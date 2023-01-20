Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

You can’t purchase a vehicle service contract directly from American Auto Shield.

American Auto Shield administers many of the extended warranties sold by CarShield and CARCHEX.

The company offers convenient contact methods but receives complaints about how it takes care of warranty claims.

American Auto Shield (AAS) may not sell extended car warranties directly, but if you have an extended warranty, there’s a good chance it services your plan. The company is an administrator for vehicle service contracts sold by CarShield and CARCHEX, among other providers.

Our team looked at how AAS services its warranties and manages customer relations compared to the industry’s best extended car warranty companies. We’ve outlined our findings below.

About American Auto Shield

Headquarters: Lakewood, Colorado

Phone number: 303-420-7488

Better Business Bureau (BBB) star rating: 2.7 / 5.0

American Auto Shield is a vehicle service contract developer and automotive claims administrator based outside of Denver. The company works with CarShield and other extended warranty companies to create coverage plans and handle claims. While you’ve likely never contacted an AAS representative directly, it may be this company that you and the repair shop need to speak with about getting your car fixed.

American Auto Shield offers nationwide coverage, with the sole exception of California. In addition to service contracts for standard cars, AAS also services warranties for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and motorcycles.

What We Like About American Auto Shield

American Auto Shield offers a variety of ways for policyholders to submit claims and contact the company. Its website, AmericanAutoShield.com, offers filing options and tools for finding nearby repair facilities. The AAS website even provides a walk-through of the claims process.

American Auto Shield Pros & Cons

American Auto Shield Pros

Helpful website

Sample contracts available online

Several contact options for filing claims

American Auto Shield Cons

Doesn’t sell its own plans

Spotty customer service reviews

Has a warning from the BBB

American Auto Shield Warranty Plans

American Auto Shield doesn’t sell its own coverage plans, but it manages the claims and warranty coverage for other providers. It does, however, list out a few sample contracts on its website for other companies that AAS services.

We’ve provided a summary of the plans available on the AAS website in the table below.

American Auto Shield Warranty Plan Coverage Summary Diamond Highest level of warranty plan available. Exclusionary coverage similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty. Platinum Highest stated-component plan. Includes stand-alone coverage for seals and gaskets. Deluxe A more limited stated-component plan that doesn’t include stand-alone coverage for seals and gaskets. Bronze Lower-tier “wrap” exclusionary coverage. Includes protection for many major systems, including air conditioning and audio. Aluminum Downsized stated-component protection. Limited coverage for transmission parts. Tech Plus An electronics-only coverage plan. PT Gold Powertrain-plus warranty protection for high-mileage vehicles. Powertrain Basic powertrain warranty for vehicles with up to 250,000 miles on them.

Again, the plans on the AAS website are just examples of the extended warranties sold by the company. Refer to your actual service contract for coverage and deductible details.

American Auto Shield Benefits

The AAS website also lists a few benefits that come with the company’s vehicle protection plans. These include the following:

Roadside assistance : Covers emergency services such as car lockouts, fuel and fluid deliveries, and towing.

: Covers emergency services such as car lockouts, fuel and fluid deliveries, and towing. Rental car reimbursement : Covers the cost of a rental car while your vehicle is having covered repair work done at either the shop or dealership.

: Covers the cost of a rental car while your vehicle is having covered repair work done at either the shop or dealership. Trip interruption coverage: Covers food, lodging, and other travel-related expenses if your car breaks down while you’re away from home.

American Auto Shield Reviews & Ratings

American Auto Shield doesn’t have the strongest reputation as an extended warranty provider. While the company isn’t rated by the BBB, it does have a current alert listed against it.

The alert states that the BBB has found “a pattern from complaints and customer reviews regarding American Auto Shield’s advertising, guarantee or warranty, and/or customer service issues.” It goes on to say that various customers reported not being able to see exclusions to their vehicle service contracts until after the purchase.

While complaints are somewhat typical for any extended auto warranty provider, the alert isn’t a comforting sign. American Auto Shield has responded to 100% of customer complaints, however, showing that the company at least attempts to resolve customer issues.

