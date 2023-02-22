Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package: Saluting The Most Iconic 911

German automaker Porsche has lifted the curtains on its newest tribute car, the spectacularly-named 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package. It’s essentially a 911 GT3 RS that pays homage to the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7, a car Porsche diehards consider the most remarkable classic air-cooled 911 to leave Stuttgart. Moreover, the vintage 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is the progenitor of Porsche’s best-selling GT and RS variants, making the new car doubly special.

“Nothing epitomizes the idea of a driver’s car more than the new 911 GT3 RS,” said Kjell Gruner, President & CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Like the original, it uses cutting-edge aerodynamics to achieve incredible performance, making this a perfect homage to the legend from 1973.”

GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package

Despite its protracted name, the Tribute to Carrera RS Package starts with the fantastic 911 GT3 RS and ends with model-specific detailing and livery. After that, it comes with the standard Weissach Package that includes a bevy of exposed carbon fiber trim pieces like the hood, roof, anti-roll bars, coupling rods, and shear panels.

In addition, magnesium shift paddles and lightweight magnesium wheels are part of the package, and buyers could have the roof, hood, and wheels in body color at no added cost. In this case, the 911 GT3 RS has Phyton Green wheels and mirror caps, but Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur custom division has an almost endless color palette to satisfy the most fastidious requests.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package. Photo: Porsche Cars North America.

Naturally-Aspirated Engine

The Tribute to Carrera RS Package has no changes under the hood. The car remains motivated by the same naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine of a regular 911 GT3. It pumps out 513 horsepower and 342 lb-ft. of torque to the rear wheels using a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Porsche claims zero to 60 mph in about three seconds flat and a heady 184 mph top speed.

Racing Style

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a roadgoing track machine. Others call it a homologation model, but we call it a racecar for the street. Of course, racecars have body graphics, and the 911 GT3 RS has lots. But for the Tribute to Carrera RS Package, Porsche gave it distinctive touches like GT3 RS graphics on the sides and rear bumper, a bespoke RS logo with an American flag on the wing end plates, and a massive rear wing with a PORSCHE script underneath.

It would have been nice if the tribute car had the vintage model’s ducktail-style spoiler, but we understand the gigantic wing is there for downforce-inducing purposes, so we’re not complaining.

GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package interior layout. Photo: Porsche Cars North America.

Bespoke Interior & Accessories

The Tribute to Carrera RS Package includes theme-specific changes to the 911 GT3’s interior. The cabin has carbon fiber trim, Python Green stitching, an RS logo on the center console lid, and illuminated door guards with “Tribute to Carrera RS” lettering.

Furthermore, the tribute package includes custom white keys, RS-branded and color-coded valve stem caps, bespoke license plate frames, and two 1:43 scale models of, guess what, the new car and the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7. Finally, buyers get an exceptional timepiece from Porsche Design as part of the Tribute to Carrera RS Package.

Pricing & Availability

The 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package starts at a whopping $314,000 (including the $1,450 delivery charge), about $55,000 more than a standard 911 GT3. Porsche said the first customer deliveries would commence in the coming weeks, and it’s putting the car on display at the 2023 12 Hours of Sebring at the Sebring International Raceway, starting on March 15th.

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America.