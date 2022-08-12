Average Cost of Car Insurance by State & Provider (2022)

- The country’s average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $1,730 per year.
- Maine, Ohio, and Vermont have the cheapest full-coverage car insurance on average.
- Michigan, Connecticut, and Florida have the most expensive full-coverage car insurance on average.
The average cost of car insurance varies widely by state and provider, so drivers may struggle to figure out whether their rates are fair. Our team has looked at standard costs for auto coverage across multiple factors, and we’ll reveal our findings below.
The easiest way to find the average cost of car insurance for your vehicle is to compare car insurance quotes from providers. That way, you’ll be able to see exactly how much each company plans to charge for the best car insurance protection.
What’s the Average Cost of Car Insurance Across the Country?
Americans pay an average of $1,730 per year for full-coverage car insurance, which comes out to just over $144 per month. If this rate seems a bit high, know that drivers can take advantage of car insurance discounts to reduce their rates.
Factors That Affect the Average Cost of Car Insurance
Auto insurance premiums vary significantly based on the factors below:
- Credit score: People with poor credit scores pay more for car insurance in most states.
- Deductible amount: The higher your auto insurance deductible, the lower your rates will likely be.
- Coverage limits: Car insurance premiums for full coverage are much higher than those for state-minimum coverage.
- Driving record: Drivers usually pay far higher prices if they have DUIs or speeding tickets or have been at fault for accidents.
- Bundling options: Those who bundle auto insurance with coverage such as renters or homeowners insurance may find cheaper rates.
- Age, gender, and marital status: Young drivers, singles, and male motorists typically pay higher rates than drivers who are older, married, and female.
- Location: Drivers usually receive higher insurance quotes if they live in states with extensive coverage requirements or areas with large numbers of thefts, accidents, and uninsured drivers.
- Vehicle make, model, and age: Older models may have more affordable replacement parts but lack newer safety features. Vehicles with poor safety ratings tend to have pricey coverage policies. While the Toyota Corolla and Ram 1500 are typically pricey to cover, the Honda CR-V and Ford Escape are two of the models with the cheapest car insurance rates.
Car insurance that offers more extensive protection than the state minimums for bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage is more expensive. However, drivers are highly encouraged to add the following types of coverage to reduce costs and stress after an accident:
- Collision insurance
- Comprehensive insurance
- Uninsured motorist coverage
- Personal injury protection insurance (PIP) or medical payments coverage (MedPay)
Since car insurance companies calculate rates based on many variables, it’s difficult to determine your potential costs without comparing quotes from providers. Using online quote calculators can help you figure out how much you might spend.
Average Cost of Car Insurance by State
Because each state sets its own minimum coverage requirements, where you live strongly influences how much you’ll spend for auto insurance coverage.
Below, you’ll find the average cost of car insurance for each state in the nation. Note that these numbers are for a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit seeking full coverage car insurance.
|State
|Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance
|Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance
|Alabama
|$123
|$1,479
|Alaska
|$117
|$1,400
|Arizona
|$146
|$1,754
|Arkansas
|$127
|$1,525
|California
|$174
|$2,089
|Colorado
|$155
|$1,860
|Connecticut
|$250
|$2,999
|Delaware
|$181
|$2,169
|District of Columbia
|$159
|$1,903
|Florida
|$246
|$2,947
|Georgia
|$135
|$1,617
|Hawaii
|$152
|$1,819
|Idaho
|$89
|$1,069
|Illinois
|$112
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$111
|$1,332
|Iowa
|$98
|$1,181
|Kansas
|$123
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$148
|$1,779
|Louisiana
|$232
|$2,783
|Maine
|$80
|$964
|Maryland
|$152
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|$221
|$2,647
|Michigan
|$315
|$3,785
|Minnesota
|$136
|$1,632
|Mississippi
|$120
|$1,434
|Missouri
|$145
|$1,734
|Montana
|$162
|$1,938
|Nebraska
|$135
|$1,621
|Nevada
|$179
