2024 Kia Forte: Sleek Small Sedan Offers a Turbo Engine, Good Fuel Economy & Affordable Starting MSRP

The 2024 Kia Forte is the South Korean automaker’s bang-for-the-buck contender against segment leaders like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Elantra, the latter with which it shares a platform. The 2023 Kia Forte only had minor updates after receiving a comprehensive nip-and-tuck for the 2022 model year. That said, the 2024 Kia Forte is mostly unchanged from the 2023 model.

2024 Kia Forte: What’s New?

Despite its sportier-looking body and punchy turbocharged engine, the Forte is more of an economical highway cruiser that spoils buyers with plenty of convenience and tech features. For the 2024 model year, the Forte offers 15.3 cubic feet of trunk space, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat, and an optional Harman Kardon audio system for the GT and GT Line trim levels.

The Forte GT-Line has a repackaged ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) lineup that now includes front collision alerts. This driving aid combines navigation-based cruise control, highway driver assist, front collision alert, and an electronic parking brake.

Furthermore, Kia will no longer offer the GT-Line Tech Package for the 2024 Forte.

2024 Kia Forte Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The LX, LXS, and GT-Line have a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to the front wheels using a standard continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The tepid combination delivers an outstanding EPA-estimated 30/41 city/highway and 34 mpg combined.

Meanwhile, the Forte GT has a punchy 1.6-liter turbocharged four-banger with 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. The blown motor has an updated seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or an optional six-speed manual transmission. As expected, the automatic delivers an EPA-estimated 27 in the city, 35 on the highway, and 30 mpg combined, while the manual can only muster 22/31 city/highway and 26 combined.

The 2024 Kia Forte has a 14-gallon tank.

2024 Kia Forte. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2024 Kia Forte Starting MSRP & Trim Levels

The 2024 Kia Forte is available in LX, LXS, GT-Line, and GT grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the corresponding MSRP. The price figures below are inclusive of the $1,125 destination charge.

LX

The base LX starts at $20,915. It has 15-inch steel wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, audio buttons on the steering wheel, and cruise control.

LXS

The LXS starts at $21,415. It adds 16-inch alloys, custom interior trim, and 60/40 folding rear seats on top of the standard features from the base LX trim.

GT-Line

The mid-tier GT-Line starts at $23,415. It has more niceties like LED headlights, LED fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, a flat-bottom leather steering wheel, an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker stereo, and navigation.

GT

The range-topping GT starts at $25,615 (DCT automatic) and $26,315 (manual). Yes, the manual is costlier than the dual-clutch automatic. However, both share LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, an updated exhaust system, wireless smartphone charging, faux leather seats with red stitching, and rear air vents.

Kia Forte Safety Ratings & Features

The Forte earned four out of five stars from NHTSA and Good ratings from the IIHS in the crashworthiness category. In addition, every Forte has a generous lineup of standard driving aids like forward collision avoidance, driver attention warning, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, and lane departure warning.

Kia Forte Warranty

The Kia Forte has a sterling five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Despite having one of the industry’s most comprehensive warranties, there are options to extend the warranty on any Kia vehicle, including the Forte, if the factory coverage is not enough for any reason.

