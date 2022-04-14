DEUS Vayanne Expected to Achieve Over 2,200 Horsepower, Top Speed of 248 MPH

The DEUS Vayanne has the potential to be one of the fastest cars in the world. A collaboration between DEUS Automobiles, Italdesign, and Williams Advanced Engineering, the Vayanne aims to be the hypercar of hypercars. The companies have a shared goal of building the first electric vehicle in history to cross the 2,200 horsepower mark, with a zero to 62 mph time of 1.99 seconds and a top speed of 248.

Who Makes The DEUS Vayanne?

DEUS Automobiles hails from Vienna, Austria, emerging just two years ago during the pandemic. The aspiring all-electric hypercar manufacturer is part of a larger group of businesses with more than 30 years of experience in industries such as publishing and packaging. Alongside DEUS Automobiles, Italdesign provides strategic and technical support from its headquarters in Torino, Italy, while Williams Advanced Engineering shares its expertise in electrification, chassis structures, and vehicle and system integration.

“We are really satisfied with the results achieved with the Vayanne in this first phase of our collaboration with DEUS,” explained Marco Volpengo, Italdesign head of automotive business development, Europe. “Thanks to our distinctive experience in low series vehicle development and manufacturing, we are able to provide our technical support and know-how. Moreover, we are excited to apply and integrate the innovative technologies provided by our partner Williams Advanced Engineering.”

“Building on our existing and successful collaborative partnership with Italdesign, we are delighted to be part of the world premiere for the DEUS Vayanne, a hypercar that seeks to combine luxury with ultimate performance,” said Dyrr Ardash, head of strategic partnerships for Williams Advanced Engineering. “Working as the electrification and technology partner, we look forward to employing our expertise in electrification to support the program’s performance targets.”





DEUS Vayanne on display at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

Exterior Design

The front and rear of the Vayanne is meant to resemble an infinity loop. Adrian-Filip Butuca, head of design at DEUS Automobiles, explained how the parametric grilles convey a meticulously aligned pattern that gradually increases, then fades in intensity. The pattern of the parametric grilles is represented by hexagonal shapes that flow into each other to create an “angel wings” effect. For every air duct, there is another matching, geometrically aligned air duct to keep the perfect symmetry of the Vayanne.

“At DEUS, design is not merely about the looks; it is an integrated concept that reflects the marque’s main credo: to effortlessly combine exquisite design and functionality with cutting-edge technology in the EV hypercar segment,” Butuca said. “To showcase this harmony, we chose to stylize the Vayanne around the idea of symmetry and geometric alignment of its lines and design features.”

Green Interior

DEUS Automobiles, Italdesign, and Williams Advanced Engineering have gone to great lengths to make the interior of the Vayanne the best in the hypercar business. The ergonomic positioning of physical controls means everything is within reach of the driver, while a fully digital instrument cluster and control display provide additional information. The interior was designed with green materials, according to DEUS Automobiles. For example, the natural leather selected for the upholstery was treated and produced via sustainable production processes.

DEUS Vayanne Availability

In all goes according to plan, the first deliveries to customers will happen in 2025. The all-electric powertrain is expected to produce over 2,200 horsepower and 1,475 lb-ft. of torque. The Vayanne will be as rare as it is powerful, as only 99 units are set for production.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: DEUS Automobiles.