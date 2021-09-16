You’ve Never Seen a Pool Table Like a Bugatti Pool Table

Bugatti, makers of all things fast and complex, has decided to branch out into (checks notes) pool tables. I know, it seems kind of strange to me too, but with Bentley getting into the furniture business, why shouldn’t there be a Bugatti pool table. And, of course, just like the cars they build, this pool table is anything but a hunk of slate covered in felt.

Rack N Roll

The Bugatti pool table is part of the Bugatti Lifestyle collection, the French carmaker’s in-house shop for all sorts of staggeringly expansive trinkets, tchotchkes, and other branded gee-gaws. Think really expensive watches and stereo speakers that look like R2-D2 and stuff like that. We can now add this rather nice-looking pool table to that catalog.

The table is a collaboration between Bugatti and IXO. Near as I can tell, IXO does custom carbon fiber stuff for exceedingly wealthy clients. I also note that IXO stands for Iconic Xtrem Objects. No, really. The pool table lives up to IXO’s talents and Bugatti’s current ethos of “too much is just about right” with lots of carbon fiber, aluminum, titanium, and leather.

The first pool table – one of only 30 to be made and featuring a unique plate adorned with the iconic EB logo and an engraving detailing the unit’s edition number – will go to a customer in the U.S. of all places. It kind of makes sense. There’s a lot of grimy rich people in this country, and there’s a lot of people who play pool. Shoot, I grew up with a pool table in my basement, so sure, why not?

The Bugatti pool table, manufactured by IXO, was designed by architect Peter Eisenman and is described as “an imposing structure of geometric and flowing forms.” Which is a polite way of saying it might dominate the room, decoration-wise. Then again, a pool table in any room tends to be the centerpiece. This one will be no exception, being all blingee in detail and swathed in blue felt. I actually like the blue felt; it fits with Bugatti’s rampant chauvinism and is a nice break from the traditional green.

Customers can commission their Bugatti pool table, selecting individual carbon and leather colors to suit their preferences. Photo: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Carbon Fiber Treatments

Naturally, there are extras and goodies. There’s a wall-mounted “cue support” finished in carbon fiber that features a 13-inch, high-resolution touchscreen to keep track of scores and remotely control table and lamp operations, which is as overblown as it is fitting. Also, who keeps track of scores? Are you playing the game? Then you know the score. If you don’t know the score, then you ain’t in the game.

Of course, the cues are carbon fiber and feature anodized, CNC-machined aluminum ends formed in the same design as the Chiron and Divo buttons. There’s no talk about the weight or size of the cues (tsk-tsk-tsk), nor is there any talk about the size of the table. I’m guessing it’s your standard regulation size, but there’s nothing in the pictures or press release to give me a sense of scale.

Bugatti Pool Table Price

Bugatti also didn’t say how much it’ll cost in the press release. But if a set of tires for a Bugatti is over 40 grand, that probably tells you what these 30 pools tables will eventually sell for. Current reports place the Bugatti pool table somewhere in the neighborhood of $300,000.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.