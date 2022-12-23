Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Bridgestone earned a score of 4.0 out of 5.0 in our most recent tire study.

The company’s tires are on the pricier side of the industry but back the price up with their quality.

Bridgestone offers a wide variety of tires for different purposes and with different features.

Bridgestone is one of the biggest name brands in the tire industry, but our research team wanted to see if the Bridgestone tires really live up to the buzz. In this Bridgestone tires review, we’ll take an in-depth look at the company as a whole, including its industry ratings, most popular tires, costs, tire longevity, and more. We’ll also see how it measures up to the industry’s best tires.

A new set of tires can often be an expensive investment. Make sure you spend your money wisely by comparing multiple tire models before you buy. Tires are highly specialized, so by taking the time to research your next set, you can find a model that perfectly fits your needs and budget.

About Bridgestone

Founded in 1931 in Fukuoka, Japan, Bridgestone is today one of the biggest global tire manufacturers. According to a 2019 Statista tire revenue study , Bridgestone accounts for the majority of the tire market share worldwide, beating out big-name manufacturers like Michelin and Goodyear.

Bridgestone also serves as the parent company for other well-known automotive and tire companies including Dayton, Fuzion, and Firestone tires . In 1988, Bridgestone acquired Firestone, making it one of the largest tire companies in the world. Both tire brands are well-regarded in the industry and are also highly rated by consumers.

Bridgestone has been at the forefront of run-flat tire technology with its DriveGuard line. These all-season models can last up to 50 miles after going flat, which gives you enough time to get off the road safely and even find a tire repair shop. What’s more, they’re backed by a 65,000-mile tread life warranty.

There is a wide range of Bridgestone tire models, many of which are highly rated within their tire category. Bridgestone’s Blizzak WS80 is one of the best winter tires currently available. The company’s Dueler lineup of all-terrain tires also has a solid reputation.

Cost of Bridgestone Tires

Bridgestone tires are comparable with Michelin tires in terms of affordability – both companies produce expensive tires. However, this high cost reflects Bridgestone’s rubber quality and rigorous testing standards.

Here is what each of Bridgestone’s most popular models costs on Tire Rack:

Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza : $270.47 (P285/45R22)

: $270.47 (P285/45R22) Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 : $161.48 (235/65R16)

: $161.48 (235/65R16) Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS : $136.99 (215/55R17)

: $136.99 (215/55R17) Bridgestone DriveGuard: $127.99 (205/65RF16)

Because of Bridgestone’s hefty price tag, we would’ve liked to see longer-lasting warranties. An expensive tire can sometimes offer better value in the long run if it wears slowly.

Bridgestone Industry Ratings

Bridgestone tires follow an evaluation system created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This system is called Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), and it grades tires – except specialized tires – based on their treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance.

Here’s an explanation of the UTQG grading system:

Treadwear

This grade estimates the longevity of your tires. To calculate treadwear, tires are measured against a control tire given a rating of 100. If a tire has a 500 treadwear rating, that means it lasted five times longer than the control. Most passenger tires have between a 300 and 500 treadwear rating, according to data from SaferCar.gov.

Traction

This grade measures how well your tires “grip” a wet road and handle activities like cornering. Traction grades are given on a scale of AA, A, B, or C. Good day-to-day passenger tires typically receive A ratings.

Temperature

This grade evaluates a tire’s heat resistance on a scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to withstand different temperatures based on their specialization. High-performance tires, for example, usually move at much higher speeds than all-season tires, and in turn, have higher temperature ratings.

It’s important to note that the NHTSA does not oversee UTQG tests. Manufacturers and independent companies hired by brands are responsible for tire testing and reporting.

Bridgestone Tire UTQG Ratings

Below, we’ve listed a few top-rated Bridgestone tire models and their treadwear, traction, and temperature scores using data from SaferCar.gov.

Bridgestone

Tire Model Tire Type Treadwear Score Traction Score Temperature Resistance Dueler H/L Alenza Plus Light truck/SUV

Touring

All-season 540 to 800 A A to B DriveGuard Passenger

Grand touring

All-season 460 to 640 A A Dueler A/T RH-S Light truck/SUV

All-terrain 400 B B Potenza RE980AS Passenger

Ultra-high performance

All-season 500 AA A

If you want to know the UTQG scores for your current tires, they can be found on your tires’ sidewalls.

