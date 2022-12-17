Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

AAA Auto Insurance In Our Opinion: AAA is a household name in the travel and insurance industries, but is membership worth it to access AAA auto insurance? We think the coverage included for free in the membership, as well as member discounts, make AAA a strong choice for shoppers. Industry Standing Availability Coverage Affordability Customer Service Online Experience Pros Membership discounts Lifetime guarantee on repairs at AAA Direct Repair Shops Roadside assistance included in membership Reputation for customer service Local expertise based on your region Cons AAA membership required (including membership fees) No rideshare coverage Confusion about who provides insurance Coverage and details vary across regions

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), there are currently 58 million AAA members throughout the U.S. and Canada. While many know it for its roadside assistance program, AAA car insurance is another service it offers.

We researched the best auto insurance companies and rated them based on factors like affordability, online experience, and more. Our researchers examined ratings and customer reviews, while also pulling scores of premium estimates to see how AAA car insurance to its competitors. Keep reading to see what we learned.

AAA Overview

AAA began its history as an advocacy group for motorists in 1902. Since then, it has become the largest motor club in the country. The organization provides services such as trip planning and roadside assistance packages for AAA members, but it also offers auto insurance coverage.

To be specific, the company offers auto policies to AAA club members through regional partners, including CSAA Insurance Group, Automobile Club Group, and Auto Club of SoCal. As one might expect, that coverage often comes with discounted insurance premiums.

While the actual selection varies depending on the provider and region, AAA also offers other insurance products. Club members can also find renters insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, and more through their regional AAA partner.

AAA Auto Insurance Cost

Based on our research, the average rate estimate for a full coverage policy from AAA is around $2,852 per year or $238 per month. But because AAA offers its insurance policies through regional partners, rates can vary greatly depending on which partner covers your region.

AAA Car Insurance Cost Factors

Your location and the provider that offers AAA coverage in that area are just two factors in your premiums. The cost of your insurance policy will differ based on the information you provide, such as your age, gender, vehicle mode, and driving record.

These are some of the most influential factors in your insurance rates:

Coverage options: Liability insurance policies that only satisfy your state’s minimum coverage requirements will cost much less than full coverage policies.

Liability insurance policies that only satisfy your state’s minimum coverage requirements will cost much less than full coverage policies. Coverage limits: The higher you set your coverage limits – or, the maximum amount your provider will pay on an insurance claim – the higher you can expect your premiums to be.

The higher you set your coverage limits – or, the maximum amount your provider will pay on an insurance claim – the higher you can expect your premiums to be. Age: The age of the driver or drivers on your policy are one of the biggest factors in its cost. Younger drivers and especially teen drivers typically pay some of the highest rates of any category.

The age of the driver or drivers on your policy are one of the biggest factors in its cost. Younger drivers and especially teen drivers typically pay some of the highest rates of any category. Driving history: Any traffic violations or accidents on your driving record can drive up the cost of your insurance premiums.

Any traffic violations or accidents on your driving record can drive up the cost of your insurance premiums. Location: Rates vary between states and even ZIP codes within the same state based on the presence of different risk factors. With AAA car insurance, the region where you live also determines which provider is available to you.

Rates vary between states and even ZIP codes within the same state based on the presence of different risk factors. With AAA car insurance, the region where you live also determines which provider is available to you. Deductible: The lower you set your deductible – or, out-of-pocket expenses for a claim – the higher your premium is likely to be.

The lower you set your deductible – or, out-of-pocket expenses for a claim – the higher your premium is likely to be. Credit history: While some states have made it illegal to adjust rates based on your credit history, a lower credit rating can dramatically raise the cost of your premiums in states where it is legal.

AAA Car Insurance Discounts

Another factor in your premiums is any discounts that you apply to your policy. Like your rates, the discounts available to you vary depending on your location and provider. Some of the more common car insurance discounts you may find include:

Good driver discount: Many insurers will lower your premium if you have gone an extended time without any accidents or violations.

Many insurers will lower your premium if you have gone an extended time without any accidents or violations. New car discount: You may be able to get a discount if your car is new or only a few years old.

You may be able to get a discount if your car is new or only a few years old. Multi-policy discount: Most providers offer a bundling discount if you combine your auto policy with other policies like home insurance or life insurance.

