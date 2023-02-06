2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE: New Electrified Powertrains, Updated Styling & More Interior Tech

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2024 GLE-Class, an updated and refreshed variant of the brand’s popular midsize luxury SUV. It’s not merely a mid-cycle rejuvenation of the second-gen GLE but a comprehensive styling, powertrain, and technology update.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE: What’s New?

Gone is the base RWD variant; all Mercedes GLEs now come with a standard 4MATIC all-wheel drivetrain. Also standard is the brand’s 48V mild-hybrid assist across all available powertrains, offering more pep and responsiveness while lowering fuel consumption.

The most significant change for the 2024 Mercedes GLE-Class is a new plug-in hybrid, appropriately referred to as the GLE 400e 4MATIC. It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that collectively churns out 381 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds and promises to match or exceed the all-electric driving range of its fellow German PHEV rivals like the Audi Q5 TFSI e or the BMW X5 xDrive45e.

Mild Hybrid Powertrains

All non-PHEV variants of the 2024 GLE-Class have gained a 48-Volt mild-hybrid assist system. The base GLE 350 4MATIC has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger and an electric motor with 275 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque, enough to push from zero to 60 mph in seven seconds with a 130 mph top speed.

Meanwhile, the mid-range GLE 450 4MATIC has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six and a similar electric motor that pumps out a combined 395 horsepower and 517 lb-ft. of torque. With those numbers, it accelerates to 60 mph from a dead stop in 5.3 seconds, mightily impressive for a five-seat luxury SUV.

The range-topping GLE 580 4MATIC has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that pumps out 531 horsepower and 722 lb-ft. of torque with mild-hybrid technology. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, enough to match some popular sports cars. But if you need more speed, look no further than the AMG GLE 53 and AMG GLE 63 S. Mercedes-Benz said the former has more torque than before, while the latter will soldier on as the most potent iteration of the 2024 GLE with a 603-horsepower twin-turbo V8.

Subtle Styling Tweaks

It may not look like it, but the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE has benefited from several styling updates to keep it fresh. It has a new front bumper, chrome inserts in the front grille, and restyled LED headlight and taillight designs.

The “AMG Line” exterior treatments are standard for the GLE 580 4MATIC and optional on other models. The package comes with a chrome diamond grille, AMG side sill panels, body-color wheel arches, and an AMG rear bumper with a restyled diffuser. Other changes include new paint colors (Alpine Gray and Twilight Blue Metallic), updated 19 and 20-inch wheel designs, and underbody cladding.

Innovative Technology

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE has a luxurious, tech-filled cabin befitting the three-pointed star. It has a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons to operate the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 12.3-inch MBUX center touchscreen. The latter features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a more competent voice assistant to perform certain functions without blurting out the “Hey Mercedes” keyword.

In addition, there are multiple interior colors available, and you can get the Piano Black Flowing Lines trim from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Other standard features include two 100W rear USB ports and interior ambient lighting.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 4MATIC has an optional Off-Road Engineering Package and a camera-based Trailer Maneuvering Assist system. The former updates the standard dampers with Airmatic air suspension to offer 1.2 inches more ground clearance than stock. The latter enables more manageable and safer towing.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Pricing

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE will arrive at U.S. dealerships later in 2023. Pricing and full trim level information remain forthcoming, but we anticipate a significant price hike versus the current model.

We expect the MSRP to be around $59,000 for the base GLE 350, $69,000 for the GLE 450, and about $86,000 for the GLE 580. The all-new GLE 400e PHEV could start at $75,000. Our free and easy search tools* narrow down which dealerships in your area offer the best pricing on a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE regardless of trim level.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.