Most Popular Bridgestone Tires

Bridgestone offers a wide range of high-quality tires. While the company’s popular models may not be the best of the best in any one category, they are still well-respected in the industry. For example, the Bridgestone Blizzak WS80 made our best winter tires review, coming in at number two.

Here are a few of Bridgestone’s most popular tires:

Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza : A symmetric, double-layered-tread tire designed for SUVs and light trucks for year-round use

: A symmetric, double-layered-tread tire designed for SUVs and light trucks for year-round use Bridgestone Blizzak WS80 : A tried-and-true studless winter tire featuring zig-zag sipes for added grip and improved rubber flexibility

: A tried-and-true studless winter tire featuring zig-zag sipes for added grip and improved rubber flexibility Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS : An ultra-high performance tire with an asymmetric tread, a stiff sidewall, full-depth sipes, and lateral slots for a high-contact drive

: An ultra-high performance tire with an asymmetric tread, a stiff sidewall, full-depth sipes, and lateral slots for a high-contact drive Bridgestone DriveGuard: A grand touring, all-season tire with Bridgestone’s newest run-flat technology, allowing the tire to drive an additional 50 miles after a puncture

Each of these tires is backed by multiple 4.0-star customer ratings or higher on Tire Rack, as well as long-standing industry approval. Independent industry tests give Bridgestone tires high scores for quality. However, as we mentioned above, the tires are usually beaten out by other brands..

Bridgestone Tires Buying Guide

Bridgestone has a well-earned reputation for quality tires, but no matter how good a tire is, it won’t give you the safety and performance you need if it isn’t the right one. Understanding the differences between types of tires as well as your own driving habits and preferences is an important part of choosing the right tire.

Bridgestone Tires Factors To Consider

In order to ensure you get the right tires for your vehicle, there are several factors to weigh, including:

Tread pattern: Most tire tread patterns tend to fall into one of several main categories: diagonal, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or a combination of those patterns.

Most tire tread patterns tend to fall into one of several main categories: diagonal, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or a combination of those patterns. Tire life: Manufacturers typically list the expected lifetime of a tire in miles.

Manufacturers typically list the expected lifetime of a tire in miles. Noise rating: Some tires are designed to be quieter on the road than others, which can make a substantial noise difference for people inside the cabin.

Some tires are designed to be quieter on the road than others, which can make a substantial noise difference for people inside the cabin. Weather rating: While some tires are rated as all-weather tires, others are designed for more specific purposes. Summer tires, for example, would not function well in snow or ice. Off-road tires may handle rough terrain well, but offer low fuel efficiency compared to regular road tires.

While some tires are rated as all-weather tires, others are designed for more specific purposes. Summer tires, for example, would not function well in snow or ice. Off-road tires may handle rough terrain well, but offer low fuel efficiency compared to regular road tires. Speed rating: Tires typically come with a maximum recommended speed. This is an especially important consideration for people who drive sports cars and like to go fast.

Tires typically come with a maximum recommended speed. This is an especially important consideration for people who drive sports cars and like to go fast. Tire build: There are three main ways in which tires are constructed: radial, bias-ply, and bias-belted. Radial tires tend to be more durable overall, while bias-built tires tend to be more affordable.

How To Read Bridgestone Tire Sizes

Tire companies use a standard format for listing the size of a tire. This format includes a few elements due to the several dimensions needed for proper tire fit.

To help break down what each element means, we’ll use the popular tire size P225/65R17 as an example:

P: The first letter denotes the type of vehicle the tire is intended for. On our example tire, “P” stands for passenger, meaning the tire is meant for a personal automobile.

The first letter denotes the type of vehicle the tire is intended for. On our example tire, “P” stands for passenger, meaning the tire is meant for a personal automobile. 225: The first number in the series lists the width of the tire in millimeters. This means that our example tire is 225 millimeters wide.

The first number in the series lists the width of the tire in millimeters. This means that our example tire is 225 millimeters wide. 65: The second number that follows the slash describes the ratio of the tire height to the width as a percentage. In our example, this means that the tire is 65% as tall as it is wide.

The second number that follows the slash describes the ratio of the tire height to the width as a percentage. In our example, this means that the tire is 65% as tall as it is wide. R: The second letter in the series indicates the tire build. Our example tire has an “R” which stands for radial.

