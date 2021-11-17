Ally Auto Finance: Reviews, Rates & Loan Options (2021 Guide)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Ally Auto Finance Review In Our Opinion: Ally can be a good choice for auto financing if you're a business owner or need a specialty vehicle, but the company lacks transparency for the average borrower. Loan Terms: Rates and Fees: Loan Availability: Customer Experience: Pros: Multiple buying choices, including commercial-use vehicles Online and mobile account options Cons: Only available through participating dealers Must apply to access loan details 3.5

If you’re looking to secure a car loan, you may be inclined to work with a large finance company that won’t disappear overnight. Banks such as Ally sometimes partner with a vast network of car dealerships and offer more buying options, but do Ally auto finance reviews reflect an excellent customer experience?

This article will look at the upsides and downsides of auto loans through Ally Bank – a subsidiary of Ally Financial Inc. – focusing on auto loans for new car purchases and refinancing. We’ll also carefully examine some Ally auto finance reviews to see how well Ally troubleshoots issues. Our experts have ranked and reviewed the companies with the best auto loan rates to help you know what to look for in a lender.

Ally Auto Finance: What You Need To Know

Ally has its roots in the auto industry. In 1919, the General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) started Ally as a way for auto dealers to buy inventory in bulk. Today, Ally Financial is the 20th-largest commercial bank in the U.S., according to 2021 data from the Federal Reserve. Ally offers everything from checking accounts for personal banking to dealer financial services and corporate financing.

The process of financing a car through Ally is different from financing with many other big-name banks. Instead of applying for a car loan directly through Ally, you find a participating car dealership and apply for a loan at that location.

The Human Rights Campaign named Ally one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality in 2021.

Ally Auto Loan Terms

Since you get an Ally auto loan from a dealership, Ally doesn’t disclose many of its loan details online. Ally’s auto financing portfolio consists of loans for new cars, used cars, and commercial vehicles.

Here are some Ally auto finance basics:

Prepayment penalty : None

: None Loan terms : 12 to 84 months

: 12 to 84 months Loan amounts : $5,000 to $25,000

: $5,000 to $25,000 Annual percentage rate (APR) range: Based on current auto loan rates and your credit score

Ally says it does not finance Suzuki vehicles and that borrowers must have down payments in cash or trade-ins worth at least 5% of the vehicle’s cash price. Eligible vehicles can be up 10 model years old or have up to 120,000 miles.

Ally Clearlane

Borrowers who want to buy leased vehicles or refinance existing car loans may want to explore Ally Clearlane. In most states, this finance option includes gap insurance, which can help pay off the remaining balance of an auto loan if you total your car or someone steals it.

Here are some of Ally Clearlane’s requirements:

Must be a noncommercial vehicle

Monthly income of at least $2,000

Must be at least 18 years old (19 in Alabama)

Car must not be a former police vehicle or taxi

Cars and light-duty trucks less than 10 model years old

Must live in the U.S. as a U.S. citizen, resident alien, or non-resident alien

Ally Clearlane is not available in Nevada, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

Specialty Vehicle & Heavy Duty Truck Financing

For business owners who maintain vehicle fleets, Ally finances more than standard sedans. Below are some of the vehicles Ally underwrites for commercial use, along with some of the available terms:

New and used cars

Heavy-duty trucks, vans, and other commercial vehicles with special business equipment

Financing agreements up to 75 months

Financing for vehicles up to 6 years old or with 700,000 miles, depending on collateral

Applying for an Ally Auto Finance Loan

Ally auto financing is available for borrowers with prime and non-prime credit. As we mentioned above, the application process for an Ally auto finance loan mostly happens at the car dealership. To find a dealership, prospective borrowers can use Ally’s dealership locator tool available on the company’s website.

Ally Auto Finance Loan Application Details Minimum Credit Score 620 (can vary by lender and dealership) Minimum Income $2,000 monthly (for Clearlane) Application Fee None APR Varies by credit score and current rates

You can apply for Ally’s Clearlane program online. The application requires information about the vehicle you’re financing or leasing, as well as personal information, employment information, and whether you own or rent your residence. The prequalification process also performs a soft pull on your credit history.

Ally Auto Finance Loan Reviews

Ally’s biggest weakness as a lender is customer experience. The company has a D- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and more than 380 Ally auto finance reviews on the BBB website average out to only 1.1 out of 5.0 stars. The company has a similar Trustpilot score of 1.3 stars out of 5.0, based on more than 175 Ally auto finance reviews from customers.

Many negative Ally auto finance reviews report long waits for customer support, which cause issues to sometimes go unresolved for hours or even days. Some negative Ally auto finance reviews mention issues with getting fair prices on lease buyouts or problems getting car titles after paying loans off.

Positive Ally Auto Finance Reviews

While less-favorable Ally auto financing reviews outnumber upbeat reviews, there are positive customer experiences. Here are two of them:

“I bought my car and paid it off with no issues. I was never late with a payment, so I had no reason to deal with customer support except for account setup. She was super nice. Loved the website and iPhone app as well. Easy to use. I would definitely use them again.”

– Stacey B. via Trustpilot

“We have [had] Ally for almost two years. No issues, and payments are easy on their website. We just bought another vehicle through them, and they set up the account in one page for both, making it easier.”

– Leslie R. via Trustpilot

Negative Ally Auto Finance Reviews

Negative Ally auto financial reviews come from customers who range from mildly unhappy to downright irritated.

“[Ally has] yet to fix a $20k error on my credit report that they submitted on a car loan. I submitted a dispute, and it’s been over a month.”

– Christina S. via Trustpilot

“Filed a GAP claim on Feb. 23, 2021. It is 4/28/2021, and still no payment. Very poor and unresponsive customer service.”

– Darryl F. via BBB

Mobile Technology

One way to manage your Ally auto finance account is through the mobile app, which allows you to do the following:

Set up auto-pay

Get free FICO score updates

Review and edit monthly payments

View finance charges on car payments

Make one-time payments on auto loans

The Ally Auto app has an average score of 3.8 out of 5.0 stars from over 8,900 reviews on Google Play. The app earns a much better score on the Apple App Store, with 4.7 stars out of 5.0 after 2,800 reviews.

Many reviewers say the app is user-friendly, while others mention having trouble accessing their loan information or issues with the app not working at all.

Final Thoughts: Ally Auto Finance Loans

If you have good or excellent credit and don’t mind applying for an auto loan in person, Ally can be a solid choice. Also, if you’re a business owner and want to finance commercial-use vehicles, Ally offers plenty of financing options.

Ally Auto Finance Loan Pros Ally Auto Finance Loan Cons Good choice for mid-level credit Few options for subprime borrowers Multiple options for personal and commercial-use vehicles High number of customer complaints Mobile app has strong reviews among Apple users Must apply through a dealership for new car purchases Clearlane only available for lease buyouts and refinancing

One of the biggest knocks on Ally is that the company doesn’t offer many ways to compare rates without filling out an application. Clearlane can be helpful for refinancing or getting a lease buyout, but getting prequalified doesn’t mean you’ll know your rate. Ally offers very little information about any bad credit car loans it may offer.

FAQ: Ally Auto Finance Reviews