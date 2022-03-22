Bentley Bentayga Speed Space Edition: The Best of Both Worlds (Literally)

The Bentley Bentayga Speed is one of the most opulent and potent luxury SUVs you can buy for about $250,000 before options, but there’s a problem: The Bentayga S. We like the Bentayga Speed, but the S puts a more profound emphasis on the “sporty” side of the equation with stiffer dampers and Bentley’s trick 48-volt Dynamic Ride electric active roll technology to deliver a sharper, more engaging experience.

However, the Bentayga S is only available with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and you can’t have the Speed’s gargantuan twin-turbocharged W12 engine in the S version. The lighter V8 engine is a perfect match for the Bentayga S, but for some, nothing beats the muscle and low-end torque of a V12.

Setting The Stage

The folks at Bentley Orlando sought the help of the British luxury automaker’s Mulliner in-house custom division in creating a one-off Bentayga Speed. Fresh from completing their 1,000th bespoke commission in 2021, the Mulliner design team unveiled the Space Edition, a Bentayga Speed inspired by the Space Coast in Florida. “Just as space is limitless, the opportunities for customization with the Mulliner design team were only limited by our collective imagination,” said Joseph Wierda, Bentley Orlando General Manager.

In addition, the space-themed Bentayga Speed combines the best of both worlds. It has a standard V12 engine, air suspension, and the previously optional electric anti-roll bars. Least to say, the Space Edition Bentayga Speed can go as fast as a rocket, but it can handle corners better thanks to sportier underpinnings.

Bentley Bentayga Speed Space Edition

We’re not talking about a high-strung supercar, but the Bentayga Speed has the numbers to make any sports car green with envy. Behind the Bentayga’s refreshed facia is a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine with 626 horsepower and an eye-watering 664 lb-ft. of torque, the latter arriving in full chat from 1,500 to 5,000 rpm.

The Bentley Bentayga Speed is pretty quick off the line despite its family-friendly countenance. Tipping the scales at around 5,492 lbs. (2,491 kg), the Bentayga Speed manages to rush from zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph. The blown W12 motor channels grunt to all four wheels using a recalibrated eight-speed automatic.

Furthermore, Bentayga Speed has four optimized driving modes with an updated Sport mode that tightens up the air suspension, electric anti-roll bar, and gear shifts for a “more dynamic and engaging drive,” said Bentley. We have no idea why a Space Edition Bentayga doesn’t have standard carbon-ceramic brakes, but the most powerful brakes ever created by Bentley remain optional.

Gray & Orange Theme

The Mulliner team chose a subtle dark metallic gray and orange theme for the Bentley Bentayga Speed Space Edition. Look closer, and you’ll see the gray paint (called Cypress by Bentley) has artful green undertones to lend a mysterious vibe, amplified further by the standard Blackline Specification, which replaces all the shiny bits with gloss black accents.

Meanwhile, Bentley’s Styling Specification combines glossy naked carbon fiber with Orange Flame accents that depict comet dust trails across the night sky.

Bentley Bentayga Speed Space Edition interior layout. Photo: Bentley Motors.

Customized Interior

Inside, the Bentley Bentayga Speed Space Edition has unique illuminated treadplates (with patterns depicting the planets in our solar system), Galaxy Stone trim, and orange bezels. The bi-color upholstery with Beluga and Porpoise cowhide features bespoke fluting and orange micro piping, while the steering wheel and gear lever also receive a splash of orange.

“Our Personal Commissioning Guide is the launchpad for so many customer journeys, and this space-themed Bentayga Speed is a stunning example of what’s possible,” said Paul Dickinson, Head of Mulliner Commercial. “The rise in popularity of our bespoke commissioning service is testament to the skills of both our Mulliner Design team and the craftspeople working tirelessly to deliver any request.”

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Bentley Motors.