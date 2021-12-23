Ally Extended Warranty: Our Review (2022)

Ally Extended Warranty In Our Opinion: Ally offers three vehicle protection plans, and we especially like its Flex Coverage option for drivers who want total control over their extended warranty. However, you need to contact a dealership to begin Ally extended warranty coverage. Plus, the provider doesn’t have the best track record with customer service reviews. Industry Standing Coverage Affordability Customer Service Reader Rating 132 Votes Pros Transferable coverage Monthly Flex Coverage Available for new and used cars Prices start as low as $32 per month Cons Limited accessibility Poor customer service reviews Vehicle exclusions with Flex Coverage 3.5 Overall Rating

With your factory warranty coming to an end, you might be nervous about future repairs and their costs. An Ally extended warranty provides additional coverage to ensure peace of mind on the road.

An extended warranty, also called a vehicle service contract, is supplementary coverage you purchase to make sure your vehicle is always protected in case of a mechanical breakdown. With an extended warranty, you’re not only guaranteed service but also a buffer against often costly repairs. Vehicle service contracts are sourced either through a manufacturer or a third-party warranty company, like Ally.

In this article, we’ll be giving you an in-depth review of the Ally extended warranty as well as our thoughts on its cost-effectiveness. We’ve also reviewed the best extended warranty companies on the market. Get free, personalized quotes from our highest-rated providers below.

What Is Ally?

Established in 1919, Ally not only provides extended car warranties but also home and personal finance coverage. It specializes in everything from mortgages to personal loans to vehicle service contracts.

In terms of industry reputation, Ally Financial has an B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), indicating a strong financial backing. However, Ally isn’t accredited by the BBB.

Regarding its automotive protection services, the Ally extended warranty includes three coverage options. Additionally – and a definite plus in our book – Ally offers a Flex plan to customers who want looser terms without any loss in coverage quality. Ally provides new car warranty as well as used car warranty options. However, to purchase any Ally extended warranty, you’ll need to contact a participating dealership and proceed from there.

What Does the Ally Extended Warranty Cover?

Called Ally Premier Protection, the Ally extended warranty comes in three plan levels that protect your vehicle after mechanical breakdowns for up to 12 years or 150,000 miles. Ally’s three vehicle protection plans are Major Guard®, Value Guard, and Basic Guard.

Ally Extended Warranty Coverage Major Guard Value Guard Basic Guard Total Parts Covered 7,500+ 2,900+ 2,000+ Engine ✓ ✓ ✓ Transmission ✓ ✓ ✓ Front and Rear-Wheel Drive ✓ ✓ ✓ Fuel Delivery ✓ ✓ ✓ Heating and Air Conditioning ✓ ✓ ✓ Suspension ✓ ✓ Electrical ✓ ✓ Steering ✓ ✓ High-Tech ✓ ✓ Braking ✓ Safety ✓ Engine Cooling ✓

Major Guard acts as a bumper-to-bumper warranty for your car, while Basic Guard is akin to a powertrain warranty. Value Guard sits in the middle but doesn’t account for important features like braking systems and safety systems.

Regarding transferability, all three Ally extended warranty plans can transfer to subsequent owners for a $50 fee. You’re also able to cancel your warranty within 60 days as long as no claims were filed during that time period.

If you’re interested in additional coverage beyond a typical vehicle service contract, Ally has a Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) plan as well as a SmartLease Protect plan for car leasers. Other Ally protection plans include:

Dent

Key

Theft

Windshield

Appearance

Multi-Protect

Tire & Wheel

Ally Extended Warranty Perks

With any Major Guard, Value Guard, or Basic Guard purchase, you’re given a few perks. They include roadside assistance, trip reimbursement, and rental car reimbursement. Ally’s 24/7 roadside assistance plan covers the following services:

Flat tires

Towing

Lock-outs

Battery jump-starts

Emergency gas delivery

Ally will cover roadside assistance services up to $100. Trip reimbursement is available up to $150 per day for up to $750 per breakdown. This service, though, is only available if your car breaks down more than 100 miles from your destination. Similarly, your rental car cost is reimbursed up to $40 per day for up to $240 per breakdown. Rental car reimbursement can also count toward public transportation if you prefer.

What’s Not Included in the Ally Extended Warranty?

