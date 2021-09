Acura has taken us behind the scenes lately with some cool videos. They have shown us the origins of the Type S and given us a look under the hood of the TLX and MDX Type S. Now, Acura walks us through the 2022 NSX Type S, the most powerful NSX yet. In this video, development leader Satoshi Mizukami and exterior designer Dai Hara share what makes the Acura NSX Type S unique among supercars.

Only 350 will be built for global distribution, with 300 units destined for U.S. customers.