American Auto Shield Customer Ratings

American Auto Shield earns 2.7 out of 5.0 stars from customers on the BBB. This is a higher score than several of the top warranty providers, despite the complaints against American Auto Shield. Customers give American Auto Shield 3.5 out of 5.0 stars on Trustpilot, which is about average for the industry.

Positive American Auto Shield Reviews

Many policyholders report having strong experiences with American Auto Shield. Positive reviews tend to mention good experiences with customer service representatives and fast response times, especially for roadside assistance. Here are a few examples:

“Great customer service. Service tech was friendly, very courteous, and quite professional. It took about one hour from my first call to a complete service resolution.” – Tom B. via BBB

“My service request was handled quickly. The roadside assistant was patient and very helpful.” – Bobby G via BBB

American Auto Shield Complaints

Our team also found various negative reviews for AAS online. Most complaints center around poor claims-handling experiences, either due to misunderstandings about coverage, slow processing times, or difficult claims adjusters. Here are some examples:

“When the repair failed to correct the issues, [my representative] was again asked to authorize replacement of the transmission. They requested further testing, again at my expense. Nearly two months later I am still waiting for authorization and repair.” – Dan K. via the BBB

“Customer needed a vehicle, and authorized repairs to get the vehicle back. Due to this, American Auto Shield declined to pay for the repairs. It was an internal engine failure, they repeatedly would not call or email.” – Weatherly’s Auto Service via the BBB

American Auto Shield: Conclusion

Based on our research, American Auto Shield provides policyholders with exactly the coverage and services outlined in its contracts. The company appears to lean heavily on the letter of its service agreements to avoid paying for claims that might fall even slightly outside of the agreed-upon coverage.

That said, complaints represent a fraction of the people who hold service contracts administered by American Auto Shield. If you purchase an agreement with a company that uses AAS as an administrator, carefully read the fine print to understand what is and isn’t covered. We’d advise that for any provider, but it’s especially important with American Auto Shield.

American Auto Shield: Recommended Alternatives

If American Auto Shield doesn’t sound like your ideal warranty administrator, you have plenty of other options. It’s a good idea to shop among reputable extended car warranty companies to determine which ones offer quality coverage at competitive prices.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance earned the highest score of any provider in our most recent extended car warranty study, along with the award for Best Overall. Unlike most other extended coverage companies, Endurance is a direct provider, so it services its own contracts. The result is a simpler and often more accountable claims experience.

Keep reading: Endurance car warranty review

ForeverCar: Most Affordable

Car owners looking for a vehicle protection plan on a budget will want to check out ForeverCar. The company won the award for Most Affordable in our recent study because it offers some of the lowest prices on the market. Our team found that lower costs don’t come at the expense of plan options or customer support, as ForeverCar scored well in both categories.

Keep reading: ForeverCar warranty review

American Auto Shield: FAQ

Below are some frequently asked questions about American Auto Shield.

Why does CarShield have so many complaints? Many complaints against CarShield have to do with differences between what a customer expected of their coverage and what the administrator, American Auto Shield, provided. Often, issues stem from exclusions listed in fine print that policyholders didn’t see. Some customers allege, however, that these exclusions weren’t given until their contract was signed. Is CarShield a scam? CarShield is a legitimate provider of vehicle service contracts. However, the company has a reputation for denying claims that customers felt fell under their extended coverage agreements. What does American Auto Shield do? American Auto Shield services vehicle protection plans sold by CarShield, CARCHEX, and other companies. It handles claims and other administrative tasks related to these warranties. What’s the average monthly payment for CarShield? We found that the average monthly payment for CarShield coverage ranges from $99 to $129 per month. However, the cost of coverage varies depending on factors such as your level of coverage, your vehicle, and your location.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best extended auto warranty providers.

Industry Standing : Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score.

: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score. Coverage : Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits.

: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits. Affordability : A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating.

: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating. Transparency : We consider the transparency of each company’s contracts and the availability of a money-back guarantee when determining this score.

: We consider the transparency of each company’s contracts and the availability of a money-back guarantee when determining this score. Customer Service: Reputable extended car warranty companies operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We take into account customer reviews, BBB complaints, and the responsiveness of the customer service team.

*Data accurate at time of publication.