Average Cost of Car Insurance by State & Provider (2022)

The country’s average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $1,730 per year.

Maine, Ohio, and Vermont have the cheapest full-coverage car insurance on average.

Michigan, Connecticut, and Florida have the most expensive full-coverage car insurance on average.

The average cost of car insurance varies widely by state and provider, so drivers may struggle to figure out whether their rates are fair. Our team has looked at standard costs for auto coverage across multiple factors, and we’ll reveal our findings below.

The easiest way to find the average cost of car insurance for your vehicle is to compare car insurance quotes from providers. That way, you’ll be able to see exactly how much each company plans to charge for the best car insurance protection.

What’s the Average Cost of Car Insurance Across the Country?

Americans pay an average of $1,730 per year for full-coverage car insurance, which comes out to just over $144 per month. If this rate seems a bit high, know that drivers can take advantage of car insurance discounts to reduce their rates.

Factors That Affect the Average Cost of Car Insurance

Auto insurance premiums vary significantly based on the factors below:

Credit score : People with poor credit scores pay more for car insurance in most states.

: People with poor credit scores pay more for car insurance in most states. Deductible amount : The higher your auto insurance deductible, the lower your rates will likely be.

: The higher your auto insurance deductible, the lower your rates will likely be. Coverage limits : Car insurance premiums for full coverage are much higher than those for state-minimum coverage.

: Car insurance premiums for full coverage are much higher than those for state-minimum coverage. Driving record : Drivers usually pay far higher prices if they have DUIs or speeding tickets or have been at fault for accidents.

: Drivers usually pay far higher prices if they have DUIs or speeding tickets or have been at fault for accidents. Bundling options : Those who bundle auto insurance with coverage such as renters or homeowners insurance may find cheaper rates.

: Those who bundle auto insurance with coverage such as renters or homeowners insurance may find cheaper rates. Age, gender, and marital status : Young drivers, singles, and male motorists typically pay higher rates than drivers who are older, married, and female.

: Young drivers, singles, and male motorists typically pay higher rates than drivers who are older, married, and female. Location : Drivers usually receive higher insurance quotes if they live in states with extensive coverage requirements or areas with large numbers of thefts, accidents, and uninsured drivers.

: Drivers usually receive higher insurance quotes if they live in states with extensive coverage requirements or areas with large numbers of thefts, accidents, and uninsured drivers. Vehicle make, model, and age: Older models may have more affordable replacement parts but lack newer safety features. Vehicles with poor safety ratings tend to have pricey coverage policies. While the Toyota Corolla and Ram 1500 are typically pricey to cover, the Honda CR-V and Ford Escape are two of the models with the cheapest car insurance rates.

Car insurance that offers more extensive protection than the state minimums for bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage is more expensive. However, drivers are highly encouraged to add the following types of coverage to reduce costs and stress after an accident:

Collision insurance

Comprehensive insurance

Uninsured motorist coverage

Personal injury protection insurance (PIP) or medical payments coverage (MedPay)

Since car insurance companies calculate rates based on many variables, it’s difficult to determine your potential costs without comparing quotes from providers. Using online quote calculators can help you figure out how much you might spend.

Average Cost of Car Insurance by State

Because each state sets its own minimum coverage requirements, where you live strongly influences how much you’ll spend for auto insurance coverage.

Below, you’ll find the average cost of car insurance for each state in the nation. Note that these numbers are for a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit seeking full coverage car insurance.

State Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance Alabama $123 $1,479 Alaska $117 $1,400 Arizona $146 $1,754 Arkansas $127 $1,525 California $174 $2,089 Colorado $155 $1,860 Connecticut $250 $2,999 Delaware $181 $2,169 District of Columbia $159 $1,903 Florida $246 $2,947 Georgia $135 $1,617 Hawaii $152 $1,819 Idaho $89 $1,069 Illinois $112 $1,347 Indiana $111 $1,332 Iowa $98 $1,181 Kansas $123 $1,471 Kentucky $148 $1,779 Louisiana $232 $2,783 Maine $80 $964 Maryland $152 $1,818 Massachusetts $221 $2,647 Michigan $315 $3,785 Minnesota $136 $1,632 Mississippi $120 $1,434 Missouri $145 $1,734 Montana $162 $1,938 Nebraska $135 $1,621 Nevada $179 $2,149 New Hampshire $112 $1,349 New Jersey $170 $2,037 New Mexico $121 $1,449 New York $232 $2,783 North Carolina $114 $1,368 North Dakota $114 $1,366 Ohio $86 $1,027 Oklahoma $144 $1,726 Oregon $111 $1,334 Pennsylvania $137 $1,647 Rhode Island $154 $1,848 South Carolina $139 $1,665 South Dakota $138 $1,652 Tennessee $107 $1,281 Texas $146 $1,752 Utah $126 $1,507 Vermont $88 $1,056 Virginia $95 $1,142 Washington $120 $1,438 West Virginia $128 $1,537 Wisconsin $102 $1,219 Wyoming $147 $1,767

