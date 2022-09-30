CarShield Plans: Everything You Need to Know (2022)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Choose from one of six CarShield plans on the market.

CarShield offers some of the industry’s most affordable extended warranties.

Receive added benefits such as roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage.

CarShield has been around since 2005 and has become one of the biggest names in the extended auto warranty industry. The St. Peters, Missouri-based company has covered more than 2 million vehicles across every state but California with one of its six CarShield plans.

Our team looked at the best extended car warranty companies and ranked CarShield as the Most Affordable option. From its exceptional pricing structure to a strong reputation, there are plenty of reasons why drivers purchase CarShield plans.

Most Affordable Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5.0 Get Quote (877) 265-5123 Well-known provider that offers great coverage with great pricing

CarShield Warranty Plans

CarShield is a vehicle service contract broker, meaning that it sells warranty coverage administered by companies such as American Auto Shield. There are six CarShield plans to choose from, though one is reserved for motorcycles, ATVs, and other specialty vehicles.

The six CarShield plans currently available to drivers include the following:

Diamond : This is CarShield’s most comprehensive coverage option and is similar to the new car factory warranty from a dealership. The Diamond plan covers nearly every part of your vehicle except for wear and tear parts and regular maintenance items, so expect higher prices – but with coverage along the lines of a manufacturer’s warranty.

: This is CarShield’s most comprehensive coverage option and is similar to the new car factory warranty from a dealership. The Diamond plan covers nearly every part of your vehicle except for wear and tear parts and regular maintenance items, so expect higher prices – but with coverage along the lines of a manufacturer’s warranty. Platinum : CarShield’s Platinum plan is an excellent choice for high-mileage vehicles and other used cars. Platinum coverage takes care of car parts such as the engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical system, starter, water pump, and fuel pump.

: CarShield’s Platinum plan is an excellent choice for high-mileage vehicles and other used cars. Platinum coverage takes care of car parts such as the engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical system, starter, water pump, and fuel pump. Gold : This CarShield plan is essentially an enhanced powertrain warranty. Along with covering the engine and transmission, the Gold plan protects your car’s alternator, starter, and air conditioning system.

: This CarShield plan is essentially an enhanced powertrain warranty. Along with covering the engine and transmission, the Gold plan protects your car’s alternator, starter, and air conditioning system. Silver : Silver coverage is CarShield’s most affordable policy, but it’s a relatively basic powertrain plan. All lubricated parts of the engine are covered, along with the transmission and water pump.

: Silver coverage is CarShield’s most affordable policy, but it’s a relatively basic powertrain plan. All lubricated parts of the engine are covered, along with the transmission and water pump. Aluminum : Electrical- and computer-related parts such as the engine control module, starter, alternator, navigation system, power windows, and electrical system are taken care of by this coverage plan. Note that Aluminum protection does not cover powertrain parts such as the engine and transmission.

: Electrical- and computer-related parts such as the engine control module, starter, alternator, navigation system, power windows, and electrical system are taken care of by this coverage plan. Note that Aluminum protection does not cover powertrain parts such as the engine and transmission. Motorcycle & ATV: It’s worth considering this CarShield plan if you own a specialty vehicle, as there are very few similar vehicle protection plans. You’ll be able to choose coverage that’s close to the offerings of the Platinum or Silver plan.

CarShield Benefits and Exclusions

Each CarShield plan comes with certain coverage perks that could help in the event of a mechanical breakdown. On the other hand, there are also exceptions from CarShield coverage that are worth noting before you sign up.

CarShield Plan Benefits

All offerings from CarShield include 24/7 roadside assistance, which comes with towing and lockout services, battery jump-starts, and fluid and fuel delivery. Rental car reimbursement is also standard, so you’ll gain access to a replacement vehicle if yours ends up breaking down.

CarShield plans also have complimentary trip interruption coverage, which provides limited reimbursement for food or lodging expenses if your car starts having issues more than 100 miles from home.

CarShield Plan Exclusions

Like nearly every extended warranty provider, there are some exclusions from CarShield plans. Common exceptions from what CarShield covers include the following:

Damage related to preexisting conditions

Breakdowns due to normal wear and tear

Mechanical breakdowns caused by lack of maintenance

Damage from work performed at unauthorized repair shops

Issues caused by acts of nature, collisions, theft and vandalism, or animals

As mentioned above, CarShield does not cover any repairs performed by unauthorized repair shops, which are generally any repair facilities that aren’t certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).

The extended warranty exclusions listed above are pretty standard among reputable extended car warranty companies, so it’s unlikely that you’ll find more generous limits elsewhere.

How Much Do CarShield Plans Cost?

We requested a quote from CarShield on Diamond coverage for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles on the odometer. The company offered a rate of $83.28 per month for 18 months, and this would provide five years or 100,000 miles of coverage. There was also a $295 down payment and each car repair came with a $100 deductible.

We also got a quote for Gold coverage on a 2013 Honda Accord with 90,000 miles. CarShield offered us an unlimited monthly payment plan of $99.99 each time, and this choice came standard with a $100 deductible.

Extended car warranty costs largely depend on your vehicle model, mileage, level of coverage, and chosen deductible. While CarShield is known for its competitive rates, the best way to find affordable coverage is by comparing quotes from multiple providers.

CarShield Reviews

It’s difficult to figure out exactly how drivers feel about CarShield, as its customer reviews vary greatly. The company earns an impressive 4.2 out of 5.0 stars from more than 10,000 Google reviews, and 29,000 reviews from Trustpilot give it 4.0 out of 5.0 stars.

CarShield reviews are much lower on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), where it only earns a 1.4 star-rating out of 5.0 from over 1,700 reviewers. The provider also lacks accreditation from the group and receives an F instead of the preferred A+ rating.

Most drivers report positive experiences with their CarShield plans, but it’s smart to keep in mind that reviews for CarShield customer service representatives are mixed. Still, it’s a worthwhile option for those considering an affordable extended auto warranty.

Most Affordable Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5.0 Get Quote (877) 265-5123 Well-known provider that offers great coverage with great pricing

CarShield Plans: FAQ

How much does CarShield cost on average? Our research shows that CarShield plans often cost between $80 and $130 per month. The price of a CarShield contract will largely depend on your chosen level of coverage as well as on your car’s make, model, age, and mileage. What does CarShield not cover? Like most extended warranty companies, CarShield does not cover wear and tear parts, damage caused by acts of nature and collisions, or issues created due to the lack of regular maintenance. Refer to your service agreement for a complete list of coverage exclusions. Is CarShield a good deal? Yes, CarShield is usually a good deal compared to many extended warranty providers. The company is known for having some of the industry’s lowest rates. Is CarShield worth it? Yes, CarShield is often worth it for drivers who want one of the best extended warranty plans at a relatively reasonable rate. While you can choose a robust CarShield extended warranty with comprehensive coverage, reviews mention that the company’s responsiveness during auto repairs isn’t always the best. What is better than CarShield? CarShield usually has some of the best coverage on the market, but it’s also smart to get free quotes from competitors like Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best extended auto warranty providers.