Nissan revealed the 2023 Z sports car during a global broadcast from Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse, about five miles from where the original 1970 Datsun 240Z made its world debut in October 1969. While the six previous generations of Nissan’s iconic sports car had numeric designations, this redesign will be known in the United States by just one letter – Z.

