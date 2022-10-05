Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the industry’s top extended auto warranty providers, and here are our featured picks.

The average car shipping cost depends on a wide variety of factors. If you know what elements determine the price of a vehicle shipment, you’ll have a better shot at locking in a good rate for your auto transport job.

In this article, we’ll look at the average cost of car transport services and explain what the auto shipping process looks like. We’ll also share a few money-saving tips for your vehicle shipment and highlight some car shipping companies that provide hassle-free service and peace of mind.

How Much Does Car Shipping Cost?

Most drivers pay between $1,000 and $2,000 for auto transport services. We conducted a survey of 1,000 drivers in 2021 to find out how much they paid for car shipping services, and the results can be found below:

The final price you’ll pay could fall above or below the range above, depending on how far you’ll be shipping your car and when the transport service will occur.

Car Shipping Cost Estimates

Our team gathered quotes from some of the leading car shipping companies to give you a better idea of how much a vehicle shipment might cost. The following estimates are based on transporting an operable 2018 Ford Explorer via open transport using door-to-door service:

Car Shipping Company Approximate Mileage Estimated Cost Montway Auto Transport 550 miles $649 Sherpa Auto Transport 1,500 miles $1,150 Easy Auto Ship 2,800 miles $1,903

Factors That Affect Car Shipping Costs

The best way to learn how much your vehicle shipment could cost is by comparing car shipping quotes online from multiple auto transport providers. Brokers generally take the following factors into account when calculating car shipping quotes:

Shipping distance : You’ll likely pay a higher car shipping cost for cross-country transports such as from Los Angeles to New York. However, the price per mile will generally be lower for these long-distance routes.

: You’ll likely pay a higher car shipping cost for cross-country transports such as from Los Angeles to New York. However, the price per mile will generally be lower for these long-distance routes. Transport type : Shipping your vehicle in an open car carrier is cheaper than using an enclosed trailer. Open auto transport is the more common method, but owners of luxury and classic cars often go with enclosed shipping due to extra protection against road hazards and bad weather. Know that enclosed carriers are much pricier most of the time.

: Shipping your vehicle in an open car carrier is cheaper than using an enclosed trailer. Open auto transport is the more common method, but owners of luxury and classic cars often go with enclosed shipping due to extra protection against road hazards and bad weather. Know that enclosed carriers are much pricier most of the time. Time of year : The auto transport industry typically sees the most demand in January and throughout the summer months. The timing of your vehicle shipment plays a key role in determining overall car transport prices.

: The auto transport industry typically sees the most demand in January and throughout the summer months. The timing of your vehicle shipment plays a key role in determining overall car transport prices. Type of vehicle : SUVs and pickup trucks are more expensive to ship than sedans and other smaller cars. The size of the vehicle is significant to auto shippers in their calculation of rates for car shipping services.

: SUVs and pickup trucks are more expensive to ship than sedans and other smaller cars. The size of the vehicle is significant to auto shippers in their calculation of rates for car shipping services. Vehicle condition : Inoperable vehicles come with higher car shipping costs because they’re more difficult for movers to load and unload.

: Inoperable vehicles come with higher car shipping costs because they’re more difficult for movers to load and unload. Pickup and drop-off locations : Terminal-to-terminal shipping involves having your car picked up and dropped off at centralized locations. This is one of the cheapest ways to ship a car compared to door-to-door service, where your vehicle moves between specific addresses.

: Terminal-to-terminal shipping involves having your car picked up and dropped off at centralized locations. This is one of the cheapest ways to ship a car compared to door-to-door service, where your vehicle moves between specific addresses. Gas prices: If prices are currently high at the pump, expect your car shipment to cost more as well.

Tips for Finding Lower Car Shipping Costs

There are a few simple strategies you can use to get the best possible deal on your auto shipment. Here are our best tips for locking in low car shipping costs:

Book in advance : You’ll want to give auto transport carriers plenty of time to bid on your specific job. Booking well in advance gives you the best shot at a low rate.

: You’ll want to give auto transport carriers plenty of time to bid on your specific job. Booking well in advance gives you the best shot at a low rate. Use open transport : Open vehicle transport is the default shipping option for most customers. Unless you’re moving a high-value vehicle and need the extra protection that comes with enclosed auto transport, an open carrier will typically lead to lower car shipping prices.

