AmeriFreight: Reviews, Costs, & Services (2021)

AmeriFreight is a well-established auto transport company, which is why we named it one of the best car shipping companies in 2021. AmeriFreight reviews are some of the best in the industry and highlight the company’s customer service, affordability, and range of services.

This review will provide you with a close look at AmeriFreight’s shipping options, car transport rates, and customer reviews. We’ll also provide details on AmeriFreight discounts and insurance options.

AmeriFreight Highlights

AmeriFreight is an auto shipping broker that has provided shipping services to drivers since 2004. Headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, it’s one of the most reputable shipping companies in the nation.

The car transport broker only works with licensed carriers to provide shipping services nationwide. It routinely screens to make sure they have the proper insurance credentials in case of any errors made during transport.

Within the car shipping industry, AmeriFreight stands out for providing a wide range of discounts, which is why we gave it the award for “Best Deals” in our review of the leading car shipping companies. AmeriFreight offers discounts for active-duty military members, first responders, senior citizens, students, and returning customers. The shipper also has many positive customer ratings, including an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

AmeriFreight Car Shipping Services

AmeriFreight provides transport services to and from the contiguous United States, in addition to Alaska and Hawaii. The car shipper works with carriers around the nation to transport cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, ATVs, and RVs.

Here’s an overview of the shipping services offered by AmeriFreight:

Door-to-door delivery : ?? A shipping method where the vehicle pick-up and drop-off locations are as close to your home as possible

: A shipping method where the vehicle pick-up and drop-off locations are as close to your home as possible Expedited shipping : Comes with an extra free but ideal for drivers with time constraints since vehicles can usually ship within a few days

: Comes with an extra free but ideal for drivers with time constraints since vehicles can usually ship within a few days Open trailer transport : The most common shipping service offered by transport brokers, where your vehicle is exposed to the elements

: The most common shipping service offered by transport brokers, where your vehicle is exposed to the elements Enclosed trailer transport: A pricier shipping service where your vehicle is transported in an enclosed trailer or shipping container to prevent damage

All shipments come with basic carrier’s insurance. However, AmeriFreight also offers AFta gap coverage for an additional fee. The AFta gap coverage works in addition to the carrier’s insurance and covers up to $2,000 of the insurance deductible for your private car insurance, $800 for minor damages, $350 for lost, stolen, or damaged keys, or reimbursement for a rental car in the case of delivery delays.

AmeriFreight Auto Transport Costs

Like other shipping companies, AmeriFreight costs will vary depending on your specific situation. However, the company says it typically charges between $495 to $1,300 to ship a sedan on open transport. Enclosed transport can cost upward of 80%, according to the company.

AmeriFreight costs will also depend on the type of shipping you choose: Economy, Priority, or First Class. Economy shipping starts at the lowest bid and has the highest pickup window, while Priority is priced at the market rate to find more carriers who are willing to take your car. First Class is aggressively priced and includes a one- to two-day pickup window for delivery.

To give you an idea of what AmeriFreight rates look like, we’ve compiled some prices for a 2020 Toyota Corolla and a 2018 Honda CR-V in the table below.

Vehicle Mileage Shipping Method Cost Estimate Honda CR-V 520 miles Economy $550 Honda CR-V 520 miles Priority $650 Honda CR-V 520 miles First Class $800 Toyota Corolla 1,280 miles Economy $1,055 Toyota Corolla 1,280 miles Priority $1,200 Toyota Corolla 1,280 miles First Class $1,475

You can find a general estimate of what you can expect to pay for the shipping process by using AmeriFreight’s rate calculator or calling the company directly to get a free quote on shipping.

What Factors Affect Shipping Costs?

Car shipping rates are highly variable and can be influenced by each carrier. Here’s an overview of the factors that affect the cost of auto transport:

Price of fuel : You will end up paying more for transport if fuel prices are up.

: You will end up paying more for transport if fuel prices are up. Vehicle size : The larger your vehicle, the more you will typically pay for transport.

: The larger your vehicle, the more you will typically pay for transport. Time of year : You will usually pay more for vehicle shipping in the summer and January.

: You will usually pay more for vehicle shipping in the summer and January. Delivery location : You will save money if your vehicle is shipped to a terminal rather than your door.

: You will save money if your vehicle is shipped to a terminal rather than your door. Transport service : Enclosed shipping is more expensive than open shipping. However, it can be worth the additional cost for luxury and classic cars.

