2024 Acura Integra Type S: Reborn Performance Nameplate Has The Gravitas to Match The Hype

Lest you forget, the first Acura Integra Type R that debuted in 1995 was regarded by many as the best front-wheel drive production car ever made. With that in mind, no stone was left unturned for the 2024 Acura Integra Type S, the rebirth of a legendary performance nameplate we never thought would see the light of day.

The 2024 Integra Type S won’t be a hard sell to hardcore Honda and Acura fans with fond memories of the fire-breathing, naturally-aspirated, high-revving VTEC engines of yore. The question is whether the Integra Type S draws in younger buyers to the brand despite competing directly with Honda’s Civic Type R, with the knowledge that the Honda has a lower base price and is essentially the same car as the Acura.

“The new Acura Integra Type S puts turbocharged performance and design at the gateway to our brand,” said Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President of Acura National Sales. “The Type S builds upon its incredible performance with significant enhancements to all elements of the driving experience without compromising interior refinement or daily drivability.”

The Most Potent Integra

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is the most potent iteration of the nameplate and has more power than Honda’s almighty Civic Type R despite sharing the same performance-honed hardware. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with VTEC and direct injection, pumping out 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque. Despite having the same level of torque, it has five more horses than the Civic Type R with its less-restrictive active exhaust valve.

Despite weighing 30 lbs. more than a Civic Type R, the Integra Type S has a power-to-weight ratio of just 10.1 lbs. per horsepower and a specific output of 160 horsepower per liter, impressive numbers for a sport-luxury sedan. The engine sends power to the front wheels using a short-throw six-speed manual gearbox with automatic rev-matching and a limited-slip differential. The Acura Integra Type S will put Honda’s reputation for making one of the slickest and most engaging manual transmissions in the business to the test.

2024 Acura Integra Type S. Photo: Acura.

Beauty With A Purpose

Acura claims all body panels forward of the A-pillars are bespoke to the Integra Type S. It has a larger diamond Pentagon front grille, a vented aluminum hood, and a broader opening in the front bumper to feed the intercooler. In addition, the Type S has a subtle decklid spoiler, a gloss black diffuser, and a trio of center-mounted exhaust tips in the back, like in the Civic Type R.

The wider stance is not an illusion, as the Type S has widebody fenders that extend 2.8 inches to hide 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires underneath. Speaking of the undercarriage, the Integra Type S has inherited the Civic Type R’s dual-axis front suspension, 3.5-inch wider front track, 1.9-inch wider rear track, and a beefier front stabilizer bar.

Meanwhile, the anchors are Brembo four-piston monobloc aluminum calipers with 13.8-inch two-piece front and 12-inch rear rotors. Everything bolts to the body structure of Honda and Acura’s ACE (Advanced Compatibility Engineering) architecture suspended by adaptive dampers for a sportier yet comfy ride.

2024 Acura Integra Type S under the hood. Photo: Acura.

Luxury, Tech & Safety Features

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S has a four-seat cabin garbed in perforated Ultrasuede, cowhide, colored stitching, and soft-touch materials. Heated front seats, a dark anodized Type S shift knob, a 10.2-inch digital instrument display, and a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen are standard fare. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer enhanced connectivity, while a 530-watt ELS Studio 3D premium stereo with 16 speakers provides concert-quality driving tunes.

Meanwhile, rear passengers can stretch their legs with the Integra Type S’ generous 37.4-inch legroom, and the rear hatch offers 24.3 cubic feet of space for enhanced practicality. In addition, Acura claims folding the rear seats reveals enough room to accommodate a mountain bike or surfboard.

Protecting the driver and passengers are front, front knee, and rear outboard side airbags, along with Acura’s “Catcher’s Mitt” airbag, designed to reduce the risk of brain injuries during an accident. Moreover, the brand’s AcuraWatch suite of advanced driver assistance technology includes new-age safety nets like forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and more.

2024 Acura Integra Type S interior layout. Photo: Acura.

2024 Acura Integra Type S Pricing

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S will go on sale in June, and Acura promises to reveal the pricing information closer to the official launch date. However, considering a 2023 Honda Civic Type R rings under $45,000 (before dealer gouging), we think a sub-$50,000 MSRP is possible for the Integra Type S.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Acura.