States With the Lowest Average Cost of Car Insurance

The following states tend to have the nation’s lowest average cost of full-coverage car insurance:

Maine: $964 per year Ohio: $1,027 per year Vermont: $1,056 per year Idaho: $1,069 per year Virginia: $1,142 per year Iowa: $1,181 per year Wisconsin: $1,219 per year Tennessee: $1,281 per year Indiana: $1,332 per year Oregon: $1,334 per year

States With the Highest Average Cost of Car Insurance

The states below often have the highest average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S.:

Michigan: $3,785 per year Connecticut: $2,999 per year Florida: $2,947 per year New York: $2,783 per year Louisiana: $2,783 per year Massachusetts: $2,647 per year Delaware: $2,169 per year Nevada: $2,149 per year California: $2,089 per year New Jersey: $2,037 per year

Average Cost of Car Insurance by Provider

Auto insurance companies don’t all have the same premiums for full-coverage policies, either. Drivers looking for cheap car insurance should consider the providers below, which all have annual rates below the national average of $1,730 per year:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance USAA $88 $1,054 Erie Insurance $103 $1,238 Nationwide $107 $1,281 GEICO $109 $1,308 Auto-Owners Insurance $111 $1,337 State Farm $123 $1,481 Progressive $134 $1,610

Generally, the cheapest auto insurance providers available across the entire country are USAA, GEICO, State Farm, and Progressive. Drivers who live in regions with Erie Insurance and Auto-Owners Insurance may want to consider car insurance quotes from them as well.

Cheapest Car Insurance Provider by State

While the providers above usually offer a low average cost of car insurance, you’ll need to look at your state to determine the best options. Below, you’ll find the cheapest auto insurance providers for each state and their average rates.

State Cheapest Car Insurance Provider Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance Alabama USAA $987 Alaska USAA $949 Arizona GEICO $1,071 Arkansas USAA $933 California USAA $1,408 Colorado GEICO $1,119 Connecticut GEICO $891 Delaware USAA $1,240 District of Columbia GEICO $939 Florida GEICO $1,937 Georgia GEICO $1,238 Hawaii USAA $1,006 Idaho USAA $648 Illinois Country Financial $994 Indiana GEICO $806 Iowa State Farm $843 Kansas USAA $843 Kentucky GEICO $1,127 Louisiana USAA $1,576 Maine Auto-Owners Insurance $557 Maryland USAA $920 Massachusetts Progressive $1,922 Michigan Progressive $1,530 Minnesota USAA $1,060 Mississippi USAA $860 Missouri USAA $758 Montana USAA $865 Nebraska USAA $1,044 Nevada USAA $1,239 New Hampshire USAA $714 New Jersey GEICO $1,359 New Mexico USAA $882 New York Progressive $1,300 North Carolina Nationwide $968 North Dakota USAA $762 Ohio Grange Insurance $738 Oklahoma USAA $953 Oregon USAA $945 Pennsylvania Nationwide $1,107 Rhode Island USAA $918 South Carolina American National $678 South Dakota USAA $1,196 Tennessee USAA $797 Texas Texas Farm Bureau $1,013 Utah USAA $896 Vermont USAA $724 Virginia USAA $824 Washington USAA $813 West Virginia USAA $870 Wisconsin GEICO $738 Wyoming American National $877

Keep in mind that USAA is only available for military members, veterans, and their families. Those who don’t qualify for the provider’s coverage will likely find competitive rates from other leading car insurance companies, such as State Farm, GEICO, and Progressive.

Average Cost of Car Insurance by Driver Profile

Your car insurance rates will vary considerably based on your driving history and credit score. We’ll cover average rates for different types of drivers to give you a better idea of what your costs could be.

