Car insurance in Kansas averages $38 per month for minimum-coverage policies and $142 each month for full coverage.

GEICO offers the lowest average prices in Kansas for both minimum and full coverage.

At-fault accidents, DUIs, and speeding tickets can all increase Kansas car insurance rates.

Kansas’s cheapest car insurance typically comes from GEICO, which offers an average rate estimate of $20 per month for minimum coverage. USAA often provides the second-cheapest coverage for Kansas drivers, making it a strong choice.

We considered cost data, coverage choices, customer reviews, and industry reputations to find the best car insurance in Kansas. We’ll break down each provider’s average costs to reveal where you can find high-quality and affordable insurance in the Sunflower State.

Best Car Insurance Rates in Kansas

GEICO, USAA, and State Farm tend to offer the cheapest auto insurance rates for Kansas drivers. Make sure to get quotes from various providers to determine which company has the lowest prices for your vehicle.

Our researchers used cost data from Quadrant Information Services to find insurance premium estimates for different coverage types, driver profiles, and cities in Kansas. We used this data to determine the cheapest coverage options from quality car insurance providers, and you’ll find details in tables throughout the article.

To determine an overall rating for each top insurance company, our team considers not only affordability but also industry standing, availability, and coverage options. We then factor in the customer experience and online reviews to establish a numerical rating out of the highest possible score of 5.0.

Unless stated otherwise, estimates reflect the profile of a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit history.

You’ll find detailed cost estimates in the sections below, but we’ve listed out the cheapest car insurance companies in Kansas for a few driver profiles right here: Cheapest full coverage: GEICO followed by USAA Cheapest minimum coverage: GEICO followed by USAA Cheapest for teen drivers: Nationwide followed by GEICO Cheapest for drivers with a traffic violation: State Farm followed by Progressive



Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in Kansas

Below, we’ve compiled the auto insurance providers that offer Kansas’s best mix of affordable coverage and high-quality plans. While GEICO has the Sunflower State’s cheapest rates overall, State Farm received the highest score of any company we researched, though GEICO was not far behind them.

Car Insurance Provider Overall Rating Average Monthly Rate: Minimum Coverage Average Monthly Rate: Full Coverage Number of Discounts State Farm 4.7 $26 $123 12 GEICO 4.6 $20 $99 16 USAA 4.6 $24 $104 13 Travelers 4.5 $36 $130 16 Nationwide 4.4 $29 $110 10

Cheapest Car Insurance Coverage in Kansas

The cheapest car insurance in Kansas will almost certainly be minimum-liability coverage. While this will meet your state’s car insurance requirements, it won’t cover your vehicle or take care of personal bodily injuries or medical bills.

Getting a full-coverage auto insurance plan will cover your own car and medical bills instead of only those for other drivers. This will cost significantly more than minimum coverage but could save you a lot of money if you get involved in an at-fault accident.

Cheapest Minimum-Liability Car Insurance in Kansas

The average rate estimate for a minimum-coverage policy in Kansas is $38 per month or $460 per year. GEICO tends to offer the cheapest minimum-liability policies with estimates of $20 per month or $244 per year.

Car Insurance Provider Average Monthly Rate for Minimum Coverage Average Yearly Rate for Minimum Coverage GEICO $20 $244 USAA $24 $282 State Farm $26 $314 Nationwide $29 $350 Progressive $29 $352 Farm Bureau $33 $396 Travelers $36 $436 Shelter $46 $548 Farmers $65 $774 Allstate $76 $907

Cheapest Full-Coverage Car Insurance in Kansas

In Kansas, the average rate for full-coverage auto insurance is $142 per month or $1,709 per year. Overall, GEICO offers the cheapest average estimates for full-coverage insurance at $99 per month or $1,183 per year.

Car Insurance Provider Average Monthly Rate for Full Coverage Average Yearly Rate for Full Coverage GEICO $99 $1,183 USAA $104 $1,243 Nationwide $110 $1,320 State Farm $123 $1,478 Travelers $130 $1,557 Progressive $148 $1,781 Farm Bureau $149 $1,790 Shelter $150 $1,799 Farmers $186 $2,231 Allstate $226 $2,709

Kansas Car Insurance Quotes by Driver Profile

Coverage rates for car insurance in Kansas will likely vary from what’s listed above. Auto insurance companies base individual premiums on several variables including age, driving record, and location in Kansas.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Kansas: Age

Age is one of the biggest factors in setting the price of car insurance. Young drivers and especially teen drivers often pay far more for auto coverage due to lack of driving experience. In the table below, you’ll find the average rate estimates for Kansas drivers of different ages:

Driver Age Average Monthly Rate for Minimum Coverage Average Monthly Rate for Full Coverage 16 $199 $628 25 $44 $168 35 $38 $142 45 $38 $136 55 $35 $123

Cheapest Car Insurance in Kansas: High-Risk Drivers

Driving history is another key component in Kansas auto insurance rates. Any at-fault accidents or traffic violations such as speeding tickets can result in receiving higher premiums.