|$2,149
|New Hampshire
|$112
|$1,349
|New Jersey
|$170
|$2,037
|New Mexico
|$121
|$1,449
|New York
|$232
|$2,783
|North Carolina
|$114
|$1,368
|North Dakota
|$114
|$1,366
|Ohio
|$86
|$1,027
|Oklahoma
|$144
|$1,726
|Oregon
|$111
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$137
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$154
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$139
|$1,665
|South Dakota
|$138
|$1,652
|Tennessee
|$107
|$1,281
|Texas
|$146
|$1,752
|Utah
|$126
|$1,507
|Vermont
|$88
|$1,056
|Virginia
|$95
|$1,142
|Washington
|$120
|$1,438
|West Virginia
|$128
|$1,537
|Wisconsin
|$102
|$1,219
|Wyoming
|$147
|$1,767
States With the Lowest Average Cost of Car Insurance
The following states tend to have the nation’s lowest average cost of full-coverage car insurance:
- Maine: $964 per year
- Ohio: $1,027 per year
- Vermont: $1,056 per year
- Idaho: $1,069 per year
- Virginia: $1,142 per year
- Iowa: $1,181 per year
- Wisconsin: $1,219 per year
- Tennessee: $1,281 per year
- Indiana: $1,332 per year
- Oregon: $1,334 per year
States With the Highest Average Cost of Car Insurance
The states below often have the highest average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S.:
- Michigan: $3,785 per year
- Connecticut: $2,999 per year
- Florida: $2,947 per year
- New York: $2,783 per year
- Louisiana: $2,783 per year
- Massachusetts: $2,647 per year
- Delaware: $2,169 per year
- Nevada: $2,149 per year
- California: $2,089 per year
- New Jersey: $2,037 per year
Average Cost of Car Insurance by Provider
Auto insurance companies don’t all have the same premiums for full-coverage policies, either. Drivers looking for cheap car insurance should consider the providers below, which all have annual rates below the national average of $1,730 per year:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance
|Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance
|USAA
|$88
|$1,054
|Erie Insurance
|$103
|$1,238
|Nationwide
|$107
|$1,281
|GEICO
|$109
|$1,308
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$111
|$1,337
|State Farm
|$123
|$1,481
|Progressive
|$134
|$1,610
Generally, the cheapest auto insurance providers available across the entire country are USAA, GEICO, State Farm, and Progressive. Drivers who live in regions with Erie Insurance and Auto-Owners Insurance may want to consider car insurance quotes from them as well.
Cheapest Car Insurance Provider by State
While the providers above usually offer a low average cost of car insurance, you’ll need to look at your state to determine the best options. Below, you’ll find the cheapest auto insurance providers for each state and their average rates.
|State
|Cheapest Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance
|Alabama
|USAA
|$987
|Alaska
|USAA
|$949
|Arizona
|GEICO
|$1,071
|Arkansas
|USAA
|$933
|California
|USAA
|$1,408
|Colorado
|GEICO
|$1,119
|Connecticut
|GEICO
|$891
|Delaware
|USAA
|$1,240
|District of Columbia
|GEICO
|$939
|Florida
|GEICO
|$1,937
|Georgia
|GEICO
|$1,238
|Hawaii
|USAA
|$1,006
|Idaho
|USAA
|$648
|Illinois
|Country Financial
|$994
|Indiana
|GEICO
|$806
|Iowa
|State Farm
|$843
|Kansas
|USAA
|$843
|Kentucky
|GEICO
|$1,127
|Louisiana
|USAA
|$1,576
|Maine
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$557
|Maryland
|USAA
|$920
|Massachusetts
|Progressive
|$1,922
|Michigan
|Progressive
|$1,530
|Minnesota
|USAA
|$1,060
|Mississippi
|USAA
|$860
|Missouri
|USAA
|$758
|Montana
|USAA
|$865
|Nebraska
|USAA
|$1,044
|Nevada
|USAA
|$1,239
|New Hampshire
|USAA
|$714
|New Jersey
|GEICO
|$1,359
|New Mexico
|USAA
|$882
|New York
|Progressive
|$1,300
|North Carolina
|Nationwide
|$968
|North Dakota
|USAA
|$762
|Ohio
|Grange Insurance
|$738
|Oklahoma
|USAA
|$953
|Oregon
|USAA
|$945
|Pennsylvania
|Nationwide
|$1,107
|Rhode Island
|USAA
|$918
|South Carolina
|American National
|$678
|South Dakota
|USAA
|$1,196
|Tennessee
|USAA
|$797
|Texas
|Texas Farm Bureau
|$1,013
|Utah
|USAA
|$896
|Vermont
|USAA
|$724
|Virginia
|USAA
|$824
|Washington
|USAA
|$813
|West Virginia
|USAA
|$870
|Wisconsin
|GEICO
|$738
|Wyoming
|American National
|$877
Keep in mind that USAA is only available for military members, veterans, and their families. Those who don’t qualify for the provider’s coverage will likely find competitive rates from other leading car insurance companies, such as State Farm, GEICO, and Progressive.
Average Cost of Car Insurance by Driver Profile
Your car insurance rates will vary considerably based on your driving history and credit score. We’ll cover average rates for different types of drivers to give you a better idea of what your costs could be.