Average Cost of Car Insurance for Good Drivers

With most of the popular providers, the average cost of car insurance for good drivers is well below the national average of $1,730 per year. The one exception is Allstate, which offers rate estimates of $2,429 per year for full-coverage car insurance.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance USAA $84 $1,013 State Farm $112 $1,339 GEICO $113 $1,352 Progressive $116 $1,397 Nationwide $128 $1,533 Allstate $202 $2,429

Average Cost of Car Insurance for Young Drivers

Teen drivers and other young motorists generally spend more than the national average for full-coverage car insurance. Our rate estimates from USAA and GEICO still come out as less than $1,730 per year, though.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance USAA $119 $1,422 GEICO $136 $1,627 State Farm $147 $1,765 Progressive $169 $2,029 Nationwide $191 $2,293 Allstate $247 $2,959

Average Cost of Car Insurance for Drivers With a Recent Accident

A recent accident typically increases a driver’s average cost of car insurance, though USAA and State Farm offer estimates lower than the average national rate of $1,730 per year.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance USAA $119 $1,428 State Farm $139 $1,671 GEICO $202 $2,427 Progressive $206 $2,471 Nationwide $212 $2,545 Allstate $317 $3,798

Average Cost of Car Insurance for Drivers With a Recent DUI

It’s very difficult to find an affordable average cost of car insurance if you have a DUI on your recent driving record. None of the providers in our research offer rate estimates below the national average, though State Farm, Erie, and Progressive have competitive options.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance State Farm $167 $1,998 Erie Insurance $170 $2,034 Progressive $176 $2,106 USAA $184 $2,209 American Family Insurance $203 $2,433 Travelers $221 $2,649

Average Cost of Car Insurance for Drivers With Poor Credit

Having a poor credit score limits the availability of low auto insurance prices, with the average cost of car insurance for bad credit sitting well above $1,730 per year. USAA and GEICO still offer rates that aren’t extremely far above the national average, though.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance USAA $151 $1,807 GEICO $173 $2,077 Nationwide $186 $2,227 Progressive $210 $2,514 State Farm $301 $3,616 Allstate $314 $3,765

Companies With a Relatively Low Average Cost of Car Insurance

The easiest way to find your average price for auto coverage is to compare car insurance quotes online. Doing so lets you consider each provider’s offerings to determine which policies best suit your needs.

Many drivers find competitive rates from USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. All three car insurance providers are available across the country and offer quality auto insurance policies with relatively affordable rates.

USAA: Best for Military Families

Average car insurance cost: $1,054 per year

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating: A+

AM Best financial strength rating: A++

Turn to USAA if you’re in the military, a veteran, or in the family of a service member. The company offers the lowest average cost of car insurance among all providers and is known for outstanding service. Motorists with DUIs may be better served by a different company though, as USAA only ranks average for costs with those drivers.

For more about the company, read our USAA auto insurance review.

State Farm: Best for Student Drivers

Average car insurance cost: $1,481 per year

BBB rating: A

AM Best financial strength rating: A++

Drivers often turn to State Farm for relatively cost-effective car insurance policies that come with many discount opportunities. Our research shows that high-risk drivers with recent DUIs and accidents can find reasonable rates from State Farm. The company’s local presence makes it easy to build strong relationships with agents as well.

Check out our State Farm car insurance review for more details.

GEICO: Best Overall

Average car insurance cost: $1,308 per year

BBB rating: A+

AM Best financial strength rating: A++

GEICO is known for its affordable rates and impressive range of coverage. The company’s sterling financial strength rating means it won’t have issues covering your claim if you get in an accident. GEICO doesn’t have the strongest claims process though, as seen by its near-average score in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM.

Read our full GEICO auto insurance review for more information.

Average Cost of Car Insurance: FAQ

How much are car insurance rates on average? The average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $1,730 per year among American drivers. This number varies based on age, driving record, location, chosen coverage amounts, and other factors. How do I estimate the cost of car insurance? The quickest way to estimate the cost of car insurance is by comparing car insurance quotes from providers. This way, you can look at your coverage options side by side to figure out which ones best suit your needs. What state has the lowest auto insurance rates? Maine is the state with the lowest auto insurance rates on average, at around $964 per year. Other states with a low average cost of car insurance are Ohio, Vermont, Idaho, and Virginia. What is the cheapest auto insurance company? The cheapest auto insurance company is often USAA, with average annual rates of around $1,054 per year. Other affordable coverage options typically come from Erie Insurance, Nationwide, GEICO, and Auto-Owners Insurance.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best car insurance providers.