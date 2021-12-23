Is the BMW Extended Warranty Worth It? (2022)

BMW vehicles have high repair costs compared to other car brands.

A BMW extended warranty protects you from paying the full cost of covered repairs or replacements after a breakdown.

A BMW vehicle service contract can be purchased through a BMW dealership or from an independent warranty provider.

If you’re considering paying extra for a BMW extended warranty, you should understand your options, what’s covered by your limited warranty, and the costs associated with this kind of purchase. In this review, we’ll discuss BMW extended warranty options in depth as well as independent providers’ alternative coverage plans.

We’ve researched the best extended car warranty companies for new and used BMWs and found several providers we recommend. Compare quotes from a few of our top-rated providers below to get the best coverage and cost.

BMW Extended Warranty: What’s Covered, What’s Not

BMW of North America refers to its extended warranties as BMW Extended Service Contracts, which are part of the BMW Ultimate Protection Program. This protection is continued beyond what new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) BMW owners receive in their original warranty. At most, you can continue your coverage for up to seven years or 100,000 miles from the in-service date, whichever comes first.

BMW Extended Warranty Coverage Terms Powertrain up to 7 years/100,000 miles Gold up to 7 years/100,000 miles Platinum up to 7 years/100,000 miles

BMW extended warranties from the dealership cover repairs and replacements due to defects in material or workmanship only – not breakdowns from normal wear and tear.

There are three BMW extended warranty plans: Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain Plus.

True for all three plans: Replacements are made with 100% original BMW parts, and repairs are made at authorized BMW facilities by trained BMW technicians. Around-the-clock roadside assistance is also included.

Platinum

As the highest level available, this plan offers complete protection for these systems:

Engine

Steering

Electrical

Fuel system

Transmission

Cooling system

Induction system

Final drive assembly

Infotainment system

Heat and air conditioning

Transfer case (all-wheel-drive only)

Brakes and anti-lock braking systems (ABS)

The Platinum plan also includes limited coverage for the car’s interior and exterior. This BMW extended warranty is available for owners of new, used, and CPO BMW vehicles.

Gold

The Gold plan protects the same systems as the Platinum plan, with these changes:

It isn’t available for CPO vehicles.

The infotainment system isn’t covered.

The electrical system has limited coverage.

Powertrain Plus

This plan for new and used BMWs focuses on protecting the powertrain and limits or excludes coverage on several other systems.

Complete Coverage Limited Coverage Exclusions Induction system

Transfer case (all-wheel-drive only) Engine

Fuel system

Transmission

Cooling system

Electrical system

Final drive assembly Steering

Brakes and ABS

Interior and exterior

Infotainment system

Heat and air conditioning

How Long Does The BMW Extended Warranty Last?

Once you select your coverage level, BMW also lets you pick the length of your term.

BMW vehicle owners can choose up to five, six, or seven years of coverage, and either 75,000 miles or 100,000 miles.

Remember, this is based on the in-service date, meaning coverage is an additional one to three years after your four-year limited warranty expires – not five to seven additional years.

What This Means for Used & CPO BMW Owners

Used car owners have the same extended BMW warranty options as those with new vehicles.

Those with CPO models are limited to the Platinum level plan – the most extensive and expensive option. Term options are different, too:

CPO Elite members can only be covered for one additional year after their four-year limited warranty expires.

after their four-year limited warranty expires. CPO members can be covered for two additional years .

. CPO Wrap and CPO Wrap Elite members have the option of up to three additional years of coverage.

When selecting your length of coverage, don’t forget CPO BMWs come with the remainder of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty plus one more year of original warranty coverage.

Cost of the BMW Extended Warranty

If you’re considering BMW extended warranty coverage, the main question you may be asking is whether it’s worth the cost.

From what we found in our research, BMW Extended Service Contracts are on the expensive side. Expect to pay between $1,000 and $8,000 for a BMW extended warranty.

We found a BMW M4 owner that was quoted $6,500 for a five-year/100,000-mile Platinum Plan. Others were given similar prices.

To find a comparison, we used Cadillac’s Platinum Protection Plan’s pricing tool. A five-year/60,000-mile contract for a 2016 Cadillac ATS no longer under warranty would be $3,750.60. As you would expect, the price increased for older models with more mileage.

A BMW warranty covers almost all parts of a new vehicle, but that protection goes away once the warranty expires.

Is a BMW Extended Warranty Worth It?

