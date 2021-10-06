Finding the Best Car Shipping Quotes Online (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Many vehicle transport companies offer car shipping quotes online, with some companies sending instant quotes.

To see who has the best rates for car shipping, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers and looking for discounts.

It’s common for auto shippers to post their base shipping costs so customers can obtain estimated vehicle shipping prices without using a quote tool.

Many transport companies give drivers free, no-obligation car shipping quotes online – straight from their computers, phones, tablets, or other devices.

In this article, we’ll give you tips for getting car shipping quotes from well-rated companies and explore the variables that shape vehicle transport prices. Our research team has reviewed some of the best car shipping companies, and we’ll share them with you to better inform your shopping experience and give you added peace of mind when it comes time to pick a provider.

What Is a Car Shipping Quote?

A car shipping quote is the estimated cost of auto transport services to a specified destination. Pricing is determined by multiple factors, and each auto shipping company charges its own rate for the distance traveled.

When shopping around for the right vehicle hauler, it’s important to know that not all car shipping providers disclose the full, final pricing when you get a quote. Many companies tack on service fees or insurance coverage costs at a later time. Some vehicle shipping providers guarantee the pricing you’re quoted is the price you pay, but that is fairly rare in the auto transport industry.

How Do I Get a Car Shipping Quote Online?

The process of getting a car shipping quote online is different for each car transport company, but you should always have the following basic info on hand when requesting car transport quotes:

Pickup date and delivery location

Preferred timeline for car transportation

Contact information (name, phone number, and email address)

Desired type of shipping: open carrier or enclosed transport, terminal-to-terminal shipping or door-to-door shipping, expedited shipping

Once you submit the form, you’ll likely receive an email or phone call with the car shipping quote you’ve requested. Or the car shipping quote may be instant and pop right up on the website. Just keep in mind that putting car shipping quotes online isn’t standard practice among all car shipping companies. Some still require you to call a sales representative for a quote.

Car Shipping Quote Calculators

The fastest way to get car shipping quotes online is often with a shipping quote calculator on a provider’s website. When using this car shipping calculator, you might receive an instant quote. However, you usually have to provide information such as your name and email address, so it could mean being contacted by the shipping provider with the info you’re seeking.

How Are Car Shipping Costs Determined?

Car shipping costs tend to range from as little as $400 to around $1,500 or more, depending on your vehicle transport needs.

Here’s a breakdown of factors that influence car shipping service costs:

Price of fuel: If the cost of fuel goes up, expect to pay a higher price for auto shipping.

If the cost of fuel goes up, expect to pay a higher price for auto shipping. Vehicle condition: Inoperable vehicles require more time and effort to move, making them more expensive to transport.

Inoperable vehicles require more time and effort to move, making them more expensive to transport. Vehicle size: Weight figures into the price of a car shipment, so large vehicles such as trucks and RVs customarily have higher shipping costs.

Weight figures into the price of a car shipment, so large vehicles such as trucks and RVs customarily have higher shipping costs. Transport type: Enclosed car shipping and door-to-door transport come with higher costs than regular open transport and terminal-to-terminal shipping.

Enclosed car shipping and door-to-door transport come with higher costs than regular open transport and terminal-to-terminal shipping. Distance: Short distances (under 500 miles) have higher rates per mile than long-distance trips, but you’ll probably still pay more if the shipment is farther.

Short distances (under 500 miles) have higher rates per mile than long-distance trips, but you’ll probably still pay more if the shipment is farther. Time of year: Summer is usually the busy season for car carriers, so prices are higher. Having flexible pickup and delivery dates can help offset the seasonal increase a bit.

Summer is usually the busy season for car carriers, so prices are higher. Having flexible pickup and delivery dates can help offset the seasonal increase a bit. Marketplace vs. broker: Choosing an open marketplace-style forum for auto shipping quotes might get you a better price because car carriers are bidding directly. Shipping companies that broker deals can tack on extra fees that independent carriers may not. However, a broker can also provide helpful service and assist you in finding the right provider for you.

Delving into Shipping Distances

Each car transporter has its own car shipping rates based on distance. For example, Montway Auto Transport charges around $1.96 per mile for distances up to 500 miles. By comparison, Easy Auto Ship charges roughly $1 per mile for the same distance.

As the shipping distance increases, the mileage rate gets lower, dropping between 25 and 50 cents every few hundred miles or so. But what these rates don’t always factor in is extra car transport costs for options such as door-to-door shipping, expedited shipping, and transporting via an enclosed carrier.

Our Choices for Car Shipping Quotes Online

We recommend comparing car shipping quotes from several providers to find the best price for hassle-free transportation services.

After examining every major auto transporter in the car shipping industry by looking at shipping options, costs, customer reviews, and more, our research experts identified Montway Auto Transport and Easy Auto Ship as two of the top vehicle moving companies.

Montway Auto Transport: Best Service

Average car shipping price*: $1,110

Montway Auto Transport Pros Montway Auto Transport Cons Good industry reviews No real-time tracking Easy quotes process No price guarantee 24/7 customer support No RV or boat shipments

Montway topped our list of best car shipping companies, and it is certainly one of the companies that makes it easy to get auto transport quotes online. Since opening for business in 2006, Montway has acquired a network of over 15,000 auto transport carriers. The Schaumburg, Illinois-based car transport company says it ships over 100,000 vehicles per year on average.

The company offers a range of car transport services, including door-to-door transport, open and enclosed auto transport, and expedited shipping. Montway does not ship from terminal to terminal as many of its competitors do. Montway customers can obtain discounts for shipping multiple vehicles, having served in the military, or paying with cash.

The company is rated an A+ and accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Montway boasts a 4.49 out of 5-star rating on the BBB website, based on more than 1,700 customer reviews. Many customer reviews mention a smooth shipping process from the moment they get an auto shipping quote all the way through to vehicle delivery.

Easy Auto Ship: Best Benefits

Average car shipping price*: $1,220

Easy Auto Ship Pros Easy Auto Ship Cons Affordable prices No real-time tracking Ships boats, RVs, and other specialty vehicles Carriers have been known to arrive late Honors quotes up to 30 days No 24/7 customer support

Those in pursuit of cheap car shipping might consider Easy Auto Ship. The auto transportation provider offers lower rates per mile than most car shipping companies and has discounts similar to Montway’s. You can save up to $150 by paying in cash, earn more savings for bulk shipping, and receive a military discount if you’re a veteran or active duty member of the armed forces.

Like Montway, Easy Auto Ship earned accreditation and an A+ rating from the BBB. Easy Auto Ship averages 4.63 out of 5 stars after more than 650 transport reviews from customers on the BBB.

*Average prices are based on our review team’s own secret shopper analysis across a variety of vehicles, distances, and shipping services. Your own rates may vary.

FAQ: Car Shipping Quotes Online