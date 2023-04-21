Chemical Guys ProFlow PM2000 Review: Should You Buy or Skip This Portable Pressure Washer?

Chemical Guys ProFlow PM2000 Pros Self-Locking Casters Full Set of Washer Tips Long Hose & Power Cord Cons Plastic Hose Filter Adapter No Hose/Cord Management Some Mixed Customer Reviews 82 Get Best Price

Portable pressure washers, like the Chemical Guys ProFlow PM2000, are convenient and helpful tools. Lightweight and maneuverable, the ProFlow has a long water hose and power cord with different attachments and accessories to handle all kinds of cleaning jobs. Although great for washing your car in the driveway, the ProFlow will clean siding or brick, walkways, patios and patio furniture, and lawn equipment.

As of this writing, the Chemical Guys ProFlow PM2000 is available through their website for $200. Below we cover the main features, go through the setup, and look at customer reviews to help you make the right decision if you are in the market for a portable pressure washer.

Chemical Guys ProFlow: What It Offers

The ProFlow comes with a 20-foot flex water hose, 35-foot power cable, transparent hose filter adapter, self-locking polyurethane casters, brass adapters and connectors, five different pressure washer tips, and the washer gun with a separate extender attachment. An owner’s manual is included, but we also recommend watching a video or two on the Chemical Guys YouTube channel to help familiarize yourself with the ProFlow.

With its 1,680-watt electric motor, the ProFlow delivers up to 2,030 PSI (140 Bar) of high-pressure water with a maximum flow rate of 1.77 gallons (6.7 liters) per minute. Working pressure and flow rate equate to 1,305 PSI (90 Bar) and 1.06 gallons (four liters) per minute; rated voltage and power are 120V and 14.5 amps, respectively. The electric motor does make some noise when running, but it’s quieter than we anticipated.

How To Use The Chemical Guys ProFlow

Setting up the ProFlow is relatively easy, although we recommend taking your time during your initial run to avoid inadvertently damaging the unit. Here is the correct process:

Self-Locking Polyurethane Casters

These are as fun as they are convenient, turning the Chemical Guys ProFlow into a rolling unit that follows you as you work. The unit also has stationary rubber feet, although you can lock the casters in place too. Switching between the two is straightforward as the casters screw in where the rubber feet pop out.

When threading the casters on in a clockwise motion, resist the urge to overtighten them. Once the caster makes contact with the plastic of the unit, they are secure enough.

Transparent Hose Filter

Start by screwing the threaded side of the transparent hose filter – labeled as item 10 in the owner’s manual – into the water inlet at the back of the ProFlow; then attach the brass quick-release connector (item 13 in the owner’s manual) to your garden hose. Pull back the sleeve on the brass connector and attach it, with the hose, to the transparent filter.

High-Pressure Flex Hose

From here, connect the ProFlow’s high-pressure flex hose to the water outlet on the front of the unit. Pull back the water outlet’s brass sleeve to connect the flex hose.

Pressure Washer Gun & Extender

To use the pressure washer gun without the extender, grab the brass adapter labeled as item eight in the owner’s manual. The plastic end of the adapter will drop down and lock into the gun’s barrel. If you want to lengthen the barrel with the extender (item number seven in the owner’s manual), it will drop and lock into the gun’s barrel in the same fashion.

Next, pull the red release tab near the trigger to connect the flex hose to the pressure washer gun (effectively inserting the flex hose from the bottom).

Also included for the pressure washer gun is a separate connector, listed as item number nine in the owner’s manual. This connector will accommodate different accessories from Chemical Guys, like the Torq Snubby Foam Gun.

Chemical Guys ProFlow Pressure Washer Tips

The color-coded pressure washer tips, or quick connect nozzles, match the water stream to the cleaning job. Included are zero-degree, 15-degree, 25-degree, 40-degree, and 65-degree nozzles. Here is the rundown:

Zero-Degree Nozzle (Red)

Use this intense-jet nozzle for stubborn grime, grease, and tar lingering in a concentrated area. The resulting high-pressure pencil stream from the red nozzle is also well-suited for the underside of lawnmowers and garden tractors. Do not use the red nozzle on anything that might easily damage.

15-Degree Nozzle (Yellow)

Like the red nozzle, this fan-tip nozzle is meant for harder surfaces less prone to damage (i.e., not for a vehicle). It’s ideal for nasty oil stains, mildew buildup, rust removal, and stripping paint.

25-Degree Nozzle (Green)

Another fan-tip nozzle, this one is best for siding, brick patios, wood decks, and driveways.

40-Degree & 60-Degree Nozzles (White & Gray)

Use these spray-tip nozzles when washing your car or truck at home (these nozzles are also best for boats, ATVs, and RVs). The white nozzle is more concentrated and works well on lower quarter panels where road grime accumulates. If you have a water softener at home, the wide-fan gray nozzle provides a spot-free rinse after using something like a Chemical Guys vehicle cleaning pack.

Chemical Guys ProFlow In Action

We like using the Chemical Guys ProFlow alongside our Rain-X detailing kit or something from our storage bin full of Mothers car care products. While washing our Kona over Easter weekend, we found the 40-degree nozzle was best for blasting away rainwater spots, especially along the fender flares and lower quarter panels. The pressure gun extender makes getting under the wheel wells to remove salt and road grime easier.

The ProFlow is nice if you like to stay on top of your vehicle but cannot always make it to the car wash. Some weeks your schedule might be such that it’s better to have something like the ProFlow. Perhaps you don’t want to sling quarters each time or purchase a monthly wash membership. If so, the Chemical Guys ProFlow allows you to wash your vehicle at home and save your spare change.

Likewise, the ProFlow is a good investment if you regularly help friends and family care for their vehicles or have a show car you like to clean up before an event. The portable unit will stow and travel nicely, and Chemical Guys even makes caddy bags for such occasions.

Chemical Guys ProFlow Reviews

Customer reviews of the Chemical Guys ProFlow on Google are mixed. Some customers expressed concern with how the transparent water hose filter is made of plastic, questioning its long-term durability. Others point to the need for a better power cord and water hose management system, build quality of the pressure washer gun, and occasional leaks from the unit (although leaks can be caused by incorrect setup).

We agree with other customers on the plastic construction of the transparent water hose filter, which we noticed right out of the box. Although we have not had any issues yet with ours, a more robust design for the transparent hose filter may improve future iterations of the ProFlow, especially since it’s such a vital component. However, we still recommend the Chemical Guys ProFlow as an affordable at-home pressure washer; just take extra care when threading the transparent filter onto the back of the ProFlow.

Admittedly, when using the ProFlow with the casters, the power cord and high-pressure flex hose can end up sprawling all over your driveway. If you notice this is a problem, try using a set of Velcro cable ties to manage the power cord and water hose.

Is The Chemical Guys ProFlow Worth It?

For DIY jobs around the homestead, garage, or shop, the Chemical Guys ProFlow is a handy tool. The casters, pressure gun extender, and selection of washer tips make the ProFlow all that more flexible and functional. It’s easy to store and transport from driveway to driveway if your friends and family talk you into washing their vehicles! And if you enjoy cleaning and detailing with all the latest and greatest stuff, consider adding the Chemical Guys ProFlow to your list.

As of this writing, the ProFlow is available via the Chemical Guys website for $200.

If, after looking through this review, you are not sold on the ProFlow, take a look at either the Sun Joe SPX3000 or the Stanley SHP1600.

