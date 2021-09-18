Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Most major vehicle brands offer CPO warranties, and Porsche, Kia, Hyundai, General Motors, and Subaru offer some of the best.

CPO warranties generally come with bumper-to-bumper, powertrain, or a bundled version of coverage, plus roadside assistance.

Third-party extended auto warranty coverage can bring you financial peace of mind once your CPO program expires or reaches its limits.

Certified pre-owned (CPO) cars make for an exciting purchase. While used, they are new to you and generally have the same perks, like a factory-backed warranty, as a new car. In this article, we will explore the five best certified pre-owned warranties and cover how these CPO plans work.

To accompany your research on CPO coverage options, we recommend reading reviews and getting quotes from some of the best extended warranty companies in the industry. Endurance, CARCHEX, and Select Auto Protect offer high-mileage limits, which is great for pre-owned vehicles.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the industry’s top extended auto warranty providers, and here are our featured picks.

5 Best Certified Pre-Owned Warranties

We’ve named Porsche, Kia, Hyundai, GM, and Subaru as the manufacturers with the best CPO warranty programs because of their rigorous inspection processes and specialized powertrain and bumper-to-bumper coverages.

Best For Number of CPO Warranty Levels Deductible Roadside Assistance Inspection Check Other Benefits Porsche Luxury Cars 1 None ? 111-point N/A Kia Added Benefits 3 $50 ? 165-point CARFAX vehicle history report, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage Hyundai Powertrain Coverage 1 $50 ? 173-point Three-month SiriusXM® satellite radio subscription, trip interruption reimbursement GM (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC) Scheduled Maintenance 2 None ? 172-point 90-day subscriptions to SiriusXM and GM’s OnStar® service, GM Rewards, scheduled maintenance services Subaru No Deductible 1 None ? 152-point $500 Owner Loyalty Coupon, 90-day SiriusXM subscription, One-year STARLINK™ subscription

Navigating through different certified pre-owned car warranty programs can be difficult because coverages are not uniform across brands. However, the best CPO warranties are easily distinguishable based on the length of terms, what’s covered, and added benefits.

Porsche: Best for Luxury Cars

Whether you’re purchasing a new, used, or CPO luxury brand car, it’s important to make sure the vehicle meets the quality of the brand. Compared to other expensive vehicle brands like Audi, BMW, and Lexus, certified pre-owned warranties from Porsche meet the highest standards.

When you purchase a Porsche CPO, a two-year, unlimited-mile warranty coverage plan is included, plus any remaining portion of the original new vehicle warranty. Some of the components covered include the engine, brake system, electrical systems, and comfort electronics. Porsche also offers roadside assistance for two years or unlimited miles.

Coverage begins after the expiration of the new vehicle limited warranty, or on the date of the CPO sale. This warranty does not apply to vehicles sold as CPOs before the Dec. 1, 2017 model year, so be sure to double-check if this warranty is redeemable. No deductible needs to be paid at the time of repair, and only factory-trained technicians perform repairs.

Kia: Best Added Benefits

For Kia owners, a 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty plan follows all new car purchases, including CPOs. Not only is this powertrain plan double the term length of other automakers’ options, but its extension of coverage makes it one of the best CPO warranties available.

Kia also offers CPO drivers a one-year, 12,000-mile Platinum Coverage plan and a Gold Coverage plan that provides extra benefits absent from the Platinum plan. Both of these contracts begin at the vehicle’s in-service date.

There is a certified pre-owned program transfer cost of $40 associated with Kia’s plans. If you find yourself in a situation where you need towing assistance, tire changes, or battery jumps, Kia’s Unlimited Mile Roadside Assistance Program will quickly get you back on the road. Travel breakdown protection is included if you’re over 100 miles from home, and rental car reimbursement of up to $35 per day applies for up to 10 days.

Hyundai: Best Powertrain Coverage

Besides having one of the best new car warranty programs, Hyundai offers great coverage for CPOs, with a three-month SiriusXM subscription, rental car reimbursement of $35 per day for 10 days, and a complimentary 10-year, unlimited mileage roadside assistance package.

Similar to Kia, Hyundai’s 10-year,100,000-mile CPO Powertrain Limited warranty covers the engine, transmission, transaxle, drive axles, and certain hybrid and electric vehicle parts. All other parts are protected for five years or 60,000 miles from the in-service date, whichever comes first. However, the CPO warranty does come with a $50 deductible.

All in all, Hyundai’s CPO warranty offers a great choice if you’re worried about the high costs of drivetrain components.

GM Brands (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, & GMC): Best for Scheduled Maintenance

General Motors, which encompasses Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC, offers two factory-backed warranties and a scheduled maintenance program for all CPO vehicles. The certified pre-owned Bumper-To-Bumper Limited Warranty plan is a 12-month or 12,000-mile contract that is fully transferable, in addition to any remaining original basic warranty.

The GM CPO Powertrain Limited Warranty covers all drivetrain parts for up to six years or 100,000 miles, and is also able to be transferred. No deductible is required with either plan, and a 24-hour roadside assistance program is included, plus access to 90 days of SiriusXM and OnStar hardware.

What makes GM’s option one of the best CPO warranties is its maintenance plan for vehicles. Two scheduled maintenance appointments are covered for up to two years or 24,000 miles of the vehicle’s delivery. Oil and oil filter changes, tire rotations, and multipoint inspections are included, but air filters are excluded. Overall, GM’s CPO program stacks up well against other major car brands, like Ford, Honda, and Toyota.

Subaru: Best With No Deducible

Subaru has one of the best factory-backed certified pre-owned warranty coverages with a $0 deductible. The automaker’s Classic plan offers seven-year, 100,000-mile powertrain limits that are among the highest for CPOs, and the program also includes roadside assistance.