The second letter in the series indicates the tire build. Our example tire has an “R” which stands for radial. 17: The final number in the series lists the diameter of the rim that the tire fits in inches, meaning our example tire is designed for a 17-inch wheel.

Bridgestone Tire Warranty

The average warranty that comes with new Bridgestone tires is 50,000 miles. However, some of its all-season and touring models come with longer 65,000-mile tread life warranties. For comparison, some other big-name brands include warranties of 70,000 miles or more.

Bridgestone replacement tires come with a limited warranty to protect against defective materials or workmanship, which lasts until the tire is worn down to 2/32 of an inch of the original tread.

Bridgestone Tire Reviews

Bridgestone tires are highly rated by customers and decently rated by industry experts. In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction StudySM for passenger tires, Bridgestone scored just at the industry average – 712 out of a possible 1,000 points. For truck and utility tires, the company did slightly worse, scoring 700 points compared to a 704-point industry average.

Here are what customers have to say about Bridgestone tires on Tire Rack:

Positive Bridgestone Tire Reviews

“[I] only have 2,000 miles on these [Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS] tires, but I must admit, they have surpassed my expectations. They handle fantastic and are much more quiet than expected. Having [all-wheel drive] also helps, but the tires have performed excellent.”

– via Tire Rack

“These are my second set of [Bridgestone Blizzak WS80s] I’ve purchased. In my opinion, [they’re] the best winter tire you can buy. Solid performance, great traction, and a feeling of security you don’t get from other winter tires.”

– via Tire Rack

Negative Bridgestone Tire Reviews

“For the first 8,000 miles, [the Bridgestone Turanza ER33] tires performed quite well in both dry and wet. But wet traction and resistance to hydroplaning went downhill after that. They have never been quiet tires from day one, but the noise reached irritating levels after 10,000 miles.”

– via Tire Rack

“These [Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza] tires are about a 16th away from the wear strip with only 30,000 miles on them. Will not get close to the factory-rated mileage. Hydroplaning is a serious issue with them. With just a little water on the road, you are skiing with no control whatsoever.”

– via Tire Rack

Bridgestone Tires: Conclusion

Overall, we give Bridgestone 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. We like the company’s range of passenger, truck, and SUV tires, all of which are of good quality. Bridgestone also earns points for innovation, with advanced run-flat technology, fuel-efficient Ecopia tires, and an emphasis on quiet-running tires.

However, Bridgestone tires are expensive compared to many of the company’s competitors. In addition, most of the company’s tires come with average tread life warranties.

Bridgestone Tires: Recommended Competitors

Before purchasing a new set of tires, it’s best to shop around. Bridgestone tires are a good choice, but there are other options to consider. Michelin tires are known for their quality, while Cooper tires are a more affordable option.

Michelin: Best Tires Overall

If you’re looking for a top-quality tire, we recommend Michelin. The company boasts a large variety of models, including some of the best all-season tires on the market, with long-lasting tread life warranties. Although they tend to be one the pricier side, many drivers believe they’re worth the investment.

Cooper: Most Affordable

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, we recommend Cooper tires. The company specializes in replacement tires and offers some of the lowest prices in the industry without sacrificing quality. It also offers tread life warranties up to 80,000 miles, which increases the tires’ cost-effectiveness over time.

Bridgestone Tires: FAQ

Are Bridgestone tires worth it? Bridgestone tires may be worth the money if quality is your primary concern. While the company’s tires tend to be more expensive than many of its competitors, they also have one of the best reputations in the industry. Who is Bridgestone tires made by? Bridgestone produces its own tires. The company produces many of its tires in Japan but also has factories in the U.S., China, Brazil, Belgium, and Australia. Is Bridgestone made by Michelin? Bridgestone tires are not made by Michelin. Bridgestone produces its own tires and is a separate entity entirely from Michelin. Is Bridgestone better than Michelin? Bridgestone did not perform better than Michelin in our most recent tire study. Michelin tied Goodyear for the highest score in the study overall, with Bridgestone finishing slightly behind.

Our Methodology

Our research team is committed to providing the most accurate, thorough, and unbiased information possible to help people make informed decisions about the tires they purchase. We use a standardized set of criteria to ensure the consistency and comparability of our reviews.