When thinking about the cost-effectiveness of a BMW extended warranty, you should consider the vehicle’s reliability and your existing coverage.

BMW Factory Warranty

When you purchase a new BMW, it comes with a limited warranty. This is different from the extended warranty because you’re not purchasing extra coverage under a new contract – it’s included with the vehicle.

Like most manufacturer car warranties, the BMW warranty covers the cost to repair or replace factory material or workmanship defects. Here’s a quick summary of the different warranties and how long each system is covered.

BMW Warranty Coverage Length New Vehicle Warranty 4 years/50,000 miles Rust Perforation Warranty 12 years/unlimited miles Federal Emissions Warranty All emissions related parts: 2 years/24,000 miles

Specific control devices: 8 years/80,000 miles California Emission Control Warranty All emission related parts: 3 years/50,000 miles

Specific control devices: 7 years/70,000 miles

TZEV vehicles: 15 years/150,000 miles

Between these warranties, your new 8 Series Gran Coupe or M2 CS is basically entirely covered. The New Vehicle Warranty is bumper-to-bumper coverage with just a short list of exceptions.

If you plan to keep your BMW longer than the first four years, it’s certainly worth considering an extended warranty if you don’t want to keep up with repair costs on your own.

BMW Reliability

Now think about what it normally costs to maintain and repair a BMW. YourMechanic called BMW the most expensive car to maintain, estimating 10 years of maintenance to cost $17,800.

Data from RepairPal shows BMW owners can expect to pay an average of $968 on repairs each year. In its study, the average annual repair cost across all brands was $652.

Let’s break down some common BMW repair and replacement costs based on RepairPal data:

Model Repair Cost BMW 325i Valve cover gasket replacement to fix an oil leak $298 to $371 BMW 128i Brake booster replacement $634 to $986 BMW 228i xDrive Heater core replacement $1,232 to $1,713 BMW 335i Fuel pump replacement $2,290 to $3,937

If these issues are caused by factory defects and your car is in its first four years, your BMW warranty should cover the costs. Anything beyond that is your responsibility. If that keeps you up at night, an extended warranty might offer some peace of mind.

BMW Extended Warranty Reviews

A BMW Extended Service Contract is not your only option for extended coverage. Many people don’t realize what a third-party provider can offer in terms of affordability and flexibility.

Consider the pros and cons of a BMW extended warranty from the dealership compared to a third-party provider.

BMW Extended Warranty Pros: BMW Extended Warranty Cons: Everything is true BMW – the technicians are BMW-trained and all parts are 100% original BMW. The dealership’s extended warranty limits you to its specified repair facilities and locations. If you want to sell your BMW, having an extended warranty could be a good way to attract buyers and increase the selling price. The BMW plans we found were expensive. Unless you’re able to negotiate the price down at the dealership, it’s likely you’ll end up paying more for an extended warranty than you would with a third-party provider. Extended warranties provide peace of mind. You won’t have to fully pay for a pricey repair or replacement. The dealership only covers your BMW up through its first seven years or 100,000 miles. A third-party provider plan can last well beyond that. You can also purchase a maintenance plan to cover wear and tear items. The BMW dealership limits you to three plans, not leaving a lot of room for customization.

What to Expect from a Third-Party Extended Warranty Company

When you start shopping for a third-party provider, it’s easy to get lost in all the options. Our team did much of the work for you and narrowed down our research to the best extended warranty companies. Based on coverage options, cost, reputation, and other factors, these are our top three options:

Overall, we think these companies give you more coverage options and lower prices to protect your BMW.

For example, CARCHEX has five levels of coverage and Endurance has six coverage levels compared to BMW’s three. CarShield has four “traditional” extended warranty plans, plus one plan specifically for high-tech components. Most plans have customization options, so you can fit your coverage to your car.

In terms of cost, you’ll likely save money by going with a third-party provider. A five-year/100,000-mile plan from CARCHEX for a standard car is under $4,000. The price may increase since BMWs are more expensive, but that’s still under what BMW offers.

Two other important benefits:

You can choose to go to the dealership and use its technicians, but it’s not required. If you’ve got a good thing going with a local mechanic, nothing is stopping you from using them.

You won’t miss out on benefits like roadside assistance when you choose a third-party provider. Most providers include services like towing, gas delivery, and jump-starts, as well as rental car and trip interruption reimbursements.

To find the best BMW extended warranty for your vehicle and budget, we recommend getting quotes from at least three providers.