Most providers offer a bundling discount if you combine your auto policy with other policies like home insurance or life insurance. Student away at school discount: If you have student drivers on your policy, you may be able to get a discount if they live away from home and don’t bring their car with them.

If you have student drivers on your policy, you may be able to get a discount if they live away from home and don’t bring their car with them. Multi-car discount: You can typically get discounted rates if you insure more than one vehicle under the same policy.

You can typically get discounted rates if you insure more than one vehicle under the same policy. Paperless discount: Companies often offer a small discount if you switch from getting a physical bill in the mail to accessing it online only.

Companies often offer a small discount if you switch from getting a physical bill in the mail to accessing it online only. Safe driving discount: Some providers give discounts to policyholders who complete an approved driver training course.

AAA Car Insurance Cost: Membership Fees

It’s also important to factor in the cost of a AAA membership when you compare car insurance quotes. That fee starts as low as $59 per year for a basic membership and goes up to $119 per year for a AAA Premier membership.

While this is an additional cost on top of your premiums, keep in mind that membership includes things like roadside assistance and lockout services. Your membership fee may cost less than what those services would cost as policy add-ons from other providers. Club members also get access to thousands of discounts around the country.

AAA Car Insurance Coverage

The insurance providers that partner with AAA offer both standard coverages and a selection of optional add-ons to build your policy. You will at least need to carry the insurance coverages and coverage limits that your state requires, but additional coverages and add-ons can provide financial security and valuable services.

Standard Coverage Options

Property damage liability insurance : Covers other damage to other vehicles and property in an accident you’re found at fault for.

: Covers other damage to other vehicles and property in an accident you’re found at fault for. Bodily injury liability insurance: Covers the cost of medical bills and other injury-related expenses in an accident for which you are found at fault.

Covers the cost of medical bills and other injury-related expenses in an accident for which you are found at fault. Collision coverage : Covers the cost of auto repairs to your vehicle, regardless of who caused the accident.

: Covers the cost of auto repairs to your vehicle, regardless of who caused the accident. Comprehensive coverage : Covers damage caused by weather, theft, vandalism, and other non-collision-related incidents.

: Covers damage caused by weather, theft, vandalism, and other non-collision-related incidents. Personal injury protection : Covers medical expenses and lost wages as a result of an accident, regardless of who is at fault.

: Covers medical expenses and lost wages as a result of an accident, regardless of who is at fault. Uninsured/underinsured motorist: Covers outstanding costs if the third-party lacks enough auto insurance or if the damage is caused by a hit-and-run driver.

Covers outstanding costs if the third-party lacks enough auto insurance or if the damage is caused by a hit-and-run driver. Medical payments: For medical bills or funeral expenses as a result of an accident, regardless of who is at fault.

Additional Coverage Options

Take a look at the types of car insurance policies available through AAA. Keep in mind coverage options could vary based on your AAA region.

Pet protection coverage : Covers costs related to the injury or death of a pet resulting from an automobile accident.

: Covers costs related to the injury or death of a pet resulting from an automobile accident. Loan/lease gap insurance : Covers the remaining balance of your loan if your vehicle is totaled.

: Covers the remaining balance of your loan if your vehicle is totaled. Custom, electronic, and extra equipment coverage : Covers specialized parts or parts not installed by the manufacturer.

: Covers specialized parts or parts not installed by the manufacturer. Rental car reimbursement: Covers rental car costs if your vehicle is in the shop for covered claims. Some AAA membership levels already cover car rentals, so you may not need to buy this coverage.

The provider for your region will likely have many more add-ons that are worth considering. Speak to a local insurance agent to learn what coverage options are available to you.

AAADrive

Like most insurers, AAA offers a telematics program as an alternative to flat-rate insurance called AAADrive. This program uses a mobile app on your phone to track your speed, level of fatigue, level of distraction, and other driving behaviors.

If you consistently practice safe driving habits, you can get a lower premium. However, the opposite is also true. If you demonstrate habits and behaviors that AAA considers unsafe, you’ll see your rates go up.’

The amount of rate changes varies from state to state as does the availability of the program. Some states, such as California, have banned telematics programs entirely.

If you’re adding a teen driver to your policy, ask AAA about discounts for good students and safe driving.

