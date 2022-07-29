CarShield Cost: 2022 Guide

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.‘
- CarShield plans typically cost between $99 and $129 per month.
- CarShield has six coverage plans to choose from.
- All plans come with perks like 24/7 roadside assistance.
CarShield offers six extended warranty plans for drivers who want to protect their vehicles for the long haul. In our review team’s study of reputable extended car warranty companies, we rate CarShield as Most Affordable. On average, CarShield vehicle protection plans cost between $99 and $129 per month. These competitive rates help keep the company near the top of the extended auto warranty industry.
One thing that sets CarShield apart from other extended warranty providers is the fact that it offers plans with unlimited terms. You can pay one monthly price for the life of your plan. This effectively means you can create your own warranty terms and your own payment plans while enjoying the added peace of mind that comes with protection from automotive mechanical breakdowns.
CarShield Quotes
The best way to determine what your CarShield plan might cost is to get a free quote from the company’s site, or by speaking with a customer service representative. Our team received a few quotes from CarShield, all for plans with a $100 deductible. Each of these plans also require a down payment equal to the first month’s payment.
|Vehicle
|CarShield Plan
|Term Length
|Estimated Monthly Cost
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Diamond
|Unlimited
|$129.99
|2016 Chevrolet Silverado
|Diamond
|Unlimited
|$129.99
|2014 Ford Fusion
|Platinum
|Unlimited
|$129.99
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Silver
|Unlimited
|$119.00
|2013 Honda Accord
|Gold
|Unlimited
|$99.99
CarShield offers four deductible options: $200, $100, $50, and $0. Remember that choosing a lower deductible will increase the overall cost of your plan.
CarShield Plans
CarShield is a vehicle service contract broker, which means it offers coverage backed by American Auto Shield. There are six coverage options, with one reserved for motorcycles, ATVs, and other specialty vehicles.
The Diamond plan offers comprehensive coverage for auto repairs similar to a manufacturer’s warranty. The Platinum plan is similarly expansive with a few more exclusions. The Silver and Gold plans are best thought of as expanded powertrain warranty coverage. The CarShield Aluminum plan is designed for high-tech components.
CarShield coverage can last up to 300,000 miles. That makes it a great option for used cars and high-mileage vehicles. Here’s a breakdown of the five CarShield coverage plans most drivers choose from:
|Diamond
|Platinum
|Gold
|Silver
|Aluminum
|Engine
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Transmission
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Drive Axle
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Air Conditioning
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Fuel Pump
|X
|X
|X
|Fuel Injector
|X
|X
|Water Pump
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Steering
|X
|X
|X
|Suspension
|X
|X
|X
|Brake System
|X
|X
|X
|Electrical System
|X
|X
|X
|Wiring Harness
|X
|X
|GPS
|X
|X
|X
|Factory Audio
|X
|X
|X
|Starter
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Alternator
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Power Windows
|X
|X
|X
|X
Added Benefits
Depending on the CarShield plan you choose, it could come with attractive perks, including the following:
- 24-hour roadside assistance
- Trip interruption benefits (for covered breakdowns 100 or more miles from home)
- Towing assistance
- Rental car reimbursement
- Your choice of repair facility (dealership or any ASE®-licensed mechanic)
- Fuel delivery service
To learn more about the fine print of what warranties from CarShield cover, read our full CarShield review.
CarShield Cost: How Does It Compare to Other Warranty Providers?
CarShield is a great option for drivers who want to stick to a monthly budget. That doesn’t mean it’s always the cheapest option for an extended car warranty. Those who decide to pay for a protection plan upfront may get the best price. It’s up to you to determine which cost factors are most important for you.
Our team sourced the following quotes for bumper-to-bumper warranty plans for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles. Each plan features a $100 deductible. The table below shows you how CarShield’s Diamond plan compares to other leading warranty providers.
|Warranty Provider
|Plan
|Term Length
|Down Payment
|Monthly Payment
|Total Cost
|CarShield
|Diamond
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$295.00
|$83.28 for 18 months
|$1,794.04
|CARCHEX
|Titanium
|5 years/100,000 miles
|First month
|$136.17 for 18 months
|$2,451.06
|Endurance
|Supreme
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$455.65
|$71.59 for 36 months
|$2,732.89
|Protect My Car
|Supreme
|4 years/100,000 miles
|$102.00
|$99.26 for 42 months
|$4,270.92
CarShield Cost: FAQ
How much does CarShield cost on average?
CarShield plans typically cost between $99 and $129 per month. The price you pay will depend on the level of coverage, deductible you choose, and your vehicle model and mileage.
Is CarShield worth buying?
CarShield reviews are generally positive. The company has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars on Google with more than 10,000 CarShield customer reviews. While CarShield is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the company has a 4.0 out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot, based on over 29,000 reviews.
Is CarShield a scam?
In our industry-wide review of the best extended car warranty companies, we determined that CarShield is certainly not a scam or a rip-off. We give CarShield a 4.2 out of 5.0-star rating.
Does CarShield pay 100%?
Your covered repairs are paid 100% after you submit your CarShield claims and pay your deductible. The administrator of your CarShield contract will pay your repair shop or dealer directly for your car repairs.