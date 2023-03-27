2024 Subaru Legacy: New Features, Standard AWD, Safety Tech & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Subaru Legacy will arrive at dealerships this fall as the longest-selling Subaru vehicle in America. Subaru’s midsize contender received a comprehensive facelift for the 2023 model year and is unique with its standard all-wheel drivetrain and torquey Boxer four-cylinder engines. The new Legacy is a member of our best midsize sedans list for continuing to offer more features, decent performance, and plenty of safety tech for the price.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The 2024 Subaru Legacy is available with two engine choices. The Base, Premium, and Limited come standard with a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer four-pot with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. Combined with Symmetrical all-wheel drive and an eight-speed CVT automatic transmission, Subaru claims the base engine delivers up to 600 miles of range per tank.

Meanwhile, the Sport and Touring XT have a turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer engine that produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. The blown engine pairs with the same CVT and Symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain to deliver an EPA-estimated 24 in the city, 32 on the highway, and 27 combined.

2024 Subaru Legacy. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru Legacy Safety Features

The 2024 Legacy is standard with Subaru’s EyeSight driving assist technologies. The package includes adaptive cruise control, lane centering, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision braking, and more. In addition, the Legacy Sport and Touring XT features a driver-focus mitigation system and a wide-angle mono camera to identify pedestrians and cyclists on the road.

2024 Subaru Legacy Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2024 Subaru Legacy has five trim variants: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring XT. Below is a breakdown of each trim level and its standard equipment and pricing. The MSRP figures include the $1,090 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Subaru Legacy.

Legacy Base

The Base Legacy starts at $25,985. It has all-power amenities, steering-responsive LED headlights, high beam assist, remote keyless entry, LED interior lighting, a dual seven-inch infotainment system, a rear vision camera, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Legacy Premium

The Premium starts at $28,285. It includes the all-weather package, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel, and a 10-way power driver’s seat on top of all the features from the Base model. Also included are four USB ports, an 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and rear air vents.

Subaru has two optional packages for the Legacy Premium. The first package ($1,000) adds more features like keyless entry, a push-button start, LED fog lights, and more safety nets like automatic emergency braking, lane changing assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. The second package is $2,595. It includes everything from the first package but adds an updated 11.6-inch touchscreen and a power moonroof.

Legacy Sport

The Sport starts at $35,585. Besides having a more powerful turbocharged Boxer engine, the Sport variant has red accents, gray 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, two-tone cloth upholstery with red stitching, LED fog lights, an 11.6-inch touchscreen, a 576-watt Harman Kardon audio system, and a power moonroof. Moreover, additional safety features like reverse automatic braking and a driver-focus mitigation system are standard.

Legacy Limited

The Limited starts at $33,035. It features all the niceties from the Sport yet adds perforated leather-trimmed seats, heated rear seats, rear air vents, and keyless entry. More EyeSight safety features like blind-spot detection, lane-changing assist, and rear cross-traffic alert are standard.

For $2,060 more, Subaru will outfit the Legacy Limited with an 11.6-inch touchscreen, a Harman Kardon audio system, a heated tiller, and a power moonroof.

Legacy Touring XT

The top-of-the-line Touring XT starts at $39,285. It has satin chrome mirror caps with integrated turn signals, Nappa cowhide upholstery, a power moonroof, a heated steering wheel, an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a Harman Kardon audio system, and a 180-degree front-view monitor.

2024 Subaru Legacy interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Legacy Warranty

The 2024 Subaru Legacy leaves the factory in Lafayette, Indiana, with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Our guide to Subaru extended warranties will shed more light on the matter.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