: Enclosed shipping is more expensive than open shipping. However, it can be worth the additional cost for luxury and classic cars. Vehicle operability : Inoperable vehicles are more expensive to ship than operable vehicles because of the effort and resources required to move them.

: Inoperable vehicles are more expensive to ship than operable vehicles because of the effort and resources required to move them. Miles traveled: You’ll pay more to ship from Los Angeles, California to Buffalo, New York than you will to transport from Jacksonville, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia. This is because long-distance shipments cost more than shorter-distance shipments.

AmeriFreight Discounts

Many people use AmeriFreight because of the various discounts the company offers, which make it stand out from among many of its competitors. Discounts include:

Student: $25 off

Early bird: $35 off

Senior citizens: $25 off

First responders: $35 off

Medical personnel: $35 off

Active-duty military: $35 off

Returning customer: $50 off

Multiple vehicles: $50 off (every additional vehicle)

Aside from the early bird discount, you can’t apply multiple discounts to the same order.

AmeriFreight Reviews and Ratings

AmeriFreight boasts many positive customer reviews. The auto transporter is accredited by the BBB and, as mentioned, carries an A+ rating from the agency. With over 1,150 customer reviews, AmeriFreight averages a 4.9-star rating out of 5.0.

AmeriFreight reviews are similar on Google, where the company has a 4.7-star rating backed by over 3,000 reviews. Positive customer reviews across both platforms praise the overall shipping experience and excellent customer service representatives, while negative reviews mention issues with paying a much higher price than originally quoted.

Positive AmeriFreight Reviews

“Reliable company! I’ve used them twice to move vehicles across the country. Both times they have effortlessly made it happen. I highly recommend them.”

– Laura Iacofano via Google Reviews

“Good communication. Pickup and delivery went as planned without any problems. Driver was professional and very polite.”

– Michael S. via BBB

Negative AmeriFreight Reviews

“[I] got a quote to move a vehicle from Georgia to Indiana. [I] had several quotes all in the same price range, so I researched and found AmeriFreight to have good ratings, so I chose them. They came back with shippers 30-40% higher than they quoted and told me [to] take it [because] it was a good deal.”

– Troy M. via BBB

“Do not ever use this company. Total mess. My four-day car window turned into 11 days. AmeriFreight had no idea where my car was. [The] carrier had issues transporting [my vehicle] and would not respond without threats. I have shipped my car over nine times – worst experience I have ever had.”

– Elizabeth R. via Google Reviews

AmeriFreight Car Shipping: 4.0 Stars

AmeriFreight distinguishes itself from many other car shipping companies with its wide array of discounts, its add-on shipping insurance, and its mostly positive customer reviews. AmeriFreight’s costs are also relatively affordable, and the company offers many shipping services from which customers can choose.

AmeriFreight can fall short when it comes to its quotes process, however. While the company offers a rate calculator on its website, you still have to reach out to customer service for an actual cost estimate. Also, negative auto transport reviews from AmeriFreight users frequently note how pricing differs from the initial quote to the final price.

Other Top Recommendations for Car Shipping

Even though AmeriFreight is a highly reputable company, our team recommends reaching out to multiple companies to find the best service and car shipping quotes for your situation. Two other car transport companies worth considering are Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport, both of which we featured in our review of the best car shipping companies.

Montway Auto Transport: Best Service

Montway Auto Transport is one of the most popular and well-respected auto transport companies in the industry. The company offers various shipping services for drivers nationwide and has a positive reputation. Our team gave Montway the Best Service award and a rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 based on reputation, prices, services, and customer service.

Like AmeriFreight, Montway is accredited by the BBB and holds an A+ rating. With over 1,900 customer reviews on the BBB website, the company has a 4.5-star rating out of 5.0.

Learn more in our full Montway Auto Transport review.

Sherpa Auto Transport: Best for Locked-In Pricing

Unlike most auto transport companies, Sherpa Auto Transport offers locked-in pricing through its Price Lock Promise. This means the price you’re quoted by the company is the final price you’ll pay. If you end up paying more, the company will cover any costs up to $300. Sherpa also offers customers a Clean Car Guarantee, which grants you a reimbursement of up to $20 for a car wash after your vehicle is delivered.

Just like AmeriFreight, Sherpa Auto Transport earned a 4.0-star rating out of 5.0 from our team based on reputation, prices, services, and customer service. Sherpa is accredited by the BBB and holds an A+ rating.

Find out more about the provider in our complete Sherpa Auto Transport review.

FAQ: AmeriFreight Reviews