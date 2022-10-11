2024 GMC Sierra HD: Power Upgrades, Revised Styling, AT4X Trim & More

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD will arrive at dealerships in early 2023 with a few changes in store. All trim variants get updated styling cues with reshaped front bumpers, new grille designs, and bespoke materials. The lineup will also include the first-ever Sierra HD Denali Ultimate, which has enough luxury features to make it the most premium and tech-filled Sierra yet. The General is also lining up the Sierra HD AT4X for release later in 2023 as the most off-road capable Sierra HD yet.

“The new and enhanced 2024 Sierra HD builds on an already winning foundation,” said Duncan Aldred, Vice President of Global Buick and GMC. “The truck elevates the HD segment with the introductions of the Denali Ultimate trim and will soon add the seriously capable AT4X trim, further strengthening the dominance of the GMC truck portfolio.”

2024 GMC Sierra HD: What’s New?

Apart from the cosmetic updates, more changes are in store for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD, namely a few mechanical upgrades first seen in the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD. The standard 6.6-liter gasoline-fed V8 now has a 10-speed Allison automatic transmission that GMC said has smaller “steps” between gear changes, allowing for more efficient use of the truck’s 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft. of torque.

Meanwhile, the optional 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel V8 also gets the 10-speed Allison automatic gearbox to pair with its higher output. The diesel mill now has 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft. of torque, with most of the twist arriving as early as 1,600 rpm. According to GMC, the diesel offers 25 percent more low-end torque to enhance the truck’s towing and hauling prowess.

The new GMC Sierra HD remains available in 2500 HD and 3500 HD models in regular, extended, and crew cab body styles. Dual rear-wheel variants are available for the 3500 HD and offer up to 36,000 lbs. of towing when properly configured. Additionally, the 2500 HD can tow up to 22,500 lbs. when properly equipped, a 4,000 lbs. increase over the outgoing Sierra HD.

2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali (3500 dually). Photo: GMC.

Sierra HD Denali Ultimate

New for 2024 is the Sierra HD Denali Ultimate. Befitting of the most luxurious Sierra HD, the Denali Ultimate has bespoke exterior trim like a Vader chrome front grille, glossy black accents, custom 20-inch machined wheels, power side steps, GMC’s six-way MultiPro tailgate, and a banging Kicker premium audio system. It comes with the 6.6-liter Duramax mill and Allison 10-speed automatic transmission driving all four wheels.

Meanwhile, the premium touches extend inside with full-grain leather upholstery, cowhide door panels, stainless steel speaker grilles, 16-way power and massaging front seats, a microsuede headliner, open-pore Paldao wood trim, and a power sunroof. It also has a 15-inch multi-color heads-up display and a rear camera mirror.

Safety Features & Trailering Tech

All 2024 GMC Sierra HD trucks have a collection of advanced driver assistance features like lane departure warning, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, automatic high beams, and a following distance indicator. Moreover, the available ProGrade Trailering System adds more gadgets and gizmos for more effortless towing.

The package includes a trailer side blind zone alert system, adaptive cruise control with trailering, a new GCW alert feature (warns the driver if the trailer weight exceeds the truck’s Gross Combined Weight Rating), and an available transparent trailer view for gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers. The new GMC Sierra HD offers up to 14 camera views, including hitch guidance, bed view, and rear side view.

2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate interior layout. Photo: GMC.

Screens Galore

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD has a 13.4-inch tablet-style infotainment touchscreen display in its highest configuration. Lower trim variants get a seven and eight-inch touchscreen display. New for 2024 is a massive 15-inch heads-up display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, all with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

2024 GMC Sierra HD: Pricing & Availability

The new GMC Sierra HD will go on sale in the first quarter of 2023, with the AT4X trim reaching dealerships in mid-2023. Pricing and other information remain forthcoming. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which GMC dealers in your area have the best pricing on Sierra HD trucks.