AAA Auto Insurance Claims Process

The options AAA offers make it easy to file a claim. Policyholders fill out a form online or call the AAA Accident Assist hotline to take care of it over the phone. Once a claim has been filed, Accident Assist immediately dispatches roadside assistance to tow the vehicle and begin the claims process.

AAA Direct Repair Shop Program

With AAA or any other insurer, you always have the right to choose your repair shop. However, the company offers a program called AAA Direct Repair Shop that can expedite the process and provide a few extra benefits.

When you schedule repairs through AAA Direct Repair Shop, you don’t need to wait for a claims adjuster. The company also guarantees repairs made through the program for the life of the vehicle. You can find participating facilities on the AAA website.

We did find that there is some inconsistency from region to region. Some regional AAA websites, for example, allow you to manage claims online or get faster quotes, while other regional sites don’t offer the same options. Be sure to understand which options are available to you before agreeing to a policy.

AAA Auto Insurance Reviews

It can be difficult to judge AAA car insurance reviews online, because different regional branches may use different providers and services. This can also cause some confusion with customers who believe their insurance comes directly from AAA.

While we think AAA’s regional knowledge is one of its core strengths, this can also make it difficult for shoppers who want to get a more general idea of AAA auto insurance.

We looked at BBB ratings for some of AAA insurers and auto clubs, and here’s what we found:

CSAA Insurance Group : A-

: A- The Automobile Club Group : A+ (accredited)

: A+ (accredited) AAA Auto Club South : A+

: A+ AAA Automobile Club of Southern California : A+

: A+ AAA East Central Automobile Club: A+

These high BBB ratings are an indicator of responsiveness and transparency. But, the number of complaints for these clubs varies quite a bit, and so do the complaints themselves. We noticed issues ranging from slow claims service to issues with policy cancellations.

AAA Car Insurance: Best Membership Perks

AAA auto insurance is typically good value for those willing to purchase a membership. The member discounts and other benefits are worth the cost of an AAA membership in most cases. We also rate AAA highly in regional expertise for its customer service from local agents.

However, AAA customers should be aware their insurance policy is administered by a regional insurer rather than AAA itself. Options, rates, and customer service vary between locations and providers. Customers may also have difficulty finding policy information or entering information for a free quote, as the AAA website has some limitations.

AAA Car Insurance: Top Competitors

While we think AAA is a strong option for many drivers, it’s always a good idea to compare multiple insurers. Since rates vary from one provider to the next, getting free quotes from a few providers allows you to see which insurer offers the best rates for you in specific. Either of the following top-performing providers from our auto insurance study would make a great place to start your search.

GEICO: Best Discount Selection

Throughout our insurance study, we found that GEICO consistently had some of the lowest rate estimates in most locations. But the company also features a wide variety of savings opportunities, earning it the award for Best Discount Selection. With so many discounts on top of already-low rates, most drivers will find affordable coverage options with GEICO.

Read more: GEICO car insurance review

State Farm: Best Overall

State Farm earned the highest score of all providers in our industry-wide insurance study. As a result, the nation’s largest insurer won this year’s award for Best Overall. Backed by a strong industry reputation and a massive network of local offices and insurance agents, State Farm offers competitive rates for most drivers. The company is especially worth a look for people who have younger drivers and students on their policy, as State Farm features several discounts aimed at helping lower their premiums.

Read more: State Farm car insurance review

AAA Car Insurance: FAQ

What is the AAA insurance company called? AAA car insurance is administered by a different company depending on your region. Some of its regional partners include CSAA Insurance Group, Automobile Club Group, and Auto Club of SoCal. Is AAA the same as insurance? An AAA membership is not the same as insurance. Membership to the motor club provides benefits like roadside assistance, trip planning, and rental car reimbursement depending on your membership level. However, AAA does sell car insurance policies through regional partners. Is Allstate the same as AAA? Allstate is its own insurance agency and is not related to AAA. While AAA does offer car insurance to its members through regional partners, it is not itself an insurance agency like Allstate. What is AAA’s cheapest membership? The cheapest AAA membership is AAA Classic, which costs $59 per year. The company also offers upgraded membership levels with higher fees that come with more benefits. The AAA Plus membership costs $91 per year, while the top tier AAA Premier membership costs $119 per year.

Our Methodology

