2024 Mazda CX-90: Powertrains, Trim Levels, Seating Configurations, Pricing & More

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 debuted in early 2023 as the Japanese automaker’s flagship three-row SUV. We’re still not convinced by the CX-90’s styling cues, but it rides on an all-new, rear-biased platform with a stretched wheelbase to deliver more room while reputedly remaining a blast to drive (as all Mazdas usually are).

Mazda has announced the MSRP figures for the CX-90 seven-seat crossover. It will arrive in the spring of 2023 in no less than 11 trim models.

Mazda CX-90 Powertrain: Hybrid & PHEV

We first reported that the CX-90 would arrive with a standard hybrid and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. As it turns out, there’ll be two CX-90 hybrid variants. The CX-90 3.3 Turbo has a 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six gas engine and a 48-volt M-Hybrid boost system. It pumps out 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft. of torque on regular unleaded fuel while returning an EPA-estimated 24 city, 28 highway, and 25 combined.

Meanwhile, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo S has a highly-tuned 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six and M-Hybrid boost. As a result, Mazda claims up to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque on a steady diet of premium fuel. Those numbers spell trouble for competitors like the new Toyota Highlander or Honda Pilot. The former has ditched its potent V6 in favor of a gutsy 265-horsepower turbo four-pot, while the Honda’s V6 has less power and torque than the Mazda’s hybrid. Moreover, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo S returns 23 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 25 combined.

The CX-90 PHEV has a smaller naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine, a 48-volt e-Skyactiv plug-in hybrid electric motor, and a 17.9 kWh battery pack. Together, the system churns out 323 horsepower, 369 lb-ft. of torque, and all-electric driving capabilities, although Mazda has yet to announce how fast and how long.

All CX-90s have an eight-speed automatic gearbox and i-Activ all-wheel drive. Helping the fun-to-drive cause is the automaker’s Kinematic Posture Control system (software that eliminates body lift through corners, first seen in the MX-5 Miata) and Intelligent Drive Select driving modes.

Mazda CX-90 Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 will arrive at dealerships in 11 trim variants, which seems bewildering and unusually high. Nonetheless, below is a summary of each trim and the appropriate equipment and pricing information. Note that the MSRP figures include the $1,375 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* will show which dealerships have the best deals on a CX-90 in your area.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo

The Mazda CX-90 3.3 Turbo is available in five distinct trim models: Select, Preferred, Preferred Plus, Turbo Premium, and Turbo Premium Plus.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select

The base Mazda CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select starts at $40,970. It offers seating for up to eight, leatherette upholstery, paddle shifters, a cowhide tiller, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, and an eight-way power driver’s seat. Furthermore, it has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, an eight-speaker audio system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

It may be the entry-level Mazda CX-90, but the Select has premium embellishments like 19-inch alloy wheels, a power liftgate, roof rails, automatic on/off LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, black exterior trim, and a black-finish honeycomb front grille.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo Preferred

The 3.3 Turbo Preferred starts at $44,820. It’s available in a seven-seat configuration with second-row captain’s chairs and a bench seat for the third row. It has all the standard features from the base Turbo Select trim. Still, it gains a power moonroof, black or greige cowhide upholstery, heated front seats, a power passenger seat, six USB-C charging points, and retractable second-row window shades.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo Preferred Plus

The 3.3 Turbo Preferred Plus adds new Mi-Drive driving modes (Sport, Off-Road, and Towing), a heads-up display, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a 5,000-lbs. max towing capacity when properly equipped. The Preferred Plus has a $47,275 starting MSRP.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium

The 3.3 Turbo Premium starts at $50,275. It has a seven-seat cabin with second-row captain’s chairs, 21-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, and chrome exterior trim. Other upgrades include a 12-speaker Bose audio system, driver seat memory settings, ambient lighting, and SiriusXM satellite radio.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus

The 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus starts at $51,650. It offers black or white Nappa leather upholstery, a heated tiller, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, touch controls for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto-dimming door mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer, among many others.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo S

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 3.3 Turbo S is available in three trim variants: Turbo S, Turbo S Premium, and Turbo S Premium Plus.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo S

The base CX-90 3.3 Turbo S starts at $53,125 and will go on sale in two configurations: a seven-seater with second-row bench seats and a two-seat third row or a six-seater with second-row captain’s chairs. Moreover, it has 21-inch machine-finish alloy wheels, adaptive front lights, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, body-color wheel arches, and standard features from the Turbo Premium Plus trim.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium

The 3.3 Turbo S Premium starts at $57,825. Unique to this trim is a “Driver Personalization System” that recognizes the driver using facial scanning and memorizes the desired vehicle settings. In addition, the Turbo S Premium has six seats with captain’s chairs for the second row. Standard features include black or white Nappa leather, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel with memory settings, automatic folding and dimming side mirrors, and more.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus

The Mazda CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus starts at $61,325. For the money, it has second-row captain’s chairs, front and second-row ventilated seats, quilted Nappa leather upholstery, suede interior trim, maple wood trim, a two-tone leather steering wheel, and upgraded ambient lighting.

CX-90 PHEV

The Mazda CX-90 PHEV will arrive in three available packages: Preferred, Premium, and Premium Plus.

CX-90 PHEV Preferred

The base CX-90 PHEV Preferred starts at $48,820. It has an EV drive mode from its Mi-Drive selector that enables it to run on purely electric power. Furthermore, it offers an eight or seven-seat cabin while mirroring the standard features of the Turbo Preferred trim.

CX-90 PHEV Premium

The Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium starts at $54,275 and is available with a seven-seat cabin. It also gains a towing drive mode that unlocks a 3,500-lbs. max towing capacity. The standard features include a 12-speaker Bose audio system, wireless smartphone charging, a power sunroof, 21-inch wheels, and more.

CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus

The range-topping Mazda CX-90 PHEV is the Premium Plus. It starts at $58,325, has black or white Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and heated second-row seats.

2024 Mazda CX-90 Safety Features

The CX-90 Hybrid and PHEV come with i-Activesense. The package includes smart city brake support, blind-spot monitoring, radar cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear seat alert, and rear cross-traffic alert. More advanced safety features are available across higher trim variants like front and rear parking sensors, turn-across traffic braking, 360-degree monitoring, and front cross-traffic alert, to mention a few.