: Open vehicle transport is the default shipping option for most customers. Unless you’re moving a high-value vehicle and need the extra protection that comes with enclosed auto transport, an open carrier will typically lead to lower car shipping prices. Ship to and from a terminal: Door-to-door service is more expensive than shipping to and from a central location. Having your car picked up from and delivered to a shipping terminal is the easiest way to get reduced car shipping costs.

How Does the Car Shipping Process Work?

Finding out your potential car shipping cost begins with getting a free quote online from an auto transport company. You’ll get an estimate once you share details about your vehicle, shipping route, preferred shipping method, pickup and delivery locations, and ideal time frame. From that point, you’ll need to choose a provider, contact the driver assigned to the job, and make final arrangements.

When you meet your transport driver, you’ll inspect your car for existing damages before signing a form to confirm the inspection. Most car shipping companies offer some type of tracking option to help you monitor your vehicle’s journey. Once the car arrives at its destination, you’ll perform another inspection with your driver, sign a bill of lading, and drive your car away.

Best Car Shipping Companies

We’ve ranked the market’s best and most affordable car shipping companies to help you make an informed decision. Below are some of our top choices in the auto transport industry:

Vehicle Shipping Company Overall Rating Price Rating Services Rating Montway Auto Transport 4.6 4.3 4.8 Sherpa Auto Transport 4.4 4.6 4.5 AmeriFreight 4.4 4.3 4.9

*Ratings are determined by our editorial review team. Learn more about our scoring methodology below.

#1 Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall

Montway Auto Transport works with over 15,000 verified carriers across the United States to provide you with competitive car shipping costs on most routes. The company offers expedited shipping, guaranteed pickup dates, and door-to-door services. Montway Auto Transport ships to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii and to international locations as well.

Customers give Montway Auto Transport high marks on various review sites. The company has 4.6 out of 5.0 stars from over 2,200 customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website. Montway Auto Transport also earns 4.6 out of 5.0 stars based on over 1,100 Trustpilot reviews.

#2 Sherpa Auto Transport: Best for Locked-In Rates

Sherpa Auto Transport is known for its Price Lock Promise, which protects drivers against most fees that can be added mid-shipment. The company also reimburses customers for car washes upon vehicle arrival through its Clean Car Guarantee. Sherpa Auto Transport requires all carriers to have at least a $100,000 cargo insurance policy and more than $1 million in liability coverage.

Sherpa Auto Transport carries an impressive A+ rating and 4.9 out of 5.0 stars with the BBB. Note that Sherpa Auto Transport does not offer terminal-to-terminal shipping, which can lower car shipping costs, and it won’t ship vehicles to Alaska or Hawaii.

#3 AmeriFreight: Best Discounts

AmeriFreight ships to all 50 states and offers a wide selection of discounts. The company offers reduced rates to first responders, students, active-duty military members, health care workers, and older adults. AmeriFreight ships motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and even boats.

On the BBB website, AmeriFreight receives 4.9 out of 5.0 stars from previous customers. The company also boasts a 4.7- out of 5.0-star rating based on more than 3,200 customer reviews on Google.

Car Shipping Cost: FAQ

How much does shipping cost for a car? Most people pay between $1,000 and $2,000 for standard car shipping costs. The exact price varies due to vehicle type and condition, shipping distance, time of year, and type of transport. Comparing instant quotes from multiple shippers and using a car shipping calculator are some of the easiest ways to determine car transport costs. What is the cheapest company to ship your car? Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport are two options with a typically low cost of shipping. Your price will depend on a variety of factors. Comparing auto transport quotes and booking well in advance are two good strategies for locking in cheap car shipping rates. Is it worth it to ship a car? Car owners looking to move their car across a single state like Texas or Florida might find that driving is cheaper, but they’ll put large amounts of wear and tear on their vehicles for longer journeys. It’s usually worth it to ship a car if you’ve got a long-distance move ahead, such as from Seattle to Houston.

Our Shipping Review Standards

Our review team prides itself on sharing accurate and unbiased information with consumers. We have accumulated data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate our rankings of the industry’s best providers. Auto transporters receive a score out of 5.0 overall, as well as a rating in each of the following categories: