Our team has compared insurance providers and discovered the top options for gap insurance on a used car. Two of the market’s top choices are State Farm and Progressive. Make sure to get multiple auto insurance quotes from various companies before choosing your final insurer.

Note that not all car insurance providers offer gap insurance on used cars. Popular insurers such as GEICO and USAA don’t offer gap coverage as an option for their policyholders.

State Farm: Best Overall

State Farm earns 9.4 out of 10.0 stars due to its excellent discounts and wide range of local insurance agents. The company receives relatively strong reviews for its affordability and typically provides strong savings opportunities for high school and college students.

Progressive: Best for High-Risk Drivers

We give Progressive 8.6 out of 10.0 stars for its relatively extensive auto insurance policies and for the competitive rates it offers to high-risk drivers. While DUIs or speeding tickets on your driving record often makes it tough to find an insurer, Progressive rarely rejects these motorists. For more details about the company, read our complete Progressive insurance review.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)