Like any extended car warranty, exclusions will be outlined in your contract. The Ally extended warranty limits a few vehicle issues, including:

Theft

Collisions

Vandalism

Pre-existing issues

Misuse of the vehicle

Environmental damages

Issues caused by lack of maintenance

Vehicles used for business purposes (Uber, Lyft, taxi services)

Thankfully, Ally provides sample contracts on its website for a full understanding of what exclusions you should expect. While the exclusions won’t be one-to-one, the sample contract can prepare you for what questions you should ask a representative.

We also want to mention that the Ally extended warranty, regardless of what plan you choose, will need to be purchased through a dealership. This includes getting a quote too.

You can also elect to finance your vehicle service contract through the dealer or purchase it separately. However, we don’t usually suggest financing an extended warranty. You’ll inevitably end up paying interest on your warranty purchase.

Ally Flex Coverage

A unique option for those interested in the Ally extended warranty, Flex Coverage allows car owners to purchase and renew their extended coverage with monthly payments. If you’re not interested in long contract terms, this is an option to consider, but also be aware that this coverage is only available for cars from 2015 or newer.

The Flex Coverage plan can cost as little as $32 a month and extend up to 10 years or until the car reaches 13 vehicle models old. After you agree to the Ally extended warranty contract, your coverage starts 30 days after your purchase date.

Flex Coverage also has three plans to choose from:

Flex Coverage Ultra

Flex Coverage Core

Flex Coverage Tech

The most extensive option, Flex Coverage Ultra, covers the same parts as the Major Guard plan. It’s bumper-to-bumper coverage on a monthly basis. Flex Coverage Core, a step down from the Ultra plan, covers all powertrain components as well as your air conditioning, electrical systems, and braking system components. Finally, the Flex Coverage Tech plan solely protects high-tech components.

These Ally extended warranty plans exclude the same standard limitations we mentioned above as well as the individual exclusions that come with each coverage option. Plans can’t be transferred to subsequent vehicle owners. Flex Coverage also provides the same perks as its long-term contracts, including 24/7 roadside assistance, rental vehicle coverage, and trip interruption protection.

Regarding cost, Ally’s Flex Coverage offers $0 and $100 deductibles depending on which plan your elect to purchase. However, if you’re a high-mileage driver (more than 20,000 miles per year), your deductible will be $500 per repair visit.

Ally Extended Warranty Cost

Ally offers five different deductibles: $0, $50, $100, and $200. Additionally, Ally provides a $100 disappearing deductible option at certain dealerships. Deductible availability depends on your dealership, vehicle, and contract, so we recommend asking about the deductible for your Ally extended warranty plan should you decide to pursue a contract.

Like we mentioned before, you won’t be able to get a free quote online. Instead, you’ll need to call a local participating dealership to get more cost information.

How to File an Ally Extended Warranty Claim

The claims process with an Ally extended warranty is fairly straightforward. If your car has a mechanical breakdown, you’ll want to make sure the vehicle is protected from any additional damages to the best of your abilities. Then, you’ll need to contact Ally to gain authorization before any repair work is done on the car. If necessary, Ally will need to inspect the car. Finally, Ally will either reimburse you directly for vehicle repair costs or pay the repair shop for the covered repairs.

After calling Ally’s claims phone number ourselves, we went through three voice automations before we were able to speak to an Ally representative. Based on the directions we received over the phone, we recommend having your policy number on hand when you call.

Ally Reviews & Customer Service

After looking through reviews on both TrustPilot and the BBB, Ally does not have the best reputation with customers. The company has received more than 1,300 BBB complaints over the past three years. However, we do want to note that these complaints are filed against Ally Financial, which covers Ally’s extended warranty plans.

Broadly, the complaints reported issues with long wait times, issues contacting Ally, and issues with customers’ credit after using Ally’s services. There were a few average ratings given to Ally, but the majority of ratings in 2020 were 2.0 stars or less.

Our Final Thoughts on the Ally Extended Warranty

Ally is a longtime warranty provider trusted by industry experts, however customer reviews are mixed. Three Ally extended warranty plans provide comprehensive coverage with a few perks, and we especially like Ally’s Flex Coverage plan and the possibilities it provides drivers. Overall, Ally is a good choice for extended protection.

