2025 Lincoln Aviator: New Styling, Enhanced Connectivity Features, BlueCruise Technology & Starting MSRP

2025 Lincoln Aviator Summary Points

The 2025 Lincoln Aviator is a three-row crossover that slots below the full-size Navigator. It remains part of the second-generation variant that debuted in 2020.

The 2025 Aviator welcomes an updated façade with enhanced connectivity and infotainment options via the “Lincoln Digital Experience.”

For the first time, Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving assist technology is available for the Aviator.

2025 Lincoln Aviator: What’s New?

The 2025 Lincoln Aviator has received a mild facelift to keep it fresh in the popular midsize crossover segment. It sports a new contoured mesh grille that aligns higher with its refreshed LED headlights. Complimenting the prominent Lincoln star on the reshaped grille are optional LED light strips that glow sequentially when boarding or departing the vehicle.

Reserve, Black Label & Jet Package

Standard on the Aviator Reserve and Black Label is the Lincoln Illumination Package that combines adaptive pixel LED headlights, speed-dependent lighting, adaptive bending lighting, dynamic signature lighting, and an illuminated Lincoln badge on the front grille.

The Black Label receives new paint colors – Whisper Blue Metallic and Cenote Green – while the Reserve has four new interior color themes: Onyx, Hot Chocolate or Harvest Bronze with Onyx accents, and Light Space Gray.

A new and available option for the 2025 Lincoln Aviator is the Jet Package. It includes bespoke-finished 21- or 22-inch wheels, all-season tires, and blacked-out exterior trim

More Standard Features

The 2025 Lincoln Aviator will arrive at dealerships with more standard features to sway discerning buyers. The list includes a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, a cabin purification system, a panoramic vista roof, and an adaptive suspension.

Optional are the awesome 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D stereo and 30-way Perfect Position Front Seats that turn the Aviator into a concert hall on wheels.

2025 Lincoln Aviator in Asher Grey. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

2025 Lincoln Aviator Powertrain

The 2025 Aviator is motivated by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft. of torque. The engine mates to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic. Rear-wheel drive (RWD) is standard while all-wheel drive (AWD) is optional.

Fuel Economy

The current-generation Lincoln Aviator with RWD and its twin-turbo V6 return an EPA-rated 18 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 21 combined. AWD models return an EPA-rated 17/24 city/highway and 20 combined.

Towing Capacity

The current-generation Lincoln Aviator has a max towing capacity of 6,700 lbs. when equipped with the Class III Trailer Tow Package. That max towing figure is achieved regardless of whether the Aviator is RWD or AWD.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The Lincoln Aviator is a six- or seven-seat crossover that offers 43 and 39 inches of legroom in the first and second rows, respectively. The third row provides 29.2 inches of legroom, but the average adult may find the third-row area too snug for comfort.

The saving grace is cargo capacity, which the Lincoln Aviator has in spades. It has 18.2 cubic feet of storage room with the third-row upright, but folding it reveals 41.8 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding the second row provides a massive 77.7 cubic feet, enough to carry larger items.

Lincoln Black Label Invitation

The Lincoln Black Label Invitation interior theme adds another layer of luxury to the already-plush cabin. The package includes open-pore Khaya wood trim with dual-laser etching, Black Onyx leather upholstery, and contrasting stitching.

Buyers also have the option for the Black Label Flight theme for the 2025 Lincoln Aviator. It comprises a tan and ebony interior with dark engine turn appliques to deliver a vintage aeronautical vibe. The overall look and feel resembles old luggage and early flight instrumentation, which makes the Aviator unique among its competitors.

As time goes on, we hope Lincoln will eventually have a Shinola Edition for the Aviator.

2025 Lincoln Aviator interior layout with the optional Jet Package. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Lincoln Digital Experience

Debuting in the 2025 Aviator is a host of connected technologies that the brand calls the Lincoln Digital Experience.

The full system includes a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, all powered by a Google and Android Automotive-based software architecture. Lincoln said the system is configured mainly for voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri when connected using Apple CarPlay.

Furthermore, users can browse, listen, watch, or stream content on Vivaldi, Chrome, YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, and Sirius XM. The gist behind the Lincoln Digital Experience is to sync with the user’s digital lifestyle and display all their favorite apps on the center touchscreen, whether there’s a smartphone nearby or not.

Powering the Lincoln Digital Experience is 5G wireless technology included in the Lincoln Premium connectivity plan. Meanwhile, over-the-air (OTA) updates keep everything optimized.

BlueCruise Driver Assist Technology

The Lincoln Aviator will receive Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist technology for the 2025 model year. As described by Lincoln, BlueCruise assists with braking, acceleration, and steering on applicable roads across the United States and Canada.

BlueCruise capabilities include Lane Change Assist and In-lane Repositioning. Lane Change Assist allows drivers to switch lanes hands-free by activating the turn signal when the path is clear. In-Lane Repositioning provides more space by subtly shifting away from vehicles in adjacent lanes.

BlueCruise is standard for all 2025 Lincoln Aviators and includes a four-year subscription plan. Ford originally debuted the technology in 2021.

BlueCruise, a hands-free highway driving assistant, will assist with braking, acceleration, and steering on applicable roads across the United States and Canada. The system is not meant to replace an alert driver and may have limitations in poor weather. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Safety Ratings & Features

The current-generation Lincoln Aviator earned a series of Good ratings in crashworthiness from the IIHS, along with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

All Aviators leave the factory with Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 2.1, a package of advanced driving aids like evasive steering assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, reverse brake assist, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Lincoln Warranty

The Lincoln Aviator has a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Lincoln offers four extended service plans with coverage terms of up to eight years or 150,000 miles. This comprehensive guide goes through each extended service plan, along with some generalized yearly repair costs for Lincoln vehicles.

Starting MSRP

The 2025 Lincoln Aviator will arrive at dealerships in mid-2024 in Premiere ($59,890), Reserve ($68,890), and Black Label ($88,390) trim grades. The price figures include the $1,395 destination fee.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lincoln Motor Company.