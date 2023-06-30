professional salesperson during work with 3D9XEN5 1

4 Quick Tips for Car Shopping Over July 4th Weekend

Automoblog StaffEdited by: Carl AnthonyReviewed by: Research Team
Car News
Published:
Home
Car News
Table of Contents show

If you are looking to take advantage of a deal or two over the July 4th weekend on a new or used vehicle, these quick but essential tips will help. We have included a handy auto loan comparison tool as well.

Tip #1: Shop From Home Ahead of Time 

If you are looking for a pre-owned car or truck, we have a tool that shows dealer inventory in your area before you contact them. Those search tools will allow you to select the type of vehicle and your price range. Likewise, we have a similar search tool for new vehicles. 

Before you head to the dealership, take a glance at this helpful guide that covers the terms, phrases, and “lingo” you are most likely to see and hear. If you are not sure about a particular dealer, Cars.com offers this dealership and salespeople review tool

Tip #2: Always Have a Down Payment 

In the long run, a down payment will save you money on financing a new car. We recommend putting at least 20 percent down and 25 percent if you can swing it. Having money down lowers your monthly payment and lessens the amount you are financing.

Sometimes, a higher MSRP is offset by longer loan terms, like 72 or 84 months. However, we don’t recommend going any longer than 60 months if you can help it. While longer loans lower the monthly payment, at the rate vehicles depreciate, it’s better to save for a down payment and take a shorter loan. This allows you to pay the vehicle off faster and lessens your chances of negative equity.

Sales consultant at the dealership.
At reputable dealerships, sales consultants are a wealth of knowledge. Some are even master certified by the manufacturer, meaning they have completed classes that cover the automaker’s product line, customer service, and general vehicle knowledge. If you have questions, don’t be afraid to ask them.

Tip #3: Leasing Versus Buying  

Leasing has many benefits, including a lower monthly payment and never being out of the factory warranty. If you want a higher trim level, leasing will often make it more affordable than financing. There is also a fun factor with leasing because you get to drive a new vehicle every two or three years!

However, miles can add up unexpectedly, and it doesn’t take much. A couple of business trips, summer vacations, and extended weekend getaways are all it takes before you risk hitting your yearly threshold for miles. Lease payments are determined partly by the annual mileage allotment; the lower the mileage allotment, the lower the monthly payment.

The “sweet spot” for leasing is driving at or around 800 miles a month. Usually, the “10-5 lease” (to use the dealer lingo) will give you the lowest payment, that being 10,500 miles a year, which equals about 875 miles a month. If you are over that, consider buying instead.

Best Extended Warranty Companies

Get a free quote for any pre-owned vehicle that has run out of factory warranty.

Best Overall Warranty Provider
Endurance

Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0

View Plans

On Our Partner’s Website

 (866) 990-3410

Or Call Our Partner Directly
Affordable Monthly Payment
CarShield

Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0

View Plans

On Our Partner’s Website

 (877) 265-5123

Or Call Our Partner Directly
Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars
Carchex

Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5.0

View Plans

On Our Partner’s Website

 (866) 950-7122

Or Call Our Partner Directly

Tip #4: Walk Through The Service Department

If you are buying a vehicle from a traditional dealership, chances are you will bring it back for oil changes, tire rotations, and other maintenance work. Ask the sales consultant to show you the service department at some point. Ask them to introduce you to a service advisor and get their business card. This way, you have a person to call if you have questions about maintenance and need to schedule an appointment.

Consider an extended warranty to protect against unforeseen and high repair costs. Based on reputation, price, and coverage, Endurance, CARCHEX, Protect My Car, CarShield, autopom!, and Olive are among the best car warranty companies. This helpful and comprehensive guide goes through each of those providers, listing out coverage levels, average pricing, BBB ratings, and more. To help get the most out of any extended warranty, see these six expert tips from a repair shop owner

Bonus Tip: Auto Loan Rate Comparision Tool

It’s also recommended to secure your own financing ahead of time. The calculator below will help get you started.

Compare Auto Loan Rates

Compare which options fit your budget, credit score, and term length.

Loan Term
All
  • All
  • 24 to 84 months
  • 36 to 72 months
  • 3 to 84 months
  • Up to 84 months
  • 48 to 84 months
  • 12 to 84 months
  • 36 to 84 months
Min. Credit Score
All
  • All
  • 500
  • 510
  • 550
  • 575
  • 580
  • 620
Brand
Min Cred Score
Min Rate Term
Min APR*
Features
Links
Min
Cred Score
575
Min
Rate Term
24 to 84 months
Min
APR*
4.75%
  • Below-average credit scores accepted
  • Great interest rates
  • Smooth and easy online experience
 
Get Quote
Min
Cred Score
500
Min
Rate Term
36 to 72 months
Min
APR*
3.99%
  • Great for customers with limited/no credit
  • Offers special military rates
  • A+ BBB rating
 
Get Quote
Min
Cred Score
620
Min
Rate Term
3 to 84 months
Min
APR*
5.24%
  • Flexible terms
 
Get Quote
Min
Cred Score
580
Min
Rate Term
Up to 84 months
Min
APR*
3.2%
  • Get approved in as little as 60 seconds
  • All credit types gladly accepted
  • Absolutely no obligation
 
Get Quote
Min
Cred Score
550
Min
Rate Term
48 to 84 months
Min
APR*
4.29%
  • Average monthly savings of $150
  • Work with personal loan concierge to compare options
  • A+ BBB Rating
 
Get Quote
Min
Cred Score
620
Min
Rate Term
36 to 72 months
Min
APR*
5.69%
  • Average savings of $111/month
  • Secure, fully online platform
  • Refinancing available for cars, trucks, or SUVs
 
Get Quote
Min
Cred Score
500
Min
Rate Term
12 to 84 months
Min
APR*
4.29%
  • Specializes in auto refinancing
  • A+ BBB Rating
  • No application fee
 
Get Quote
Min
Cred Score
510
Min
Rate Term
36 to 84 months
Min
APR*
2.14%
  • Average monthly savings of $145
  • Online application
  • Browse loan options found specifically for you
 
Get Quote

*All APR figures last updated on 3/2/2023 – please check partner sites for latest details. Your rate may vary based on credit score, credit history, and loan term.

Your email address will not be published.

One Comment

© Auto Media LLC | Some Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy