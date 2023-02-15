2024 Chevy Trailblazer: Refreshed Styling, Bigger Screens & More Safety Tech

The 2024 Chevy Trailblazer has received a few updates to keep it competitive against contemporaries like the Mazda CX-30, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Kona. Unfortunately, the Trailblazer’s rather hefty base price is one factor that kept us from including it in our best small SUVs and crossovers list despite having a roomy cabin.

The Chevy Trailblazer reentered the scene in 2021 as the middle ground between the brand’s subcompact Trax and larger Blazer SUV. Time will tell if the 2024 Trailblazer’s cosmetic changes and tech upgrades are enough for potential buyers to sign the dotted line. We like what we’re seeing now, but we still can’t get over the Trailblazer’s lackluster powertrains.

2024 Chevy Trailblazer: What’s New?

Chevrolet gave its 2024 Trailblazer a refreshed front fascia, redesigned headlights, and new front grille designs across the lineup. Other changes include new wheels and an extended Cacti Green and Copper Harbor Metallic color palette.

Moreover, Chevrolet ditched the outgoing Trailblazer’s minuscule infotainment screens for a more expansive 11-inch center display. The bigger screen offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also new is an eight-inch instrument cluster for the driver.

2024 Chevy Trailblazer Activ. Photo: Chevrolet.

Gutsy Three-Cylinder Engines

What hasn’t changed is what’s under the hood of the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer. The standard powertrain is a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder that generates 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft. of torque. It pairs with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels.

The numbers seem good on paper, but the most redeeming factor of this small engine is the fuel economy. Although the 2024 model has yet to receive its EPA rating at the time of this writing, the 2023 Trailblazer with the 1.2-liter returns 29 in the city, 31 on the highway, and a combined 30 mpg.

If you need the surefooted grip of an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD), the Trailblazer obliges with a more potent turbocharged 1.3-liter three-cylinder with 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft. of torque. AWD Trailblazers have a slick nine-speed automatic instead of a CVT. Fuel mileage for the 2023 model is an EPA-estimated 26 in the city, 30 on the highway, and 28 combined, decent numbers for a turbocharged and AWD small crossover.

2024 Chevy Trailblazer RS. Photo: Chevrolet.

More Standard Equipment

The 2024 Chevy Trailblazer will come in four trim variants: LS, LT, Activ, and RS. The range-topping Trailblazer RS has a bespoke mesh front grille, blacked-out exterior trim, an available two-tone roof design, dual chrome exhaust tips, and new 19-inch wheels.

Meanwhile, Trailblazer Activ has custom rugged tires and an off-road suspension to better cope with loose terrain. In addition, all Trailblazers now get cruise control, push-button start, and an HD rear camera.

Chevy Safety Assist

All 2024 Trailblazers feature Chevy Safety Assist as standard. The package includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, automatic high beams, and more.

Chevy Factory Warranty

Chevy vehicles leave the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on how often you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before making a decision, see this comprehensive guide to Chevrolet extended warranties.

2024 Chevy Trailblazer: Pricing & Availability

Chevrolet said the 2024 Trailblazer should grace dealerships by the fall of 2023. The LS and LT are expected to start at $24,395 and $25,595, while the Activ and RS will both start at $28,395 (the MSRP figures include the $1,295 destination fee). Our free and easy search tools* show which Chevy dealerships have the best deals in your area on a new Trailblazer.

