2024 Kia Seltos: Styling Updates, More Horsepower, New X-Line Trim, Pricing & More

Fresh from its nomination as one of our best small SUVs and crossovers for 2023, Kia has given the Seltos a comprehensive update to make it even more desirable to buyers. Changes to the 2024 Kia Seltos include a more prominent “tiger nose” grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new taillights, fresh wheel designs, and new paint colors. Kia’s decision to add more horsepower to its range-topping 1.6-liter turbocharged gas engine is worthy of praise, a welcome addition to keep pace with the peppy Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

“Our stable of capable SUVs is stronger than ever,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP of Kia America. “The Seltos has been a mighty performer since its introduction, and it serves as the perfect gateway into our bigger and more capable SUVs when the consumer is ready to step up.”

2024 Kia Seltos: What’s New?

Let’s discuss that engine, a 1.6-liter four-banger with direct injection and turbocharging. It used to have 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. However, the Mazda CX-30 Turbo has a larger displacement mill with 250 horses and 320 lb-ft. of torque, enough to make it the zippiest of the lot. Although Kia responded with aplomb for its 2024 Seltos.

The revised 1.6-liter turbocharged Gamma engine now has 20 more horsepower, raising the output to 195. It’s not enough to outpace the Mazda, but the CX-30 and Seltos have different intents. The more potent engine connects to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and it still offers standard front-wheel or an optional all-wheel drivetrain.

Meanwhile, the base 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder remains unchanged with 146 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. of torque, driving the front or all four wheels using a CVT gearbox. Kia’s on-demand all-wheel drivetrain has a center-locking differential to split the power evenly between the front and rear wheels.

2024 Kia Seltos. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Kia Seltos X-Line Trim

New for 2024 is the X-Line that slots between the mid-tier Seltos EX and range-topping Seltos SX. The X-Line gets distinctive badging, a bespoke gunmetal front grille, custom 18-inch wheels, a standard roof rack, and gloss black exterior trim.

Panoramic Infotainment

The 2024 Kia Seltos has an available panoramic infotainment display consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch center screen. Meanwhile, the standard offering is an updated 4.2-inch instrument cluster with digital gauges. Unfortunately, Kia’s press release did not mention the available connectivity features, but we reckon Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi hotspots are standard.

In addition, the 2024 Seltos has an array of new Kia Connect functionalities like over-the-air (OTA) updates and a “Digital Key 2 Touch” feature that uses an iPhone, Apple Watch, or Samsung Galaxy device to lock or unlock the doors.

2024 Kia Seltos Safety Ratings

The Kia Seltos is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a 4 out of 5-star rating from NHTSA in 2023. We expect the 2024 Seltos to follow in the footsteps of the outgoing model on the safety front.

Kia has given the 2024 Seltos more driving aids like forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot collision warning, and an intelligent speed limit warning system. Meanwhile, driver attention warning, high beam assist, lane following assist, and a rearview monitor remain standard across the board.

2024 Kia Seltos interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Kia Seltos Warranty

Kia’s excellent warranties extend to the 2024 Seltos. All trims have a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/100,000-mile anti-perforation warranty, and a five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan.

Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty could prove beneficial. Our comprehensive guide to Kia extended warranties will shed light on the matter.

2024 Kia Seltos: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Kia Seltos will arrive at dealerships in the first half of 2023 in five trim variants: LX ($25,715), S ($26,315), EX ($27,115), X-Line ($30,015), and SX ($31,315). The MSRP figures include the $1,325 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Kia Seltos.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.