Subaru has an upgrade for bumper-to-bumper parts called the Gold Plus plan, essentially providing the same coverage as a basic factory warranty. The Gold Plus plan reimburses you for lodging and meals during a breakdown, in addition to providing towing and rental car reimbursement. All CPO warranties come with a $500 owner loyalty coupon and a 365-day trial subscription to STARLINK, Subaru’s safety notification system.

Honorable Mentions: Volvo, Nissan, & Acura

While the companies above have topped our list of best CPO warranties, there are many more manufacturers with positive warranty terms for pre-owned vehicles, like Volvo, Nissan, and Acura. Here are a few details about these manufacturers:

Volvo CPO warranties : Five-year, unlimited-mile warranty with complimentary roadside assistance and no deductible fees

: Five-year, unlimited-mile warranty with complimentary roadside assistance and no deductible fees Nissan CPO warranty : Seven-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, with special financing rates and cash rebates when purchased through Nissan

: Seven-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, with special financing rates and cash rebates when purchased through Nissan Acura CPO Program: Seven-year, 100,000-mile powertrain coverage, and two-year, 100,000-mile non-powertrain coverage, with your first scheduled maintenance free

What Is a CPO Warranty & How Does It Work?

A certified pre-owned vehicle is a used car considered by the brand to be in excellent enough condition to be placed back on the franchisee’s lot. Not just any vehicle can become certified. Most of these cars are newer, have fewer than 50,000 miles, and are similar to the latest models.

But what is the benefit of purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle compared to buying a used car from an independent seller? The answer is in the certification. You can purchase a pre-owned car, but without the certification, you lose the perks of the manufacturer’s CPO warranty program.

Automakers typically offer similar or the same coverage for CPOs as with new cars, separating them into powertrain and bumper-to-bumper coverage. However, some companies choose to bundle them together.

Most certified pre-owned warranties begin at the in-service date, which is the day where the car was first reported to the manufacturer as a sale. The best CPO warranties often cover the remainder of the car’s factory warranty, meaning you could end up picking up additional years of warranty coverage.

For example, if you buy a certified pre-owned Acura RDX in 2021, but the in-service date was issued in 2020, you will still have some of the new car factory warranty left in addition to the two-year, 100,000-mile CPO warranty.

What Makes a CPO Warranty Good?

CPO warranties are often worth it for the extended coverage, peace of mind, and benefits you get from the manufacturer. And while each brand has different policies on how it certifies vehicles, it’s important to dive into the fine print to find out exactly what’s included in the warranty plan.

Below are five criteria we believe make a certified pre-owned warranty dependable:

Multipoint inspections : CPO vehicles go through initial safety inspections performed by factory or dealership technicians, including test drives and robust component reviews. Automakers try to guarantee your car has retained its value, even after the date of the sale.

: CPO vehicles go through initial safety inspections performed by factory or dealership technicians, including test drives and robust component reviews. Automakers try to guarantee your car has retained its value, even after the date of the sale. CARFAX vehicle history reports : Once CPOs are rigorously reviewed, automakers receive a detailed CARFAX report on title checks and the history of the car.

: Once CPOs are rigorously reviewed, automakers receive a detailed CARFAX report on title checks and the history of the car. Low to no deductibles : The best manufacturer-backed CPO warranties ask for no deductible for covered visits. Volvo and Subaru are two companies that charge no deductible fees.

: The best manufacturer-backed CPO warranties ask for no deductible for covered visits. Volvo and Subaru are two companies that charge no deductible fees. Added perks : SiriusXM trials, brand navigation subscriptions, and complimentary roadside assistance are among the benefits that CPO warranties provide.

: SiriusXM trials, brand navigation subscriptions, and complimentary roadside assistance are among the benefits that CPO warranties provide. Transferability: Generally, if you decide to sell a certified pre-owned car, the warranty will stay with the vehicle. Transfer costs can depend on automakers.

Even the best CPO warranties will expire, which is why it’s important to think about when to extend your coverage with a third-party warranty company. Independent warranties offer comprehensive tiered coverage levels, flexible payment options, and the choice of your own service center.

Third-Party CPO Warranty Recommendations

You might be considering the purchase of an extended warranty on a CPO car. Third-party extended warranty plans can help to alleviate repair and replacement costs of major vehicle components, especially after your CPO limits are reached. Vehicle service contracts can be worth the money for used vehicles, as it’s not uncommon to put over 150,000 miles on your car.

When shopping around for the right company, it’s important to consider the overall reputation of the provider, including customer service, costs and payment options, and what’s included in the plan. We’ve found that some of the most reputable car warranty providers are Endurance and CARCHEX. The tool below can help you get started with free, no-obligation quotes.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the industry’s top extended auto warranty providers, and here are our featured picks.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance stands out as the Best Overall provider of extended warranty coverage because it’s a direct provider, meaning the company handles all services and claims itself. There’s no middleman or underwritten provider, making the claims process seamless.

Endurance offers six different plans, ranging from Secure up to its Supreme Coverage bumper-to-bumper warranty. The sixth plan, EnduranceAdvantage™, is a combination between an extended auto warranty and a maintenance contract. The Select Premier plan is the best for used vehicles and high-mileage cars, as it is focused almost exclusively on powertrain components.

For more information, check out our Endurance review.

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

While most CPOs are relatively new, CARCHEX is still a great option for used cars. In our review of CARCHEX, the company earned the title Best for Used Cars because it has the highest mileage warranty of all the companies we compared, going up to 250,000 miles.

CARCHEX has five levels of coverage to choose from and is available in every state. This provider also has an excellent reputation, few customer complaints, and endorsements from Kelley Blue Book, the Vehicle Protection Association, The Motoring Club, Edmunds.com, and more.