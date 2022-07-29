CarShield Cost: 2022 Guide

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.‘

CarShield plans typically cost between $99 and $129 per month.

CarShield has six coverage plans to choose from.

All plans come with perks like 24/7 roadside assistance.

CarShield offers six extended warranty plans for drivers who want to protect their vehicles for the long haul. In our review team’s study of reputable extended car warranty companies, we rate CarShield as Most Affordable. On average, CarShield vehicle protection plans cost between $99 and $129 per month. These competitive rates help keep the company near the top of the extended auto warranty industry.

One thing that sets CarShield apart from other extended warranty providers is the fact that it offers plans with unlimited terms. You can pay one monthly price for the life of your plan. This effectively means you can create your own warranty terms and your own payment plans while enjoying the added peace of mind that comes with protection from automotive mechanical breakdowns.

CarShield Quotes

The best way to determine what your CarShield plan might cost is to get a free quote from the company’s site, or by speaking with a customer service representative. Our team received a few quotes from CarShield, all for plans with a $100 deductible. Each of these plans also require a down payment equal to the first month’s payment.

Vehicle CarShield Plan Term Length Estimated Monthly Cost 2017 Honda CR-V Diamond Unlimited $129.99 2016 Chevrolet Silverado Diamond Unlimited $129.99 2014 Ford Fusion Platinum Unlimited $129.99 2017 Honda CR-V Silver Unlimited $119.00 2013 Honda Accord Gold Unlimited $99.99

CarShield offers four deductible options: $200, $100, $50, and $0. Remember that choosing a lower deductible will increase the overall cost of your plan.

CarShield Plans

CarShield is a vehicle service contract broker, which means it offers coverage backed by American Auto Shield. There are six coverage options, with one reserved for motorcycles, ATVs, and other specialty vehicles.

The Diamond plan offers comprehensive coverage for auto repairs similar to a manufacturer’s warranty. The Platinum plan is similarly expansive with a few more exclusions. The Silver and Gold plans are best thought of as expanded powertrain warranty coverage. The CarShield Aluminum plan is designed for high-tech components.

CarShield coverage can last up to 300,000 miles. That makes it a great option for used cars and high-mileage vehicles. Here’s a breakdown of the five CarShield coverage plans most drivers choose from:

Diamond Platinum Gold Silver Aluminum Engine X X X X Transmission X X X X Drive Axle X X X X Air Conditioning X X X X Fuel Pump X X X Fuel Injector X X Water Pump X X X X Steering X X X Suspension X X X Brake System X X X Electrical System X X X Wiring Harness X X GPS X X X Factory Audio X X X Starter X X X X Alternator X X X X Power Windows X X X X

Added Benefits

Depending on the CarShield plan you choose, it could come with attractive perks, including the following:

24-hour roadside assistance

Trip interruption benefits (for covered breakdowns 100 or more miles from home)

Towing assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Your choice of repair facility (dealership or any ASE®-licensed mechanic)

Fuel delivery service

To learn more about the fine print of what warranties from CarShield cover, read our full CarShield review.

CarShield Cost: How Does It Compare to Other Warranty Providers?

CarShield is a great option for drivers who want to stick to a monthly budget. That doesn’t mean it’s always the cheapest option for an extended car warranty. Those who decide to pay for a protection plan upfront may get the best price. It’s up to you to determine which cost factors are most important for you.

Our team sourced the following quotes for bumper-to-bumper warranty plans for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles. Each plan features a $100 deductible. The table below shows you how CarShield’s Diamond plan compares to other leading warranty providers.

Warranty Provider Plan Term Length Down Payment Monthly Payment Total Cost CarShield Diamond 5 years/100,000 miles $295.00 $83.28 for 18 months $1,794.04 CARCHEX Titanium 5 years/100,000 miles First month $136.17 for 18 months $2,451.06 Endurance Supreme 5 years/100,000 miles $455.65 $71.59 for 36 months $2,732.89 Protect My Car Supreme 4 years/100,000 miles $102.00 $99.26 for 42 months $4,270.92

CarShield Cost: FAQ