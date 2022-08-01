What Does the CARCHEX Titanium Plan Cover? (2022 Guide)

Best for Used Cars Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5.0 Get Quote (866) 950-7122 Top-rated provider with unmatched customer service and affordable coverage

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

CARCHEX Titanium is best for new cars or low-mileage vehicles.

With the CARCHEX Titanium plan, coverage can last up to 10 years.

Titanium has the most comprehensive component coverage of any CARCHEX plan.

We’ve reviewed the best extended car warranties to help you determine what warranty coverage is best for your needs. In this article, we’ll dive into one specific coverage plan offered by CARCHEX – Titanium.

When researching extended warranty plans, you’ll find that most providers offer different tiers of coverage. Some coverage plans, like CARCHEX Titanium, offer more comprehensive coverage that can compare to a manufacturer’s warranty. Other plans, like powertrain and drivetrain warranties, cover more specific components of a vehicle.

What Is the CARCHEX Titanium Plan?

CARCHEX offers several extended auto warranty options, but the highest level of coverage is the Titanium plan. This extended vehicle protection plan is most similar to a factory warranty, as it covers repair costs for almost all of your vehicle’s components and has only a short list of exclusions.

Keep in mind that while the Titanium plan is administered through CARCHEX, there are different packages with varying term limits available. These packages are offered by respected industry providers such as American Auto Shield and Royal Administration Services.

As with any CARCHEX plan, if your vehicle needs service, you can take it to any repair shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) – including your local dealership. CARCHEX will pay the repair facility directly after the deductible has been met.

What Does the CARCHEX Titanium Plan Cover?

Close to a bumper-to-bumper warranty, the Titanium plan covers all these major components and systems of your vehicle:

Engine

Braking

Steering

Electrical

Drive axle

Suspension

Fuel delivery

Transmission

Navigation system

What’s Not Covered in the CARCHEX Titanium Plan?

The CARCHEX Titanium plan is an exclusionary coverage, which means you can consider all parts of your vehicle covered unless they are specifically listed under “Exclusions” in your contract. For the Titanium plan specifically, here are some of the listed vehicle parts that will not be covered:

Glass

Oil filters

Brake pads

Oil changes

Spark plugs

Wiper blades

Wheels and tires

Catalytic converter

Most warranties don’t typically cover these items anyway. Keep in mind that the Titanium plan will also not cover any items you already have covered under an active manufacturer warranty.

Additional CARCHEX Extended Warranty Benefits

All CARCHEX plans come with additional benefits, such as:

Trip interruption protection : up to $100 per day for 3 days

: up to $100 per day for 3 days Rental car reimbursement : up to $320 per each repair visit

: up to $320 per each repair visit 24-hour roadside assistance: includes towing, emergency gas delivery, and battery jumpstarts

Other CARCHEX Warranty Options

CARCHEX offers four other extended vehicle service contracts:

Platinum

While the Titanium plan is the most comprehensive CARCHEX warranty option, the Platinum plan is nearly as comprehensive. It combines the coverage of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze plans while adding suspension, electrical, and heating components.

Gold

The Gold plan combines most of the coverage offered in the Silver and Bronze plans, but also includes braking and steering components.

Silver

The Silver plan adds a few components to the Bronze plan’s powertrain coverage, including air conditioning, fuel delivery, alternator, relays, and more. CARCHEX recommends this plan for vehicles with 100,000 miles or more on the odometer.

Bronze

The Bronze plan is a basic powertrain warranty and covers the major vehicle systems, including the drivetrain components. Coverage options like this are for older or high-mileage vehicles that are more likely to break down, especially since these components are often the most expensive to replace.

How Much Does CARCHEX Titanium Cost?

We found that the CARCHEX Titanium plan costs between $100 and $140 per month with no down payment or upfront costs. Your specific warranty cost may vary depending on the kind of car you’re looking to cover and the length of your service contract.

We obtained two quotes for a CARCHEX Titanium plan. Both were for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Here’s what we were quoted:

Term Length Monthly Payment Down Payment Total Price Deductible 5 years/100,000 miles $136.17 for 18 months First payment $2,451.06 $100 5 years/ 100,000 miles $102.13 for 24 months First payment $2,451.12 $100

Is CARCHEX Titanium Worth It?

If you have a new car or a pre-owned vehicle with low mileage, you may want to consider the CARCHEX Titanium plan. Coverage can last up to 10 years in some cases, protecting your wallet and peace of mind in the event of expensive repairs.

If you already have a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty in place, it may be more cost-effective to start a Titanium plan after the factory warranty expires, as Titanium will not cover anything that’s already covered under a factory warranty. Titanium could be a better option than an extended warranty from your manufacturer, as it may provide longer coverage and a wider service network for your vehicle.

CARCHEX has a very positive reputation in the auto warranty industry. The extended warranty provider is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and currently holds an A+ rating there. Customer reviews on Trustpilot rate CARCHEX with 3.2 out of 5.0 stars, with 86% of reviews being positive.

For more information about what CARCHEX covers, read our full CARCHEX review. Visit the CARCHEX website or click below to obtain a free quote.

Best for Used Cars Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5.0 Get Quote (866) 950-7122 Top-rated provider with unmatched customer service and affordable coverage

CARCHEX Titanium: FAQ