Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Cheap car shipping services typically cost between $1,000 and $2,000.

The easiest way to find cheap transport is by comparing quotes from multiple providers.

Keep your dates flexible, book well in advance, and choose open transport services to get affordable rates.

It’s not difficult to find cheap car shipping once you understand what plays a role in the average cost of vehicle transportation. With a little research, you can easily gain peace of mind as you prepare to transport a car.

In this article, we’ll look at which factors contribute to cheap car shipping and offer tips for discovering the best auto transport rates. We’ll also highlight some of the best car shipping companies that take the hassle out of the process and offer competitive prices.

How Does Cheap Car Shipping Work?

The first step in the car shipping process is getting free quotes from auto transport companies. Some providers offer locked-in rates that show just how much you’ll pay for a vehicle shipment. When dealing with auto shippers that put your transport up for bidding, you may see some fluctuations from your initial quote to the final price.

You typically only need to share basic information about your car shipment to get an instant quote. Providers will ask about your vehicle model, shipping route, pickup and delivery locations, and other key details. After receiving estimates from several auto shipping companies, you can make your decision and arrange a pickup time with your hauler.

Upon meeting the transport driver, you’ll perform a vehicle inspection with them and sign a form to confirm any preexisting dents or scratches. Once your car arrives at its final destination, you and the driver will inspect the vehicle again. You’ll be able to welcome your car to its new home after you sign a bill of lading and pay the remaining balance on the shipment.

Cost of Cheap Car Shipping

Our October 2021 survey of 1,000 drivers found that most pay somewhere between $1,000 and $2,000 for car shipping. Here are the study’s full results to give you a broader view of the typical pricing you’ll face as you learn how to ship a car:

Factors That Affect Car Shipping Costs

Many factors play a role in how much you’ll pay for a car shipment. Here are a few critical items that help to determine whether cheap car shipping could be available to you:

Vehicle condition : Operable vehicles are more likely to get cheap car shipping rates.

: Operable vehicles are more likely to get cheap car shipping rates. Fuel cost : When gasoline is expensive, your auto shipping rates will likely reflect that.

: When gasoline is expensive, your auto shipping rates will likely reflect that. Type of vehicle : SUVs and pickup trucks generally cost more to ship than sedans and other smaller cars.

: SUVs and pickup trucks generally cost more to ship than sedans and other smaller cars. Delivery time frame : Expect to pay more if you need a quick shipment or if you desire expedited delivery for your car.

: Expect to pay more if you need a quick shipment or if you desire expedited delivery for your car. Time of year : Car shipping is a relatively seasonal business, so you can expect to pay higher prices in January and during the summer months.

: Car shipping is a relatively seasonal business, so you can expect to pay higher prices in January and during the summer months. Delivery method : It’s cheaper to have your car picked up from and shipped to a terminal rather than if you were to use door-to-door auto transport services.

: It’s cheaper to have your car picked up from and shipped to a terminal rather than if you were to use door-to-door auto transport services. Route distance : As you might expect, long-distance routes bring higher overall costs than shorter shipping routes. You’ll usually pay less per mile for cross-country shipments, though.

: As you might expect, long-distance routes bring higher overall costs than shorter shipping routes. You’ll usually pay less per mile for cross-country shipments, though. Transport type : Shipping your vehicle on an open carrier is more affordable than transporting it in an enclosed trailer. Open auto transport is the best option for most motorists, but those shipping a luxury or classic car should opt for enclosed carriers.

: Shipping your vehicle on an open carrier is more affordable than transporting it in an enclosed trailer. Open auto transport is the best option for most motorists, but those shipping a luxury or classic car should opt for enclosed carriers. Route competition: Market conditions play a major role in setting car shipping prices. The more auto transport carriers that serve a route, the less your shipment should cost. Some competitive shipping routes include New York to Florida and California to Texas.

Add-ons such as extra insurance policies and expedited service will make it harder to find cheap car shipping. Do your homework on whether these options are necessary before booking your auto transport job.

Tips for Finding Cheap Car Shipping

Shipping a car doesn’t always have to be expensive. By planning ahead and keeping your options open, you can find high-quality services for cheap car shipping. The following tips can help you discover low-priced vehicle shipping choices:

Book in advance : Making auto transport arrangements early allows car shippers plenty of time to bid on your job. The more car carriers that you can bring into the process, the lower your rates will likely go.

: Making auto transport arrangements early allows car shippers plenty of time to bid on your job. The more car carriers that you can bring into the process, the lower your rates will likely go. Consider your timeline : If possible, widen your delivery time frame to add some flexibility for carriers. You’ll open bidding to more vehicle movers, which could bring your final price down in the process.

: If possible, widen your delivery time frame to add some flexibility for carriers. You’ll open bidding to more vehicle movers, which could bring your final price down in the process. Choose terminal-to-terminal shipping : If possible, it’s cheaper to have your car picked up from and dropped off at a shipping terminal. Although it’s not as convenient as using door-to-door shipping, terminal-to-terminal transport will lower your car shipping costs.

: If possible, it’s cheaper to have your car picked up from and dropped off at a shipping terminal. Although it’s not as convenient as using door-to-door shipping, terminal-to-terminal transport will lower your car shipping costs. Opt for open vehicle transport: Open shipping is almost always the cheapest way to transport your car. Unless you’re moving a luxury or high-end sports car and need protection against road hazards and bad weather conditions, open transport is the better shipping option.

