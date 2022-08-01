CarShield Coverage: What You Need To Know (2022)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

CarShield is one of the biggest names in the auto warranty industry. Since 2005, CarShield has offered a wide variety of protection plans and covered over two million vehicles. After examining the most reputable extended car warranty companies and researching payment plans, our research team designated CarShield as Most Affordable.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the specifics of what CarShield vehicle service contracts cover and what vehicle components or services may be excluded.

What Exactly Does a CarShield Warranty Cover?

Like most warranty providers, CarShield offers various tiers of coverage. There are five CarShield extended warranty options to choose from. A sixth option is available for motorcycles and ATVs, but for this article, we’ll cover the five car warranty options. Remember that your monthly payment will depend on a variety of factors, so it’s a good idea to get a free quote.

Diamond

The Diamond plan is CarShield’s highest level of coverage. It’s most similar to the factory warranty a dealership would issue with the purchase of a new car. Because the plan is close to comprehensive coverage, the contract will show a list of exclusions rather than a list of what’s covered.

All the major components of your vehicle will be protected in the case of a mechanical breakdown, including of the engine, transmission, fuel pump, and more.

Here’s a list of some of the exclusions, taken from a sample Diamond plan contract:

Hoses

Air filter

Brake pads

Oil changes

Wiper blades

Shocks and struts

Shoes, rotors, and drums

Platinum

CarShield’s Platinum plan is an ideal warranty for covering older used cars and high-mileage vehicles. Here’s just a sampling of what auto repairs this plan covers:

Transmission : Parts like gears, bearings, and pistons

: Parts like gears, bearings, and pistons Cooling system : Radiator, water pump, and engine cooling fan

: Radiator, water pump, and engine cooling fan Electrical systems : Alternator, engine ignition coils, and oxygen sensors

: Alternator, engine ignition coils, and oxygen sensors Fuel system : Vacuum pumps, fuel delivery pump, and fuel injection pump

: Vacuum pumps, fuel delivery pump, and fuel injection pump Steering : Steering gear, power steering pump, and power steering column

: Steering gear, power steering pump, and power steering column Air Conditioning : Condenser, compressor, and refrigerant pressure switch

: Condenser, compressor, and refrigerant pressure switch Transfer unit : All internally lubricated parts including gears, pumps, and seals

: All internally lubricated parts including gears, pumps, and seals Brakes : Antilock brake system (ABS), parking brake actuator, and hydraulic lines

: Antilock brake system (ABS), parking brake actuator, and hydraulic lines Electrical system : All displays, regulators, and motors for power windows and power locks

: All displays, regulators, and motors for power windows and power locks Engine : All internally lubricated and moving components of the engine, timing belt, and thermostat

: All internally lubricated and moving components of the engine, timing belt, and thermostat Audio : Manufacturer installed radio and stereo components, USB port, and remote audio input connections

: Manufacturer installed radio and stereo components, USB port, and remote audio input connections Suspension : Suspension shafts and bushings, upper and lower ball joints, and suspension control module

: Suspension shafts and bushings, upper and lower ball joints, and suspension control module Drive axle : All internally lubricated parts including differential carrier, axle shafts, and mechanical locking mechanisms

: All internally lubricated parts including differential carrier, axle shafts, and mechanical locking mechanisms Turbocharger/Supercharger: All internally lubricated parts and housing of manufacturer installed turbocharger or supercharger

Gold

CarShield refers to its Gold plan as “powertrain plus,” meaning it’s an enhanced powertrain warranty. This plan covers the three key vehicle systems: the engine, transmission, and drive system. It adds coverage for:

Fuel system : The Gold plan protects the fuel injection and delivery pumps.

: The Gold plan protects the fuel injection and delivery pumps. Air conditioning : Similar to the Platinum plan, the Gold plan covers the condenser, compressor, refrigerant, and more.

: Similar to the Platinum plan, the Gold plan covers the condenser, compressor, refrigerant, and more. Electrical systems: Unlike most powertrain warranties, the Gold plan covers the alternator, ignition switch, and other electrical components.

Silver

The Silver plan is CarShield’s most affordable coverage option. It’s a basic powertrain warranty that covers all the lubricated parts of your engine, transmission, and water pump.

Aluminum

CarShield’s Aluminum plan is a specialized vehicle protection plan that covers electrical and computer-related problems. It combines the coverage of a powertrain plan with some of the protection from CarShield’s mid-tier warranty plans, offering protection for breakdowns related to the navigation system, alternator, and more.

Added CarShield Warranty Benefits

All CarShield protection plans come with the following added perks:

Jump-starts

Fuel delivery service

24/7 roadside assistance

Towing and lockout services

Up to $500 in trip interruption protection ($125/day for four days)

Most CarShield warranties also come with rental car reimbursement, but check your contract to make sure.

You can take your car to the repair shop of your choice, as long as it’s certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).

What’s Not Covered

The common exclusions in CarShield contracts include (but are not limited to):

Damage incurred prior to obtaining the warranty

Mechanical breakdowns due to a lack of maintenance

Wear and tear items like windshield wipers and lamp bulbs

Damage from work done at repair facilities that aren’t ASE-certified

CarShield Reviews

We conducted an industry-wide review of the best extended car warranty companies, finding CarShield to be the Most Affordable option for extended warranty coverage. Based on factors such as industry standing, coverage, customer service, and affordability, we rate CarShield with 4.2 out of 5.0 stars.

CarShield customers award this company a 4.0-star rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot, where 76% of customer reviews are positive. Read our full Carshield review to find out more about plans and ratings.

