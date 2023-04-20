2024 Lincoln Nautilus: Third-Gen Luxury Crossover Gets Revamped Styling & Classy Digital Cabin

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus makes good use of its reconfigured C2 platform, a similar architecture that underpins other Ford models like the Bronco Sport and best-selling Maverick compact pickup. But unlike those mainstream vehicles, the Lincoln Nautilus has a few bells and whistles to make potential BMW X5 or Genesis GV80 buyers pause for a second look.

If the relatively affordable MSRP and generous standard equipment are not enough to sway buyers, then the 2024 Nautilus’ reimagined digital cabin might do the trick. “The 2024 Nautilus will elevate our portfolio and offer our global clients an all-new, compelling SUV with connected experiences and features that make it just as fun to drive as it is to relax in,” said Dianne Craig, President of Lincoln.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus: What’s New?

The 2024 Nautilus is the third-generation variant of Lincoln’s MKX that debuted in 2007. After adopting the Nautilus nameplate for the second-gen model in 2019, Lincoln is pulling all the stops to make the third-gen Nautilus worthy of competing with the Europeans and South Koreans in the segment. Lincoln has dumped the V6 of the outgoing variant to make room for an optional hybrid powertrain, a continuously variable automatic transmission, and standard all-wheel drive.

Optional Hybrid Power

The standard engine remains a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger with 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft. of torque. It connects to an eight-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels via standard all-wheel drive. Although EPA figures at the time of this writing are still forthcoming, Lincoln claims the 2024 Nautilus will yield better fuel economy numbers than the outgoing model with the same engine (21 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 23 combined).

However, most of the chatter focuses on the new Nautilus’ optional hybrid powertrain, featuring a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine and a 100 kW electric motor that delivers 310 horsepower. It, too, has a standard all-wheel drivetrain, but it gets a CVT gearbox instead of the eight-speed automatic. The big question is, will the hybrid muster enough oomph to outpace the previous 2.7-liter V6 engine, a potent and silky power unit with 335 horsepower and 380 lb-ft. of torque?

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label in Chroma Caviar. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Sanctuary of Screens

The redesigned façade is worthy of praise, but the all-new Lincoln Nautilus’ dashboard is now a two-tier affair, a welcome change from the sea of screen-heavy layouts we’ve been getting recently. It has an 11.1-inch infotainment touchscreen front and center, but slightly above it is a 48-inch screen spanning the entire second-tier part of the dashboard.

Lincoln said owners can personalize their content on the widespan display, which means you can drive with any combo of navigation, weather information, clock, music settings, and vehicle info, all accessible at a glance.

More Luxurious Interior

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus has more luxury features and detailing than before. It has shimmering control knobs, crystal-inspired detailing, sumptuous leather, and more soft-touch materials to reinforce the feeling of luxury inside the cabin. Moreover, Lincoln Rejuvenate uses the adaptive suspension, ambient lighting, screen visuals, massaging seats, and curated scents to pamper occupants. These unique, seemingly over-the-top features appear to be inspired by Lincoln’s latest concept vehicles.

The standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather-wrapped two-spoke tiller with a flat top, heated and ventilated seats, and remote keyless entry. On the outside, it has redesigned LED headlights, new LED taillights with animation, an illuminated Lincoln star, and a new front light bar.

Available on all trim variants of the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is the Jet Appearance package. It includes high-gloss 22-inch wheels, two-tone paint, anodized black exterior trim, and more. Meanwhile, the Black Label offers a Redwood package for an interior that “mimics the warmth and beauty of the redwood forest,” Lincoln said. Finally, there’s an available Revel Ultima audio system with 28 speakers to deliver crisp-sounding driving tunes.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus with Redwood interior theme. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2

The Nautilus will arrive at showrooms with Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2, an updated version of the brand’s hands-free driving tech that now promises to deliver a “more human-like driving feel.” It now has a hands-free lane-changing feature with in-lane repositioning. In addition, Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 offers advanced driving assistance tech like automatic high beams, forward collision mitigation, blind-spot warnings, and rear-cross traffic alert, among others.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is available in six trims models: Premiere ($51,810), Premiere Hybrid ($53,310), Reserve ($56,145), Reserve Hybrid ($57,645), Black Label ($75,860), and Black Label Hybrid ($77,360). The MSRP figures here include the $1,395 destination charge.

The pricing is a considerable jump from the outgoing Nautilus, with the base Premiere costing about $5,000 more. Meanwhile, the order books for the 2024 Nautilus are open, and the first deliveries will begin in early 2024.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lincoln Motor Company.