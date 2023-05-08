2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Debuts With Extreme Off-Road Package, Unique CrabWalk Feature & Oodles of Torque

American legacy automaker GMC has unveiled the 3X trim for its Hummer EV pickup and SUV. Arriving in 2023 for the Hummer EV pickup and the 2024 model year for the Hummer EV SUV, the 3X trim will offer higher range numbers and a sportier demeanor. Meanwhile, buyers could select the Extreme Off-Road Package for the GMC Hummer EV 3X with chunkier wheels and more rugged off-road upgrades.

“GMC has long been a leader in professional-grade trucks, and the GMC Hummer EV continues to rock the establishment, setting new standards in technology, capability, and maneuverability,” said Al Oppenheiser, Chief Engineer, GMC Hummer EV. “Our unwavering goal was to develop an off-road capable super truck right from the factory, and we’re excited to show the world what 100-plus years of vehicle development know-how can do when applied to EV power.”

GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup

The 2023 GMC Hummer EV 3X will share most of its hardware with the Edition 1 model, which means three electric motors (one in the front and two in the back), a large Ultium battery pack, and a GM-estimated 11,500 lb-ft. of torque to go along with no less than 1,000 horsepower. The standard equipment for the 3X includes 22-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires. GM claims a driving range of 355 miles in this configuration and up to 8,500 lbs. of max towing capacity.

Moreover, the Extreme Off-Road Package adds 18-inch wheels, 35-inch mud terrain tires, built-in assist steps, underbody cameras, and more skid plates to protect the undercarriage from bumps and scrapes. GM promises up to 329 miles of range and up to 7,500 lbs. of max towing, identical numbers to the Edition 1.

GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV

GMC said the 2024 Hummer EV SUV will debut with a tri-motor setup in Edition 1 and 3X trim levels, good for about 830 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft. of torque. The standard features include 22-inch wheels, 35-inch all-terrain tires, and up to 314 miles of range from its 800V Ultium batteries.

In addition, the Extreme Off-Road Package features similar content like underbody cameras, chunkier 35-inch mud tires on 18-inch off-road wheels, and more. GM said the off-road variant achieves 298 miles of range, while the Edition 1 and 3X could tow up to 7,500 lbs.

Photo GMC.

Oozing With Tech

The Edition 1 and 3X trims of the Hummer EV pickup and SUV will come loaded with all the usual features that made headlines when the former landed in dealerships in 2022. For example, GMC said four-wheel steering, CrabWalk, Extract Mode, and the Watts to Freedom drag mode are standard. Furthermore, it has adaptive suspension and a torque-vectoring four-wheel drivetrain with front and rear locking differentials to conquer wild terrain.

GM Super Cruise

The 3X trims of the Hummer EV pickup and SUV come standard with GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance technology. Super Cruise works with the vehicle’s impressive lineup of advanced safety nets like forward collision warning, blind-spot warning, lane-keeping assist, automated parking, a 360-degree camera, and more.

GMC Hummer EV 3X: Pricing & Availability

GMC said reservations for the 2023 Hummer EV pickup and 2024 Hummer EV SUV are full. However, the automaker has yet to reveal when it will start accepting new orders, nor did it mention anything about the MSRP. Still, expect the base prices to start around $99,995 for the GMC Hummer EV 3X pickup and upwards of $100,000 for the Hummer EV 3X SUV.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: GMC.