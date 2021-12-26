Will Your Audi Warranty Last Long Enough? (2022)

A standard Audi warranty lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

After the expiration of the factory warranty, Audi owners can extend their coverage by purchasing either a dealership vehicle protection plan or a third-party extended warranty.

Keep reading to learn more about the Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty and the pros and cons of partnering with a third-party extended warranty provider.

Buying an Audi is a thrilling lifestyle choice and a major financial decision, not only because of the hefty upfront purchase price, but also because of the considerable long-term costs of ownership. This is why an extended Audi warranty may be important to consider.

If you want to protect yourself against unexpected costs, one of the most effective things you can do is understand what is and isn’t covered under your factory warranty. When you’re familiar with the ins and outs of your Audi warranty, you’ll be well equipped to select a comprehensive and cost-effective extended warranty provider.

To kick-start your warranty research process, we’ve put together both a detailed overview of Audi’s factory warranty and a handy guide to Audi’s extended warranty options, including the best extended car warranty companies. We recommend shopping around and getting a few quotes from several leading providers.

What’s Covered Under The Audi Factory Warranty

Audi’s warranty for new cars and SUVs, the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, guarantees standard bumper-to-bumper coverage for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. This covers repairs and defective component replacements for an exhaustive list of independent parts and vehicle systems. There are also several other warranties included with your Audi warranty that we will outline below.

Audi Warranty Terms New Vehicle Limited Warranty 4 years/50,000 miles Corrosion Perforation 12 years/unlimited miles Roadside Assistance 4 years First Scheduled Maintenance Service 1 year/10,000 miles Audi Accessories Varies

Unlike competing luxury car brands, the Audi factory warranty does not include extended term conditions for a dedicated powertrain warranty. Instead, Audi bundles comprehensive powertrain coverage into its standard bumper-to-bumper plan.

Like most warranties, coverage under Audi’s warranty is contingent on you, the owner, taking reasonable precautions and avoiding terrain or driving circumstances that would put your vehicle at risk of preventable damage. Vehicle damage or breakdowns resulting from improper care or negligent driving will not be covered.

Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

Audi’s Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Limited Warranty is a transferable warranty contract for approved used Audi models. Its coverage is equivalent to the Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty’s list of primary covered components, with the exception of a few minor powertrain components.

Your eligibility for an Audi CPO Limited Warranty will generally depend on whether your CPO Audi still has an active warranty plan as of the purchase date. If your vehicle is still covered under the Audi warranty, you will be protected under this plan for the remaining term limit. Once the factory warranty expires, you have one additional year of coverage.

Your car’s warranty coverage may include several service caveats if you own one of the following Audi models:

Audi R8: This vehicle can only be serviced at an Audi R8 Certified Point authorized dealer.

This vehicle can only be serviced at an Audi R8 Certified Point authorized dealer. Audi Q5 Hybrid: This vehicle can only be serviced at an authorized dealer with an Audi Q5 specialist designation.

This vehicle can only be serviced at an authorized dealer with an Audi Q5 specialist designation. Audi A3 e-tron: This vehicle can only be serviced at an authorized dealer with an Audi A3 e-tron specialist designation.

Since Audi’s CPO warranty only lasts a year, we recommend you strongly consider purchasing a low-cost third-party extended warranty plan if you plan to buy a used Audi.

How To Stay Protected After Your Audi Warranty Expires

Purchasing an extended warranty is the best way to protect your Audi after its factory warranty lapses. An extended warranty, sometimes known as a vehicle service contract or vehicle protection plan, ensures your Audi is financially protected during unexpected mechanical breakdowns. Extended warranties mitigate repair costs and help preserve your financial security and overall peace of mind.

If your Audi warranty is closing in on its expiration date, it might be time to start reviewing extended warranty options. The first and most important choice to make is whether you’ll purchase your plan from an Audi dealership or from a third-party extended warranty provider. If that sounds confusing, don’t worry. We’ve listed more information about the pros and cons of each warranty provider further down in this guide.

Common Audi Defects

More than most auto companies, Audi has a thorny relationship with vehicle reliability. With a reputation for luxury and high performance engineering, Audi models are typically packed with complex moving parts and premium detailing. While exhilarating to drive and stunning to admire, this precise level of design means even the most routine Audi repairs or maintenance work can very quickly turn into a hefty stack of expenses. Here are a few common Audi repairs and their cost, according to RepairPal data.

Vehicle Model Common Defect Estimated Repair Cost Audi A4 Head gasket replacement Up to $1,974 Audi TT Clutch replacement Up to $1,924 Audi A6 Quattro Radiator block replacement Up to $937 Audi Q3 Brake rotor realignment or replacement Up to $496 Audi Q7 Intake/outtake valve gasket replacement Up to $428 Audi Q5 Suspension ball joint replacement Up To $284

Remember, this is by no means an all-inclusive list of Audi repair costs. Over a 10 year period, the average Audi owner will spend approximately $12,400 on maintenance and repairs. This is exactly why you need to purchase extended warranty coverage when your factory warranty expires. Without the protection of an extended Audi warranty, you can quickly find yourself owing thousands of dollars in repair and service bills.

