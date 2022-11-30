Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products in this article.

If you’re considering car shipping to Florida, it’s good to know about average costs, what to expect during shipment, and which vehicle transport companies are the best. Read on to learn exactly how to make car shipping in Florida a stress-free experience.

We’ve reviewed the best car shipping companies in the industry, and we suggest that you get car shipping quotes online from several of these car transport companies.

What To Expect When Shipping A Car In Florida

The weather in Florida is very humid and warm throughout the year, leading to beneficial conditions for auto transport. However, the state’s high potential for extreme weather can complicate matters. Road conditions can also affect car shipping in Florida, as can high-traffic zones such as the Miami and Tampa metropolitan areas.

Because of these factors, we recommend booking car shipping in Florida as soon as possible. If you choose an enclosed carrier to ship a classic car, expect the process to take longer.

Cost Of Florida Car Shipping

The average cost of car shipping in Florida ranges from $400 to around $1,400 for cross-country transports. If you’re shipping a car in Florida during the summer, expect to pay up to $300 more than if you were to ship a car during the rest of the year.

The average car shipping cost in Florida depends on multiple factors, including:

Type of vehicle

Pickup and drop-off locations

Whether you choose open or enclosed auto transport

Trip mileage

To give you an overview of average pricing, we gathered quotes from some of the top-rated Florida car transportation companies.

uShip Quotes For Florida Car Shipping

Cheap car shipping is relatively easy to find in Florida with uShip, though rates increase considerably for out-of-state transports. Still, vehicle shipping in Florida is much less expensive than the national average due to the large migration of snowbirds from places such as New York and New Jersey.

Car Shipping Route Cost Tampa, Fla., to St. Augustine, Fla. (191 miles) $254 Orlando, Fla., to Atlanta (438 miles) $468 Tallahassee, Fla., to Tuscaloosa, Ala. (312 miles) $589 Jersey City, N.J. to Boca Raton, Fla. (1,236 miles) $1,042 Key West, Fla., to New York City (1,434 miles) $1,339

*These examples from uShip’s quote tool are based on the lowest rate offered for an operable 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

Montway Auto Transport Quotes For Florida Car Shipping

Car shipping in Florida to nearby cities usually costs less than $500 with Montway Auto Transport, while longer-distance transports can cost around $1,400.

Car Shipping Route Cost Jacksonville, Fla., to Orlando, Fla. (141 miles) $279 Tampa, Fla., to Miami (279 miles) $409 Huntsville, Ala., to Tallahassee, Fla. (401 miles) $539 Savannah, Ga., to Key West, Fla. (643 miles) $639 Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to New York City (1,260 miles) $769 California City, Calif., to Sarasota, Fla. (2,544 miles) $1,419

*These examples from Montway Auto Transport’s quote tool are based on the lowest rate offered for an operable 2016 Kia Optima.

Requirements For Florida Car Shipping

Car shipping in Florida requires you to provide a few documents and some key information before the vehicle shipping process can begin. We recommend that you gather everything you need early in order to meet Florida car shipping requirements, because failure to do so can result in delay.

Most vehicle transport companies require the following items before booking:

Vehicle details: This consists of the make, model, year, vehicle identification number (VIN), and license plate number.

This consists of the make, model, year, vehicle identification number (VIN), and license plate number. Photo identification: A driver’s license or passport is usually accepted for this requirement.

A driver’s license or passport is usually accepted for this requirement. Proof of car insurance: Some vehicle transport companies require you to have auto insurance, so be prepared to provide your policy information.

Some vehicle transport companies require you to have auto insurance, so be prepared to provide your policy information. Shipper and consignee information: This includes name, phone number, email address, pickup and delivery addresses, and payment information.

This includes name, phone number, email address, pickup and delivery addresses, and payment information. Proof of ownership: This can be proven by providing your vehicle registration or car title documents.

If you meet these basic requirements, you should be good to go. Now, we’ll recommend two of the top companies in the auto transport industry.

Recommendations For Florida Car Shipping

For car shipping in Florida, we recommend Montway Auto Transport and uShip based on their proven track records of providing excellent car transport services to Florida at affordable rates.

Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall

Montway Auto Transport is our top choice for Florida car shipping services, with an A+ rating, accreditation, and a 4.53-star out of 5.0 customer review score from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

We named Montway Auto Transport the Best Service auto transport company and gave it 4.6 out of 5.0-stars. The company provides excellent customer service and a hassle-free shipping process, as well as competitive prices and a wide selection of shipping options.

To learn more about this vehicle transport company, check out our Montway Auto Transport review.

uShip: Best Car Shipping Marketplace

Austin, Texas-based uShip is one of the best choices for Florida car shipping, as it’s more than an auto transport broker. The company has its own online marketplace where you can get free quotes from shipping providers.

We named uShip the Best Car Shipping Marketplace and rated it 4.4 stars out of 5.0. The provider has some of the most extensive car carrier connections in the industry, and customers praise it for low-cost shipping options and a large selection of services.

To see how much you could pay for car shipping in Florida, learn more in our uShip review.

Car Shipping Florida: FAQ

Should my Florida auto transport company have insurance? Yes, it’s required by law for auto shipping companies to have insurance. It’s not legally required for you to have auto insurance during your shipment, but we recommend it in case there is an accident that isn’t covered under cargo insurance. How do I ship a car to Florida? You can begin the process of shipping a car to Florida by getting free car shipping quotes online. Most transport companies don’t require a down payment to book, so you can get a quote and reserve Florida car shipping. When should I book a car transport? If you need to book a car shipment, it’s best to schedule the pickup and delivery at least a few weeks in advance. If you need to ship a car to or from Florida in less than a week, it may be harder to find your preferred shipping options, and you’ll likely pay an expensive rate. How do I get a Florida car shipping quote? The best way to get a quote for car shipping in Florida is through an online car shipping calculator. Using these tools is the quickest way to get a shipping quote from some of the top companies in the state of Florida.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best car shipping companies.