How much your driving record impacts your monthly cost varies by car insurer. Below is a list of the top insurers in Kansas and their average minimum-coverage rates for good drivers versus those marked as high-risk drivers.

Car Insurance Provider Average Monthly Rate for Clean Driving Records Average Monthly Rate for High-Risk Drivers State Farm $26 $29 Progressive $29 $39 USAA $24 $40 Travelers $36 $45 Nationwide $29 $45 GEICO $20 $46 Farm Bureau $33 $59 Farmers $65 $91 Shelter $46 $97 Allstate $76 $99

Car Insurance Rates in Kansas: Speeding Ticket

Even just one speeding ticket can cause your premiums to go up by a large amount. For Kansas drivers, GEICO tends to offer the cheapest car insurance after a speeding ticket with an average rate estimate of $26 per month or $314 per year. State Farm also offers extremely competitive rates for drivers whose recent driving history includes a speeding ticket.

Car Insurance Provider Average Monthly Rate After a Speeding Ticket Average Yearly Rate After a Speeding Ticket GEICO $26 $314 State Farm $28 $338 USAA $29 $345 Nationwide $35 $421 Progressive $38 $451 Travelers $42 $504 Farm Bureau $43 $515 Shelter $67 $810 Farmers $83 $1,000 Allstate $84 $1,006

Car Insurance Rates in Kansas: At-Fault Accident

Drivers will also likely see higher rates if they’re found at fault for a car accident. State Farm generally offers the cheapest coverage for Kansas drivers with a recent accident, with an average rate estimate of $31 per month or $371 per year. USAA and GEICO have relatively inexpensive coverage for drivers with an at-fault accident as well.

Car Insurance Provider Average Monthly Rate After an At-Fault Accident Average Yearly Rate After an At-Fault Accident State Farm $31 $371 USAA $35 $422 GEICO $39 $467 Nationwide $44 $532 Travelers $45 $538 Progressive $48 $572 Farm Bureau $53 $639 Shelter $97 $1,165 Farmers $101 $1,206 Allstate $115 $1,377

Car Insurance Rates in Kansas: DUI

A driving under the influence (DUI) violation can cause auto insurance premiums to skyrocket. For Kansas motorists with a DUI on their record, State Farm offers average estimates of $28 per month or $338 per year. Progressive and Travelers also offer some of the more affordable premiums for these drivers.

Car Insurance Provider Average Monthly Rate After a DUI Average Yearly Rate After a DUI State Farm $28 $338 Progressive $33 $394 Travelers $47 $569 Nationwide $57 $679 USAA $57 $686 GEICO $73 $877 Farm Bureau $81 $971 Farmers $89 $1,074 Allstate $99 $1,187 Shelter $125 $1,504

Average Cost of Car Insurance in Kansas

The average cost of car insurance in Kansas comes out to $460 per year for minimum-liability insurance and $1,709 annually for full coverage. These rates are about 26% lower than the national average for minimum coverage and 10% lower than the national rate for full coverage.

Average Car Insurance Cost in Kansas by City

Your location within Kansas significantly impacts the auto insurance premiums you’ll encounter. Potential factors such as population density, crime rates, and weather patterns vary between ZIP codes, and you can expect car insurance rates to as well. The table below shows the average rates for car insurance in Kansas’s largest cities.

Cities in Kansas Average Monthly Rate for Minimum Coverage Average Monthly Rate for Full Coverage Wichita $44 $151 Overland Park $42 $130 Kansas City $46 $160 Topeka $37 $136 Olathe $41 $129 Lawrence $38 $130 Shawnee $41 $131 Manhattan $33 $132 Salina $33 $128 Lenexa $40 $130 Hutchinson $37 $144 Garden City $34 $170 Leawood $42 $130 Leavenworth $39 $141 Dodge City $35 $171 Emporia $33 $142 Pittsburg $35 $140 Gardner $39 $127 Liberal $34 $168 Junction City $34 $136

Kansas Minimum Car Insurance Coverage

According to Kansas law, all drivers must either meet or exceed the following minimum coverage requirements:

Personal injury protection required including $4,500 in medical expenses, up to $900 per month for a year for disability or loss of income, $25 per day for in-home services, $2,000 for funeral or burial or cremation costs, and $4,500 for rehabilitation. Survivors benefits including up to $900 per month for a year for disability or loss of income and $25 per day for in-home services.

