As Automotive Production Declines, What Are The Long-Term Impacts?

Automoblog was recently invited on MarketScale TV to discuss the long-term impacts of the ongoing vehicle production shortage. In this segment, our Managing Editor, Carl Anthony, shares a story from his time working at Sioux Falls Ford in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and how many dealerships faced uncertainty with the bankruptcy of GM and Chrysler in 2009.

“My heart goes out to dealerships right now and their staff,” Anthony said. “I am hoping this segment will offer some encouragement to dealerships who are having a tough time navigating this current vehicle shortage.”

Play the video below to see Anthony’s full interview with MarketScale TV.