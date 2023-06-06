2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison: Raising The Stakes With Monster Tires & Proven AEV Off-Road Hardware

American legacy automaker Chevrolet has unveiled its newest Colorado ZR2 Bison, the most hardcore and all-conquering midsize truck from the bowtie brand. The 2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison was tested and proven on the Rubicon Trail by off-road champion Chad Hall, proof of the truck’s go-anywhere capabilities. However, the ZR2 Bison is upping the ante with its plethora of AEV off-road hardware, the most oversized tires in the segment, and a suspension designed for a mixture of work and play.

2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison: What’s New?

Chevrolet and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) began collaborating in 2019 with the first-ever Colorado ZR2 Bison. As it turns out, buyers can’t get enough of factory-modded off-road trucks, so Chevy followed the same recipe with its Silverado HD ZR2 Bison to cover the heavy-duty truck market. But with the Ford Ranger Raptor and Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter mudding the waters, Chevy knew the old recipe wouldn’t exactly cut it for the 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison.

The most significant talking point is the tires, particularly Goodyear Wrangler Territory mud tires. Measuring a whopping 35 inches (315/70R17) across, the Colorado ZR2 Bison and its Silverado HD ZR2 Bison stablemate are the only Chevy production trucks fitted with 35-inch mud tires from the factory – bigger and meaner than the tires on a Ranger Raptor or Tacoma Trailhunter.

But it wasn’t easy. Chevy engineers had to relocate the front axle 3.1 inches forward, redesign the front fenders, and widen the tracks (an inch or so wider than a stock ZR2) to make room for those monster meats. Of course, the Colorado ZR2 Bison has exclusive AEV hardware like the winch-capable front bumper, rear bumper, fender flares, and custom 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels to seal the deal.

2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison. Photo: Chevrolet.

Multimatic Jounce Control Dampers

Debuting for the 2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison is a retuned Multimatic suspension system with bespoke jounce control dampers in the front and rear. The latter enables softer landings and better durability when playing on harsh terrain despite offering a similar 9.9 and 11.6 inches of wheel travel in the front and rear as a standard ZR2. But with its new 35-inch mud tires, the Bison has a 1.5-inch higher ground clearance at 12.2 inches.

In addition, it has stellar underbody protection courtesy of Boron steel skid plates and rocker protectors, all the more to keep flying stones and debris from raining on your underbody.

Turbocharged Power

It would have been sweeter if Chevy gave the Colorado ZR2 Bison a bit more oomph, but we’re not complaining about its 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft. of torque. The package includes an eight-speed automatic gearbox, an all-wheel drivetrain, and locking front and rear differentials.

Meanwhile, the ZR2 Bison gains a new launch control feature in Baja mode shared with the regular ZR2. It automatically detects the road surface to maximize traction and grip. All the driver needs to do is press the brake pedal, put the gas pedal to the metal, and release the brake to go from zero to hero over sand, grass, mud, or dirt.

Colorado ZR2 Bison: Towing & Payload

The Colorado ZR2 Bison can tow up to 5,500 lbs. with a max payload of 1,050 lbs. Moreover, the Bison offers a 38.2-degree approach angle, a 26-degree departure angle, and a 26.9-degree breakover angle, numbers that fortify the Bison’s go-anywhere pedigree.

2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison underbody. Photo: Chevrolet.

The Colorado ZR2 Bison may be Chevy’s most off-road capable midsize truck, but the cabin has niceties to make your off-roading experience more pleasurable. It has a digital instrument cluster and an 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in and wireless smartphone connectivity for Apple and Android devices. AEV touches include custom badging on the front headrests and rugged floor liners to keep the cabin tidy.

On the safety front, all Colorado ZR2 Bisons feature automatic high beams, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure alerts, following distance indicators, and front pedestrian braking.

2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison Pricing

The first deliveries of the 2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison will arrive at dealerships in Q3 2023, while the automaker promises to reveal the official MSRP figures closer to that time. A little bird told us the base price may start above $60,000. That’s a massive figure for a Colorado, but you’re getting a lot with the Bison ZR2.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison Gallery

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.