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$25,000 property damage liability per accident

$50,000 uninsured underinsured motorist coverage per accident

$25,000 uninsured underinsured motorist coverage per person

While liability insurance and uninsured motorist coverage are important, they don’t cover the majority of expenseds. Both insurance agents and experts recommend moving beyond state minimum-coverage car insurance policies. Higher limits could protect you from paying large amounts of money out of pocket after an accident.

If you have collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, you’ll be safe from covering repair costs after thefts, vandalism, a car accident, or severe weather. Other types of coverage such as personal injury protection (PIP) and medical payments coverage (MedPay) could make it easier to cover potential medical bills as well.

Cheap Car Insurance in Kansas: Conclusion

The cheapest car insurance in Kansas often comes from GEICO, which has average rates of $20 per month. It’s important to compare auto insurance quotes from various providers, though, to find out if you could receive more affordable coverage elsewhere.

You may also want to consider the protection of a full-coverage policy. The best rates we found for full coverage came in as low as $99 per month from GEICO. More coverage generally means higher premiums, but also more financial protection and peace of mind in case of an accident.

Best Car Insurance in Kansas: Recommended Providers

While certain companies are known to offer reasonable premiums to Kansas drivers, you’ll want to get quotes from various providers to find the best rates. We recommend considering GEICO and USAA as you begin your search for the best auto insurer.

GEICO: 4.6 out of 5.0

GEICO typically provides the cheapest car insurance in Kansas for both full-coverage and minimum-coverage plans. For those who are eligible, GEICO may be the best choice for balancing both cost and effective coverage.

USAA: 4.6 out of 5.0

The price estimates for USAA car insurance in Kansas were extremely competitive, nearly matching those from GEICO. That, combined with the company’s reputation, makes it an excellent option for those seeking coverage in the Sunflower State. USAA is also known to offer plenty of safe driving discounts, with 13 choices for Kansas motorists.

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Kansas: FAQ

Which company gives the cheapest car insurance? State Farm generally offers the cheapest car insurance when it comes to national averages. Drivers in Kansas tend to receive their lowest premiums from GEICO and USAA. How much is car insurance per month in Kansas? The average cost of car insurance per month in Kansas is $38 for a minimum-coverage policy and $142 for full coverage. Our team found rates in Kansas as low as $20 per month for minimum coverage and $99 for a full-coverage policy. How to reduce car insurance in Kansas? The easiest ways to reduce your car insurance cost in Kansas are by lowering your amounts and types of coverage, increasing your deductible, and seeking out driver discounts. Improving your credit score and bundling coverage with homeowners or renters insurance are other ways to get lower rates over the long term. How much is car insurance on average in Kansas? Car insurance in Kansas averages out to $460 per year for minimum coverage and $1709 annually for full-coverage policies. Is it illegal to drive without insurance in Kansas? Yes, it is illegal to drive without insurance in Kansas. Expect to receive a misdemeanor if you’re caught driving without coverage and current registration. It’s possible that you could be fined, lose permission to drive, or even face a short time in prison. Is it cheaper to pay car insurance every six months or monthly? You’ll typically get charged less if you pay off your car insurance policy every six months rather than each month. Many auto insurers give discounts for paying policies upfront, though this savings opportunity isn’t universally offered.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best car insurance providers.

Affordability : A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team considers auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services and discount opportunities when giving this score.

: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team considers auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services and discount opportunities when giving this score. Coverage : Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car insurance company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.

: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car insurance company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies. Industry Standing : Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, financial strength, and years in business when giving this score.

: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, financial strength, and years in business when giving this score. Availability : Auto insurers with greater state availability and few eligibility requirements are more likely to meet consumer needs.

: Auto insurers with greater state availability and few eligibility requirements are more likely to meet consumer needs. Customer Service : Reputable car insurance providers operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We consider complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), J.D. Power claims servicing scores, and customer feedback.

: Reputable car insurance providers operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We consider complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), J.D. Power claims servicing scores, and customer feedback. Online Experience: Insurers with easy-to-use websites and highly rated mobile apps scored best in this category.

