2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE SUV & Coupe Arrive With New Styling & Power Upgrades

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE SUV and GLE Coupe are getting a similar nip-and-tuck as the standard GLE-Class. Specifically, the AMG GLE 53 and AMG GLE 63 S will arrive with electrified mild-hybrid powertrains like the non-AMG models. As a result, buyers should expect more power, faster acceleration, and better efficiency without sacrificing practicality or interior room. The Mercedes-AMG GLE-Class in any configuration is a competent all-rounder and comes highly recommended, despite its higher starting MSRP.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE: What’s New?

Though not immediate at first glance, Mercedes-AMG went to town to prep up its uber-fast GLE-Class. It starts with an AMG emblem on the hood, a quirky detail that Mercedes-AMG claims is the new “hallmark for all future AMG models.” In addition, the AMG GLE 53 has a new front fascia with an updated bumper design, jet-wing side air intakes, and redesigned LED taillamps. Meanwhile, the AMG GLE 63 S Coupe has unique 22-inch wheels that are also optional across the range. The standard exterior color palette receives two new hues: Alpine Gray and Twilight Blue Metallic.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE. Photo: MBUSA.

Electrified Powertrains

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine and an electric motor producing 450 horsepower. But with a new software update and a turbocharger upgrade, the folks at Mercedes-AMG squeezed out more torque from the gas engine. Combined with the integrated starter generator (ISG), the AMG GLE 53 now has 561 lb-ft. of torque at its disposal.

On the other hand, the AMG GLE 63 S has a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 that pumps out 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft. of torque. It has a similar electric motor that adds 21 horses and 184 lb-ft. of torque, raising the output to a mesmerizing 624 horses and 811 lb-ft. of torque.

Both variants have a standard AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drivetrain with fully variable torque distribution and a nine-speed automatic. The GLE 63 S has an electronic limited-slip rear differential to improve traction.

How Fast Is The Mercedes-AMG GLE-Class?

The base Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 rushes from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, ensuring you will never be late for the next red light. And with a 155 mph top speed, crossing state lines should be a breeze. But if you desire the quickest GLE-Class, the AMG GLE 63 S is the top dog. It goes from zero to hero in 3.7 seconds and has a 174 mph top speed.

Impressive Towing Numbers

Despite its supercar-baiting performance numbers, Mercedes-AMG claims a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 lbs., matching the towing numbers of the Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

Sport-Luxury Interior

Mercedes-AMG added more standard luxury features to the AMG GLE 53 and AMG GLE 63 S. The standard heated and ventilated seats come exclusively in premium cowhide with new color combos like brown/black or beige/black. The AMG GLE 53 has a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, adaptive high-beam assist, and a Burmester audio system. Other goodies include a performance exhaust, standard navigation with MBUX augmented reality, and a unique steering wheel.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S has its fair share of interior updates. The SUV and Coupe body styles have the brand’s Air Balance Package (an air purification and fragrance system), a heads-up display, AMG-specific logo projectors on the front doors, and multi-contour front seats.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE Pricing

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 and GLE 63 S will arrive in mid-2023. The MSRP remains unannounced, but we estimate it will start at about $81,500 for the GLE 53 and $125,000 for the GLE 63 S.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.