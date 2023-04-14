2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 & ZR2 Bison: New Flagship Off-Roaders Combine Muscle & Poise

American legacy automaker Chevrolet gave its 2024 Silverado HD a comprehensive makeover to keep it competitive against Ford and Ram in the wild. In addition, it has now unveiled the newest member of the Silverado HD family, the ZR2 and ZR2 Bison, as the latest flagship off-roaders of the bowtie brand. It’s the first time the ZR2 magic has made its way to the big, bad Silverado HD; it follows the same formula that made the Colorado ZR2 and Silverado 1500 ZR2 popular among Chevy enthusiasts. And Chevy fans know the ZR2 badge offers more than just aggressive styling cues.

“The all-new Silverado HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison provide the off-road performance our customers have come to expect from a ZR2, with the towing and payload capabilities our HD customers demand,” said Michael MacPhee, Director of Chevrolet Trucks Marketing. “It’s for those who want their tow rig to be just as cool as the toys it’s hauling.”

2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2: What’s New?

The Silverado HD ZR2 is available in a crew cab body with a standard cargo bed. Under the hood is the brand’s 6.6-liter gasoline V8 or an optional 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8. The gas-fed engine generates 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft. of torque, while the diesel pumps out 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft. of torque. Both engines connect to an Allison 10-speed automatic and a four-wheel drivetrain.

Model-exclusive features include a revised front grille, custom wheel arch moldings, integrated mudguards, and a “flow-tie” emblem on the front grille. Unique to the ZR2 are Multimatic DSSV spool-valve shock absorbers that Chevy claims are reinforced for severe off-road duty while still offering a smooth highway ride.

Moreover, it has 18 x 9-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory mud tires and a 1.5-inch higher ground clearance. Bespoke to the Silverado HD ZR2 are the revised steering knuckles, reinforced front upper and lower control arms, and an Off-Road driving mode to make mincemeat of the outdoors.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. Photo: Chevrolet.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2: Max Towing & Payload

Towing and payload numbers will depend on the engine. The gasoline V8 unlocks 3,400 lbs. of payload capacity and a max tow rating of 16,000 lbs. Meanwhile, the Duramax diesel V8 has a 3,200 lbs. max payload capacity and a max tow rating of 18,500 lbs.

Silverado HD ZR2 Bison: Hardcore Off-Roading

Chevrolet partnered with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) to raise the ZR’2 off-road prowess. Called the Bison, it packs an impressive list of upgrades over a regular ZR2, like custom gloss black AEV wheels, stamped-steel front and rear bumpers, and underbody skid plates to protect the steering rack, transfer case, and exhaust. In addition, the HD ZR2 Bison receives model-specific badges and AEV logos on the front seat headrests.

The best part is both the Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison are available with optional bed steps, a Multi-Flex tailgate, a DuraBed cargo box, and other neat stuff found in a standard Silverado HD.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Bison. Photo: Chevrolet.

Upscale Interior

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, while the premium leather upholstery is a two-tone black and gray affair. It also inherited the flow-under console and wireless smartphone charger of the standard Silverado HD. The optional extras include a 15-inch heads-up display (HUD) and an HD Surround Vision system.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2: Summer Arrival

Chevy promises the all-new Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison will arrive at dealerships in Q3 2023, just in time for your next summer adventure. However, Chevy will release the pricing information closer to the intended launch date. In the meantime, our free and easy search tools* will help you locate dealers in your area that have the best deals on Chevy HD trucks.

