BlueSky Auto Finance: Reviews, Rates & More (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

BlueSky Auto Finance Review In Our Opinion: If you are looking for a bad credit auto loan, BlueSky Auto Finance is an option to consider. The auto loan provider may not be the right option, though. We recommend comparing auto loan companies to find the right choice for your auto financing needs. Loan Terms: Rates and Fees: Loan Availability: Customer Experience: Pros No minimum credit score Approval in as few as 24 hours Multiple offers available in one place Cons Few BlueSky Auto Finance reviews Borrowers with good credit can find better rates elsewhere 4

If you have poor credit, getting approved for an auto loan can be tough. BlueSky Auto Finance might be able to help, though. The company specializes in offering auto loans to people regardless of their credit history. But while BlueSky may be opening doors for some borrowers, do BlueSky Auto Finance reviews and other factors suggest the company is the best choice?

In this review, we’ll look at BlueSky auto loans as well as BlueSky Auto Finance’s loan terms and lowest possible interest rate. Our automotive experts have also combed the auto financing industry to find the best auto loan companies, and we’ll give our recommendations on where to find the best rates for bad credit auto loans.

BlueSky Auto Finance: What You Need To Know

BlueSky Auto Finance bills itself as a customer-focused option for consumers looking for everything from car insurance to extended auto warranties to vehicle financing. The San Ramon, California-based company began in 2004 with a group of experienced auto finance workers who believed they understood the pitfalls of trying to secure a loan with bad credit.

Of particular note is that BlueSky Auto Finance offers a loan calculator tool that allows borrowers to compare rates among the auto finance providers in its network of car dealerships and lenders.

Terms on BlueSky Auto Loans

Besides offering cash and personal loans, BlueSky Auto Finance focuses on auto financing for borrowers with all types of credit. Here is an overview of the terms for BlueSky auto loans:

Loan length – 24 to 72 months

24 to 72 months Origination fee – Varies by lender

Varies by lender Late payment fee – Varies by lender

Varies by lender Prepayment penalty fee – Varies by lender

Varies by lender Annual percentage rate (APR) range – Starts at 3.99% (depends on credit score)

Starts at 3.99% (depends on credit score) General loan amount – $8,000 to $30,000 (you also have the option to request an amount “under $8,000” or “over $30,000”)

New & Used Car Loans

BlueSky Auto Finance offers auto loans for both new cars and used vehicles. The company’s website doesn’t disclose any limitations on what vehicle brands are eligible but lets borrowers specify their automaker and model preferences.

Below are some of the financial services BlueSky offers:

No-money-down options

Loan amounts up to $30,000 or more

Access to funds as soon as 24 hours

Refinance BlueSky Auto Loans

For customers unhappy with their current loan rates, BlueSky Auto refinances certain vehicles. Here are the minimum requirements the lending platform outlines for auto refinancing:

Must be at least 18 years old

No current bankruptcies

Vehicle no older than 8 years

Up to 100,000 miles on vehicle

Minimum gross income of $1,800 per month

Applying for a BlueSky Auto Finance Loan

Using BlueSky Auto Finance’s loan comparison tool is a quick, hassle-free process and takes less than five minutes to complete. Here is an overview of the information you’ll be required to provide during BlueSky’s auto loan application process:

Bankruptcy status

Desired loan amount

Social Security number

Employment information

General contact information

Vehicles you’re interested in

Credit score estimate (good, bad, or fair)

Other monthly payments (rent or mortgage)

BlueSky Auto Loan Details Minimum Credit Score Accepts most credit types Minimum Income $450 per week Application Fee Free

BlueSky says there are no service fees for any of the financing offers on its website and that borrowers are under no obligation to accept BlueSky auto loan offers. However, the company’s website mentions that related finance costs from participating lenders and dealers vary depending on credit score.

It’s important to understand that applying with BlueSky isn’t actually applying for a loan. As a potential borrower, you’re just providing your information to survey loan amounts you could obtain through BlueSky’s network of auto loan providers. It usually takes 24 to 72 hours to get an answer on loan pre-approval.

BlueSky Auto Finance Reviews

BlueSky Auto Finance reviews are few and far between. The company is Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited and has an A+ rating but only three customer reviews on the BBB website. BlueSky averaged a 1.0 out of 5 stars after three customer reviews.

Here are two of the BlueSky Auto Finance reviews we found on the BBB site:



“This company ran my credit without my knowledge or me applying for [a loan]. Be careful of this company!”

– Kelly C. via BBB

“[BlueSky Auto] sent out my information to multiple dealerships. I did not apply for anything with BlueSky Auto Finance or any auto loan company, as I am not in the market to buy a car. I have left multiple voicemails on their phone (which is never answered by anyone).”

– Brooke T. via BBB

The Bottom Line: BlueSky Auto Loans

BlueSky Auto Finance is likely not the best choice for anyone with good credit because those borrowers can likely find better interest rates elsewhere. Drivers with poor credit looking for auto loan services might find BlueSky to be an option worth considering, but there’s no guarantee you’ll find the vehicle you’re looking for with a BlueSky auto loan. You’re also not assured a certain auto loan rate, as 3.99% is just the starting APR.

Benefits of BlueSky Auto Loans Downsides of BlueSky Auto Loans Accepts most credit types Limited selection Low starting APR No loan details before applying No fees No mobile app A+ from the BBB Potential for high APR depending on credit

Other Options for Bad Credit Auto Loans

Our team reviewed lenders with the best auto loan rates and found several reputable companies that offer bad credit car loans. The providers listed below might be better choices for you than BlueSky Auto Finance, but you can make that judgment based on your own findings and the information we’ve provided on BlueSky auto loans.

Bad Credit Auto Loan Company Minimum Credit Score Required Loan Amounts Minimum Annual Income myAutoloan.com 575 $8,000 to $99,000 $21,000 Capital One None $4,000 to $75,000 $18,000 Auto Credit Express None $5,000 to $45,000 $18,000 Ally Clearlane 580 $10,000 to $80,000 $21,600 Carvana None $1,000 to $85,000 $10,000 Vroom None $5,000 to $100,000 $21,600 Credit Acceptance Corp None Determined by dealer Not specified

Similar to shopping for car insurance, doing research can help you find the best rate on an auto loan. We suggest getting car financing costs from multiple lenders to see which company offers the lowest interest rates. You can also consider increasing your down payment to build equity in your vehicle quickly. Paying more up front also means you don’t lose as much money as the vehicle depreciates.

FAQ: BlueSky Auto Finance