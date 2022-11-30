Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products in this article.

There’s not much information available on car shipping to Puerto Rico, making the task a bit challenging. Luckily, we’ve looked into the costs, requirements, and processes you can expect when moving your vehicle to the Isle of Enchantment.

What To Expect When Shipping A Car To Puerto Rico

Car shipping in Puerto Rico is rarely delayed due to weather conditions, as the island is hot and generally sunny year-round. There’s one major exception: hurricanes. With its location in the middle of the Caribbean, the Isle of Enchantment faces at least a few scares per season, with landfalls sometimes occurring. All car shipping in Puerto Rico will shut down during these times.

The typical method for vehicle transport to Puerto Rico is roll-on/roll-off (RORO shipping), which is when your car is driven onto a freight ship heading for the island. You can also choose a different method, such as air transport, but expect your price to skyrocket. RORO shipping is easily the most cost-effective and convenient method when considering how to ship a car to Puerto Rico.

Cost Of Car Shipping In Puerto Rico

The cost of shipping for Puerto Rico will be largely based on your type of vehicle and chosen services, but you can expect a rate of between $1,000 and $3,000. Remember that the following factors can affect your car shipping cost when heading to Puerto Rico:

Pickup and dropoff locations: If your origin or destination is hard to reach, expect a higher auto shipping rate. Door-to-door transport also raises prices considerably compared to terminal-to-terminal shipping. Consider that the vast majority of cargo headed to Puerto Rico moves through Florida’s Jacksonville port.

We gathered a few quotes from a Puerto Rico auto transporter to see how much shipping services usually cost from states like Florida, New York, and California.

Quotes For Car Shipping To Puerto Rico

These shipping rates from National Express Auto Transport reflect average prices when shipping a car to Puerto Rico. Prices tend to stay between $1,000 and $3,000, though industry leaders such as Montway Auto Transport, uShip, and Easy Auto Ship can offer standout rates.

Car Shipping Route Cost Jacksonville, Fla., to San Juan, Puerto Rico $1,150 Miami to San Juan, Puerto Rico $1,275 New York City to San Juan, Puerto Rico $2,075 Los Angeles to San Juan, Puerto Rico $2,955

*These examples from National Express Auto Transports quote tool are based on the lowest rate offered for an operable 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

Requirements For Puerto Rico Car Shipping

For shipping a car to Puerto Rico, you’ll have to provide documentation about your vehicle, yourself, and the car’s recipient before finishing up a booking.

Below are some of the key requirements for car shipping to Puerto Rico:

Identification: You will need to provide photo identification, such as a driver’s license or a passport.

You will need to provide photo identification, such as a driver’s license or a passport. Personal information: Name, phone number, email, and address are a few of the personal details you can expect to fill out.

Name, phone number, email, and address are a few of the personal details you can expect to fill out. Proof of car ownership: Proof of vehicle ownership comes from either a title loan, your vehicle registration, or sometimes the vehicle identification number (VIN).

Proof of vehicle ownership comes from either a title loan, your vehicle registration, or sometimes the vehicle identification number (VIN). Proof of auto insurance: Some companies require that you carry auto insurance before booking, so be sure to have proof of a policy for your vehicle.

Once your car reaches Puerto Rico and you’ve signed the bill of lading, it’s time to pay an excise tax, also known as an import tax. This comes at a pretty steep price tag, with some people being charged over $1,000. Consider your import tax rate before thinking you’ve discovered cheap car shipping in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Providers For Puerto Rico Car Shipping

We’ll start narrowing down your options for car shipping to Puerto Rico by recommending Montway Auto Transport and uShip. With these companies, you can expect an excellent customer experience along with great costs and services.

Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall

Founded in 2006, Montway Auto Transport is an established car shipping broker that offers some of the most affordable rates in the industry. With Montway, you’re connected to over 15,000 carriers that can ship vehicles across the lower 48 as well as to Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Holding an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 4.53-star average rating from customers, the company has a strong reputation as a trustworthy and reliable auto shipping company. We gave Montway Auto Transport 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and named it as the Best Service choice for car shippers.

uShip: Best Car Shipping Marketplace

The uShip online marketplace is a solid choice for long-distance car shipping, as you’ll receive rate estimates from multiple providers at once through its bidding process. The company also moves nearly anything, from boats to furniture to heavy industrial equipment.

With uShip, you can expect a hassle-free car transport experience anywhere in the United States or overseas, with the opportunity to choose from a wide range of shippers. As one of the most trusted companies in the business, we rated uShip 4.4 out of 5.0-stars and named it the Best Car Shipping Marketplace for its easy-to-navigate online platform and ample choices.

Car Shipping Puerto Rico: FAQ

How will it take to ship my car to Puerto Rico? The time it takes to ship your vehicle to Puerto Rico depends on multiple factors, but the average time frame is between one and three weeks. From Florida, car shipping to Puerto Rico usually takes less than two weeks. Can I have anything inside my car when shipping to Puerto Rico? Some people like to pack their cars with personal items before starting the vehicle shipping process, but most Puerto Rico auto transport companies prefer or even require you to have your car clean and empty before shipment. How much gas can I have in my car? Your gas tank cannot be more than one-quarter full, so do not fill up your car before it ships. Extra fuel makes the car heavier and adds unnecessary weight onto the shipment. How will my car be shipped to Puerto Rico? For Puerto Rico auto shipping, the most common method for transport is roll-on/roll-off. Your car will more than likely be shipped to the Port of San Juan, though you can opt for either port-to-port or door-to-port shipping.