Average Cost of Car Insurance for Good Drivers
With most of the popular providers, the average cost of car insurance for good drivers is well below the national average of $1,730 per year. The one exception is Allstate, which offers rate estimates of $2,429 per year for full-coverage car insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance
|Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance
|USAA
|$84
|$1,013
|State Farm
|$112
|$1,339
|GEICO
|$113
|$1,352
|Progressive
|$116
|$1,397
|Nationwide
|$128
|$1,533
|Allstate
|$202
|$2,429
Average Cost of Car Insurance for Young Drivers
Teen drivers and other young motorists generally spend more than the national average for full-coverage car insurance. Our rate estimates from USAA and GEICO still come out as less than $1,730 per year, though.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance
|Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance
|USAA
|$119
|$1,422
|GEICO
|$136
|$1,627
|State Farm
|$147
|$1,765
|Progressive
|$169
|$2,029
|Nationwide
|$191
|$2,293
|Allstate
|$247
|$2,959
Average Cost of Car Insurance for Drivers With a Recent Accident
A recent accident typically increases a driver’s average cost of car insurance, though USAA and State Farm offer estimates lower than the average national rate of $1,730 per year.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance
|Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance
|USAA
|$119
|$1,428
|State Farm
|$139
|$1,671
|GEICO
|$202
|$2,427
|Progressive
|$206
|$2,471
|Nationwide
|$212
|$2,545
|Allstate
|$317
|$3,798
Average Cost of Car Insurance for Drivers With a Recent DUI
It’s very difficult to find an affordable average cost of car insurance if you have a DUI on your recent driving record. None of the providers in our research offer rate estimates below the national average, though State Farm, Erie, and Progressive have competitive options.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance
|Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance
|State Farm
|$167
|$1,998
|Erie Insurance
|$170
|$2,034
|Progressive
|$176
|$2,106
|USAA
|$184
|$2,209
|American Family Insurance
|$203
|$2,433
|Travelers
|$221
|$2,649
Average Cost of Car Insurance for Drivers With Poor Credit
Having a poor credit score limits the availability of low auto insurance prices, with the average cost of car insurance for bad credit sitting well above $1,730 per year. USAA and GEICO still offer rates that aren’t extremely far above the national average, though.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance
|Average Annual Cost of Car Insurance
|USAA
|$151
|$1,807
|GEICO
|$173
|$2,077
|Nationwide
|$186
|$2,227
|Progressive
|$210
|$2,514
|State Farm
|$301
|$3,616
|Allstate
|$314
|$3,765
Companies With a Relatively Low Average Cost of Car Insurance
The easiest way to find your average price for auto coverage is to compare car insurance quotes online. Doing so lets you consider each provider’s offerings to determine which policies best suit your needs.
Many drivers find competitive rates from USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. All three car insurance providers are available across the country and offer quality auto insurance policies with relatively affordable rates.
USAA: Best for Military Families
Average car insurance cost: $1,054 per year
Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating: A+
AM Best financial strength rating: A++
Turn to USAA if you’re in the military, a veteran, or in the family of a service member. The company offers the lowest average cost of car insurance among all providers and is known for outstanding service. Motorists with DUIs may be better served by a different company though, as USAA only ranks average for costs with those drivers.
For more about the company, read our USAA auto insurance review.
State Farm: Best for Student Drivers
Average car insurance cost: $1,481 per year
BBB rating: A
AM Best financial strength rating: A++
Drivers often turn to State Farm for relatively cost-effective car insurance policies that come with many discount opportunities. Our research shows that high-risk drivers with recent DUIs and accidents can find reasonable rates from State Farm. The company’s local presence makes it easy to build strong relationships with agents as well.
Check out our State Farm car insurance review for more details.
GEICO: Best Overall
Average car insurance cost: $1,308 per year
BBB rating: A+
AM Best financial strength rating: A++
GEICO is known for its affordable rates and impressive range of coverage. The company’s sterling financial strength rating means it won’t have issues covering your claim if you get in an accident. GEICO doesn’t have the strongest claims process though, as seen by its near-average score in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM.
Read our full GEICO auto insurance review for more information.
Average Cost of Car Insurance: FAQ
How much are car insurance rates on average?
The average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $1,730 per year among American drivers. This number varies based on age, driving record, location, chosen coverage amounts, and other factors.
How do I estimate the cost of car insurance?
The quickest way to estimate the cost of car insurance is by comparing car insurance quotes from providers. This way, you can look at your coverage options side by side to figure out which ones best suit your needs.
What state has the lowest auto insurance rates?
Maine is the state with the lowest auto insurance rates on average, at around $964 per year. Other states with a low average cost of car insurance are Ohio, Vermont, Idaho, and Virginia.
What is the cheapest auto insurance company?
The cheapest auto insurance company is often USAA, with average annual rates of around $1,054 per year. Other affordable coverage options typically come from Erie Insurance, Nationwide, GEICO, and Auto-Owners Insurance.
Our Methodology
Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best car insurance providers.
- Affordability: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team considers auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services and discount opportunities when giving this score.
- Coverage: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car insurance company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Industry Standing: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, financial strength, and years in business when giving this score.
- Availability: Auto insurers with greater state availability and few eligibility requirements are more likely to meet consumer needs.
- Customer Service: Reputable car insurance providers operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We consider complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), J.D. Power claims servicing scores, and customer feedback.
- Online Experience: Insurers with easy-to-use websites and highly rated mobile apps scored best in this category.