Our 2022 autopom! Review

autopom! Review In Our Opinion: With four comprehensive coverage levels, impressive customer reviews, and plans for vehicles up to 14 years old, autopom! is one of the industry’s best extended warranty providers. The company serves as a broker that connects drivers to plans administered by other companies. In order to maintain its excellent reputation, autopom! only works with A-rated insurers and administrators. Industry Standing Coverage Affordability Customer Service Pros Excellent customer reviews Four different coverage levels broken down into 19 contracts One of the few providers to offer plans in CA Cons Plan availability varies by state May not cover luxury or exotic vehicles Doesn’t directly administer extended warranty plans 4.5 Best Customer Service

Considering an autopom! extended car warranty? In this autopom! review, we’ll give you an in-depth look at the provider’s coverage plans, costs, customer satisfaction, and more.

Autopom! has been in business for 11 years, and thanks to its comprehensive coverage and outstanding service, it’s earned a spot on our list of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry.

Autopom! Highlights

Started in 2009 in Lake Forest, California, autopom! is an extended warranty company with a name that stands for “automotive peace of mind.” Autopom! differentiates itself by only working with A-rated insurers and administrators including Royal Administration and Integrity Admin Group. Its plans can cover vehicles up to 14 model years old.

Autopom! offers four different coverage options and a total of 19 distinct contracts. These plans are available in most states, but availability may vary by plan. Autopom! notably offers coverage in California, which many of the best extended car warranty companies do not cover.

Additionally, autopom! reviews are largely positive, and the company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Extended Warranty Coverage From autopom!

Autopom! offers 19 vehicle service contracts that can be classified into four coverage levels. Coverage is offered up to a maximum of 7 years or 150,000 miles. In addition to its extended warranty plans, this provider offers a few mechanical breakdown insurance plans, which are only available in select states.

Here’s what’s covered under each autopom! plan level:

autopom! Plan Details Exclusionary Plan The most comprehensive autopom! coverage, Exclusionary plans cover vehicles from bumper to bumper. There are six contracts to choose from within this level of coverage. High-Level Plan These stated-component plans cover most major vehicle systems, including the engine, transmission, drivetrain, air conditioning, fuel system, and more. There are five contracts available within this coverage level. Mid-Level Plan Mid-Level plans cover your engine, transmission, drivetrain, and a few other expensive components, including your braking, suspension, and cooling systems. There are three contracts available at this coverage level. Powertrain Plus Plan These plans cover your vehicle’s powertrain, including its engine, transmission, drive axle, and more. There are five contracts available within this level of coverage.

Autopom! Benefits & Exclusions

With a plan from autopom! you can have your car repaired at any licensed repair facility in the U.S. or Canada. This is a significant benefit compared to a manufacturer extended warranty, which typically requires you to take your vehicle to specific dealerships that may be far from your home. Autopom! also offers these additional benefits:

Interest-free payment plans

Trip interruption reimbursement

Tire protection included with some contracts

Breakdown coverage across the U.S. and Canada

Rental vehicle assistance while your car is being repaired

24-hour roadside assistance, including jump-starts and towing

Autopom! vehicle service contracts do come with some exclusions common throughout the auto warranty industry. For example, autopom! does not cover breakdowns caused by a lack of basic vehicle maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations. It will also not cover breakdowns due to vehicle modifications. To see full autopom! coverage exclusions, visit the company’s website.

Cost of autopom! Plans

Overall, autopom! extended warranty plans are affordable. We reached out to autopom! for quotes for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles and a 2013 Honda Accord with 90,000 miles. Both autopom! quotes were competitive, with total costs ranging from about $1,800 to $2,900.

Autopom! plans can be paid upfront in full or on a monthly basis, depending on which plan and contract you choose.

Vehicle Plan Term Length Monthly Price Total Price Down Payment Deductible 2018 Toyota Camry Exclusionary Plan 5 years/

51,000 miles N/A $1,830.00 Full amount $100.00 2013 Honda Accord Powertrain Plus 5 years/

75,000 miles $107.44

for 24 months $2,865.56 $287.00 $100.00

The cost of your own autopom! coverage will depend on many factors, including the administrator from which you purchase your plan and the age, model, and mileage of your vehicle. Your deductible, which is the amount you are required to pay for each vehicle service, will vary based on your monthly payment and term length.

In the quote we received from autopom!, it costs less than $2,000 to cover a 2018 Toyota Camry for five years.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim

You can get a free quote from autopom! by calling 888-691-2354 or by filling out this short form. Each plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Autopom! customers must travel 1,000 miles and wait 30 days before filing their first claim, which is typical for an extended warranty company. The autopom! claims process may vary depending on the plan administrator, but here are the general steps automobile owners should take when they need to file a claim:

Take your vehicle to a licensed service facility in the U.S. or Canada. Give the service manager your vehicle protection plan information. Wait for your service manager to determine the necessary car repairs, and call your plan administrator to obtain a repair authorization number. Authorize the repair order with your signature, which will be faxed to your plan administrator. Your administrator will pay the repair shop directly, and you’ll only be responsible for covering your deductible.

Autopom! Reviews

Autopom! reviews are largely positive. The company holds a 4.8 out of 5.0 rating on Trustpilot. The company also impressively holds an A+ rating from the BBB itself and has a 4.3 customer review rating. Most customer reviews mention that the company delivers professional customer service and that its plans are reasonably priced. Some customers say that their plan administrator did not pay claims that they thought would be covered.

“[My customer service representative] was timely [in] getting my questions answered. He had [a] pleasant and respectful demeanor about him and represented autopom! in an excellent and professional manner.”

– M.D. Cathcart (May 27, 2020), Trustpilot

“My complaint is against the administrator, not autopom! However, an insurance policy is only a promise, and only as good as the claims-handling and payment process. This company’s administrator is worthless and refuses to pay claims…”

– R.B.F. (May 27, 2020), BBB

“I was very impressed with the knowledgeable and professional staff, and always received prompt and friendly customer service. Obtaining an extended warranty program at a reasonable price gave me great peace of mind. I would highly recommend autopom!”

– Alice L. (May 11, 2020), BBB

Conclusion: Our autopom! Review

Autopom! is an excellent extended warranty provider to consider. The company offers many different component coverage plans, covers drivers in California, and has a good industry reputation. There are also a number of outstanding autopom! reviews online, which indicate automobile owners are typically pleased with the coverage, costs, and service.

Get a free quote from autopom! to see how much you would pay for extended warranty coverage.

In the event of a breakdown, autopom! has excellent customer service.