Audi Extended Warranty Options

A dealership vehicle protection plan is one choice for Audi owners looking for extended warranty coverage. Labor and component coverage under an Audi extended warranty lasts up to 10 years or 120,000 miles.

The plans have four deductible options: $250, $100, $100 disappearing, and $0. A disappearing deductible means the cost will be waived if you have your vehicle serviced at the origination dealership.

Choosing the right extended warranty plan requires careful consideration of your budget, vehicle’s reputation for reliability, and projected driving mileage. Audi offers three tiers of extended warranty coverage.

The Platinum Plan is the most expensive and most comprehensive warranty, providing full-system exclusionary coverage for your vehicle.

is the most expensive and most comprehensive warranty, providing full-system exclusionary coverage for your vehicle. The mid-level Gold Plan is an adequate vehicle protection plan, with extensive component coverage for the powertrain, hybrid/electric components, climate control, fuel intake system, suspension assembly, and electrical system.

is an adequate vehicle protection plan, with extensive component coverage for the powertrain, hybrid/electric components, climate control, fuel intake system, suspension assembly, and electrical system. The Powertrain Plan is the least comprehensive extended warranty plan offered by Audi, with component coverage confined to the engine, drivetrain, and transmission.

Audi vehicle protection plan also come with the following perks:

Roadside assistance: 24/7 assistance and coverage for up to $100 per claim event.

24/7 assistance and coverage for up to $100 per claim event. Towing services: Up to $100 coverage for towing to a nearby Audi dealership or authorized Audi service shop.

Up to $100 coverage for towing to a nearby Audi dealership or authorized Audi service shop. Trip interruption: Rental car reimbursement and up to $200 per day in general coverage for a maximum period of 5 days.

Audi owners may also choose to augment their extended warranty plan with one or more of the following optional warranty add-ons:

Lease-End Protection: $10,000 coverage package for excess wear-and-tear costs.

$10,000 coverage package for excess wear-and-tear costs. Tire and Wheel Protection: 7-year road hazard damage coverage for wheels and tires.

7-year road hazard damage coverage for wheels and tires. Multi-Coverage Protection: Customizable coverage package for select cosmetic flaws or performance issues.

Despite the company’s well-deserved reputation for innovation and style, Audi vehicles are not immune to defects or mechanical breakdowns. An extended Audi warranty can help protect your vehicle for the miles ahead.

Why Choose a Third-Party Extended Warranty Provider?

Having done our research, we think third-party extended warranty companies are worthy of your consideration over dealerships, offering more comprehensive, cost-effective extended warranty services.

Now, we understand if you’re skeptical. To give some credibility to this assertion, we’ve listed four key reasons why we think third-party extended warranties are superior to Audi dealership vehicle protection plans.

1. Customized Coverage

In most cases, third-party extended warranty providers give customers significantly more control over coverage modifications. For example, CARCHEX, a top-rated third-party provider, offers five distinct extended warranty tiers. When you factor in CARCHEX’s coverage customization features, there are actually more than 21 different extended warranty options, each of which can be further tailored.

2. Customer Service

When you purchase an extended warranty from an Audi dealership, you just add an additional service to your initial vehicle purchase. In this scenario, there isn’t a whole lot of incentive for Audi to treat you as anything but a repeat customer.

In comparison, third-party extended warranty companies specialize in selling and maintaining auto warranty plans, thereby necessitating a more attentive caliber of customer service. There are many reputable extended car warranty companies with high Better Business grades and accreditations and overwhelmingly positive customer reviews.

3. Service Flexibility

One of the biggest downsides to Audi’s dealership extended warranties is that you’re limited to Audi authorized mechanics and service shops. This can be tremendously inconvenient if you don’t live close to an Audi dealership, often forcing you to abandon your relationships with local mechanics or trusted service shops.

Third-party extended warranty providers do not have stringent service or repair conditions. Most companies approve a network of over 30,000 certified service locations. If your local mechanic is not certified through this network, your provider may allow you to submit online requests for coverage approval exceptions and applications for new service shop certification.

4. Plan Affordability

Third-party providers typically offer extended warranty coverage across hundreds of different vehicle brands and models. As a result, these companies are able to advertise and sell their extended warranty options to a much larger – relative to the Audi dealership warranty customer base – and more diversified market of vehicle owners. In order to remain competitive in such an expansive market, third-party providers have done two things:

Developed increasingly customizable warranty plans.

Drastically cut the cost of premiums and deductibles.

If you’re ready to start comparing extended warranty plans, we recommend beginning the process with free, customized quotes from leading extended car warranty companies.

Frequently Asked Questions