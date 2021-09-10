Could The Chip Shortage Accelerate The Adoption of EVs & Self-Driving Cars?

Automoblog was recently invited on MarketScale TV to discuss what might need to happen for electric vehicles and self-driving cars to gain more traction with consumers. In this segment, our Managing Editor, Carl Anthony, was asked what the industry can do and if the recent chip shortage will have any impact on consumer acceptance of electric and autonomous vehicles.

“Although the ongoing semiconductor shortage will complicate things, automakers are still heading towards electrification and autonomy overall,” Anthony said. “It will be some time yet before we see fully autonomous cars, but I would expect an influx of more electrified vehicle options, from nearly every major automaker, in the near future.”

Play the video below to see Anthony’s full interview with MarketScale TV.