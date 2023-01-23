2023 Mitsubishi Outlander 40th Anniversary Edition: Celebrating Four Decades of The Three-Diamond Star

Japanese auto giant Mitsubishi recently commemorated four decades in North America. Celebrating this remarkable milestone are exclusive 40th Anniversary Edition packages for the exceptional Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV. Boasting a storied racing past with highlights of mud-slinging WRC dominance and Paris-Dakar championships, the Mitsubishi spirit has mellowed considerably with age.

The automaker is trying to revitalize the once-dominant brand from its decades-long descent into oblivion. Sprinkling some anniversary magic into its best vehicles is a good start, but we’re still waiting for the VR-4, GTi, and Evolution names to resurface as the brand’s halo flagships.

“Our 40th Anniversary Special Edition Outlander and Outlander PHEV are more than just a celebration of our brand’s heritage; they are a decisive step forward into our next 40 years of success in the U.S.,” said Mark Chaffin, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA). “Throughout the past 40 years, Mitsubishi has earned a reputation in this country for reliable, capable, and convenient vehicles that offer great value, winning the loyalty of many repeat customers.”

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander 40th Anniversary

The 40th-anniversary package for the 2023 Outlander and Outlander PHEV starts with goodies in the top-range SEL Premium trim. It includes semi-aniline leather upholstery, quilted door inserts, a premium black headliner combined with unique door scuff plates, an illuminated dynamic shield logo, custom anniversary badging, and black paint with a bronze roof.

The standard equipment list includes interior ambient lighting, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, triple-zone climate control, heated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.8-inch heads-up display (HUD), and a 10-speaker Bose audio system.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Photo: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Engine & Transmission

There are no changes under the hood for the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander and Outlander PHEV. The former has a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-banger with 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft. of torque. The latter has a 2.4-liter gas engine, two electric motors, and a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery producing a combined 248 horsepower, 332 lb-ft. of torque, and up to 38 miles of all-electric driving range. All Outlanders and Outlander PHEVs have a CVT gearbox and Mitsubishi’s iconic Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) drivetrain.

While 181 horsepower sounds like a lot on paper, the gas-only Outlander could use a forced-fed upgrade like its Nissan Rogue platform mate. On the other hand, the Outlander PHEV is all-new for 2023.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Safety Ratings

The Mitsubishi Outlander received a Good rating from the IIHS for the 2023 model year. However, it has yet to be crash-tested by NHTSA at the time of this writing. All Outlanders have advanced driving aids from the factory, like blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic rear braking, parking sensors, a driver attention warning system, and a rear set reminder.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Warranty

The Outlander comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a seven-year/100,000-mile corrosion warranty, and a five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program. Mitsubishi’s extended warranty is called the Diamond Care Protection Plan, which expands the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty to seven years or 100,000 miles.

Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander 40th Anniversary Edition starts at $41,715, while the commemorative Outlander PHEV costs $51,340, including the $1,345 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* will show which Mitsubishi dealers have the most competitive pricing on a new Outlander or Outlander PHEV.