It’s also important to compare car shipping quotes online to find the best rates. That way, you’ll be able to discover exactly which provider is most likely to have cheap car shipping services for your delivery date and time frame.

Cheap Car Shipping: Conclusion

Drivers who compare quotes rarely have too difficult a time finding cheap car shipping services. That’s because this process makes it easy to see which providers are offering high-quality transportation at affordable rates. We’d strongly recommend reaching out for multiple free quotes if you’re in the market for cost-effective auto transport.

Best Providers for Cheap Car Shipping

We’ve examined the auto transport industry and ranked cheap car shipping companies to help you find the right choice. Here are our top three picks for cost-effective auto transport:

Car Shipping Company Overall Rating Price Rating Services Rating Montway Auto Transport 4.7 4.5 4.8 Sherpa Auto Transport 4.6 4.5 4.7 AmeriFreight 4.5 4.6 4.9

*Ratings are determined by our editorial review team. Learn more about our scoring methodology below.

#1 Montway Auto Transport: Best Service

Montway Auto Transport offers competitive rates partly due to its large network of vetted carrier partners. Expedited shipping, guaranteed pickup dates, and the ability to pack up to 100 pounds of personal items in your trunk are some options that the company offers. Montway provides transport services to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii along with shipments to international destinations.

Customers give Montway Auto Transport high marks on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website. The company has an A+ rating and 4.6 out of 5.0 stars from customer reviews. Montway Auto Transport also holds a 4.6- out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot, with more than 1,100 customers sharing their opinions.

Montway Auto Transport Shipping Costs

Here are some quotes we received from Montway Auto Transport for the door-to-door shipment of a 2018 Nissan Rogue:

Shipping Distance Transport Type Montway Auto Transport Estimate 535 miles Open $709 1,500 miles Enclosed $1,459 2,445 miles Open $1,679

Keep reading: Montway Auto Transport review

#2 Sherpa Auto Transport: Best for Locked-In Pricing

The Price Lock Promise from Sherpa Auto Transport locks in your initial quote to avoid additional fees that can occur mid-shipment. While terminal-to-terminal shipping isn’t an option with Sherpa, the company still offers some interesting perks. The Clean Car Guarantee, which reimburses customers up to $20 for a car wash after delivery, is one of these benefits.

On the BBB, Sherpa Auto Transport holds a 4.9- out of 5.0-star rating from more than 200 customer reviews. The company is known for its customer focus, so there’s a strong chance that you’ll approve of Sherpa’s cheap car shipping services.

Sherpa Auto Transport Shipping Costs

We reached out to Sherpa for estimates on the shipment of a 2018 Nissan Rogue with door-to-door service. Here are the quotes we received:

Shipping Distance Transport Type Sherpa Auto Transport Estimate 535 miles Open $750 1,500 miles Enclosed $1,075 2,445 miles Open $1,650

Keep reading: Sherpa Auto Transport review

#3 AmeriFreight: Best Deals

AmeriFreight offers a wide range of discounts for shipping to all 50 states. First responders, students, active-duty military members, and older adults are among those who can receive reduced rates. AmeriFreight also has options for shipping specialty vehicles such as boats, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and motorcycles.

AmeriFreight offers three different levels of auto transport services. The Economy option is best for cheap car shipping but it takes longer to secure a carrier. Priority shipping features average rates and typical delivery times. First Class is the most expensive option from AmeriFreight but provides expedited transport.

AmeriFreight has an A+ rating and a 4.9- out of 5.0-star rating from those on the BBB website. The company also gets 4.7 out of 5.0 stars from more than 3,200 Google reviews.

AmeriFreight Shipping Costs

Here are the quotes we received from AmeriFreight for shipping a 2018 Nissan Rogue with door-to-door car transport service:

Shipping Distance Transport Type AmeriFreight Estimate 535 miles Open $869 1,500 miles Enclosed $1,199 2,445 miles Open $1,598

Keep reading: AmeriFreight review

Cheap Car Shipping: FAQ

Below are some frequently asked questions about cheap car shipping services.

What is the cheapest company to ship your car? Montway Auto Transport, Sherpa Auto Transport, and AmeriFreight are among your best options for cheap car shipping. The best price will depend on a multitude of factors. Comparing quotes from multiple shipping brokers and booking early are two proven ways to lock in lower shipping rates. How much does it cost to ship a car across the U.S.? According to our research, expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,200 when shipping a car across the country. To get cheap car transport prices, be sure to book early, choose open car transport, and go with terminal-to-terminal shipping if possible. How can I save money on car shipping? It’s much easier to save money on car shipping if you compare quotes from multiple providers, book early, and opt for terminal-to-terminal transport using an open shipping method. While it’s nice to get enclosed auto transport and to have the car delivered to your house, you’ll have a much tougher time finding cheap car shipping.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best car shipping companies.

Prices : A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, services, and shipping routes to give this rating.

: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, services, and shipping routes to give this rating. Services : Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that an auto transport company offers an array of services. We take into account the availability of services, ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates, and insurance coverage options.

: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that an auto transport company offers an array of services. We take into account the availability of services, ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates, and insurance coverage options. Reputation: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, a company’s history of service, and years in business when giving this score.

Customer Service: Reputable car shippers operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We take into account customer reviews, BBB complaints, and the responsiveness of the customer service team.